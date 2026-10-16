Three-day forecast for October 16–18, 2026

THUNDER BAY — October 16, 2026 — A chilly, blustery Friday will give way to sunshine and warmer afternoons across Thunder Bay this weekend. It looks like Mom Nature is going to blow out the clouds just like blowing the leaves off your yard.

Friday, October 16: Windy with possible morning flurries

Mostly cloudy skies bring a 40 per cent chance of morning rain showers or flurries, with a high of 6°C.

North winds of 40 km/h, gusting to 70, will ease during the afternoon to 20 km/h, gusting to 40.

Friday night begins clear, with some cloud arriving after midnight. Winds become light during the evening. The overnight low is −2°C, with an evening wind chill of −5.

Saturday, October 17: Sunshine returns

Saturday brings sunshine and a high of 14°C. Clear skies continue overnight, with a low of 3°C.

Sunday, October 18: A warmer finish

Sunday stays sunny, with temperatures reaching 18°C. Clear skies follow Sunday night, with a low of 4°C.

What to wear and plan for

A windproof jacket, warm layers and gloves will help during Friday’s walks and bicycle commutes. Secure lightweight outdoor items before heading out.

Friday night’s below-freezing forecast makes protecting tender plants a sensible precaution. Weekend outings call for layers that can be removed as afternoons warm up.