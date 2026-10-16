NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK | FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2026

THUNDER BAY, ON — WEATHER — Northwestern Ontario is heading into a weekend of dramatic temperature changes, beginning with a chilly, windy Friday and ending with sunshine and unusually mild conditions on Sunday.

Communities including Thunder Bay, Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Nipigon, and Marathon will experience a sharp contrast between Friday’s autumn chill and the much more comfortable weather expected over the weekend.

The immediate concern is a combination of northerly winds, scattered rain showers, and the possibility of early-morning flurries. Temperatures on Friday will generally remain in the single digits, with gusty winds making outdoor conditions feel colder.

By Saturday, sunshine will return to much of the region, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low to mid-teens. Sunday looks even more promising, with some inland communities potentially reaching 16°C to 18°C.

For residents planning weekend travel, outdoor recreation, hunting, yard work, or time at camp, Saturday and Sunday offer a considerably more favourable forecast than Friday.

Today’s Weather Overview — Friday, October 16

Current Conditions: Cold Northerly Winds and Showers

Friday morning is bringing a distinctly late-autumn feel to Northwestern Ontario.

At Thunder Bay, Environment Canada’s morning forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. The temperature is expected to reach only 6°C, with northerly winds of 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h before easing during the afternoon.

In Dryden, early-morning temperatures are hovering near 2°C, with high humidity, cloudy conditions and brisk north winds. Kenora is experiencing similar conditions, with temperatures just above freezing and a chilly northerly breeze.

The biggest change will occur as the weather system responsible for these conditions moves away and clearer skies begin spreading across the region.

Friday Morning Weather Observations

Environment Canada observations from early Friday morning provide a closer look at conditions across the western part of the region.

Location Temperature Wind Humidity Pressure Kenora 2.3°C N 23 km/h, gusting 39 86% 102.9 kPa Dryden 2.3°C N 13 km/h, gusting 39 87% 102.7 kPa

Kenora’s barometric pressure was rising during the early-morning observation, consistent with improving weather as the unsettled system moves away.

Northwestern Ontario Community-by-Community Three-Day Forecast

The following temperature highs are based primarily on Environment Canada forecasts issued October 15–16, with local forecast differences noted where appropriate.

Community Fri, Oct. 16 Sat, Oct. 17 Sun, Oct. 18 Thunder Bay 6°C 14°C 18°C Kenora 6°C 13°C 16°C Dryden 6°C 12°C 16°C Fort Frances 8°C 13°C 16°C Sioux Lookout 6°C 13°C 16°C Nipigon 6°C 9–12°C 12–17°C Marathon 5°C 9°C 12°C

Temperatures are daytime highs. Sioux Lookout’s values are from a supplementary forecast source; Nipigon shows a range because available forecasts differ. All values are subject to revision.

Thunder Bay: Windy Friday, Sunny Weekend

Friday will be a raw day in the Lakehead, with temperatures reaching just 6°C. North winds near 40 km/h, gusting as high as 60 km/h, will gradually diminish through the afternoon. There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries during the morning.

Friday night will bring clearing conditions and a low of -2°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -6°C overnight.

Saturday promises a much better day, with sunshine, west winds around 20 km/h and an afternoon high of 14°C. Temperatures will fall to approximately 3°C overnight.

Sunday will be the highlight of the weekend, with sunshine and an afternoon high reaching 18°C. The Sunday night low is expected to be near 4°C.

For mid-October, Sunday’s high is particularly noteworthy. Thunder Bay’s normal daytime high for this time of year is approximately 10°C.

Kenora: Clearing Skies and a Pleasant Sunday

Kenora residents can expect mainly cloudy conditions Friday, with a 30 percent chance of early-morning flurries and a high of 6°C. North winds around 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light by late morning.

Friday night will bring clearing skies, with the temperature dropping to approximately 2°C.

Saturday is expected to be sunny, reaching 13°C. Clear conditions will continue Saturday night, although temperatures will remain relatively mild at around 9°C.

Sunday will bring sunshine and a high of 16°C, well above the seasonal normal of approximately 8°C. The overnight low will fall to around 4°C.

The warm weekend will provide favourable conditions around Lake of the Woods, although boaters should continue checking local marine conditions.

Dryden: Early Flurries Followed by Sunshine

Dryden faces a cold Friday, with a 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Winds from the north could gust to 60 km/h before easing later in the morning. The afternoon high will reach 6°C.

Friday night will bring a few clouds and a low of 1°C, with southwest winds developing late in the evening.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, with southwest winds around 20 km/h and a high of 12°C. The temperature will remain near 9°C Saturday night.

Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, with temperatures reaching 16°C before dropping to approximately 4°C overnight.

The improvement will be welcome for residents travelling Highway 17 between Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Kenora.

Fort Frances and the Rainy River District: Mild Weekend Ahead

Fort Frances can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds Friday, with a chance of lingering showers and an afternoon high near 8°C.

Friday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around -1°C. Frost is possible in sheltered areas.

Saturday should bring sunshine and highs near 13°C. Overnight temperatures will recover to approximately 4°C.

Sunday looks pleasant, with sunny intervals and temperatures around 16°C. Some supplementary forecasts suggest temperatures could climb a little higher.

Across the Rainy River District, including Emo, Devlin and nearby rural communities, the weekend should offer favourable opportunities for fall cleanup, outdoor recreation and seasonal property maintenance.

Sioux Lookout: Cool Friday, Warmer Saturday and Sunday

Sioux Lookout will experience a cool Friday, with temperatures near 6°C and a mixture of cloud and sunshine after the morning’s unsettled conditions.

Saturday should bring mostly sunny skies and a high around 13°C, followed by relatively mild evening conditions.

Sunday looks warmer, with sunny intervals and a high near 16°C.

Residents travelling north from Sioux Lookout into smaller and more remote communities should remember that conditions can change considerably over short distances, particularly near lakes and exposed roads.

Nipigon and Red Rock: Autumn Chill Slowly Eases

The Nipigon area faces a chilly Friday, with scattered rain showers, brisk winds and daytime temperatures near 6°C.

Friday night is expected to turn colder, with temperatures potentially falling below freezing.

Saturday will bring improving skies, with daytime temperatures forecast between 9°C and 12°C depending on local conditions and forecast updates.

Sunday will be much milder, with highs potentially reaching the low to mid-teens and possibly warmer in sheltered locations.

The temperature difference between exposed shorelines and inland areas could be noticeable, particularly around Lake Superior and Lake Nipigon.

Marathon and the North Shore: Slower Warming Trend

Marathon and communities along the northeastern shore of Lake Superior will remain cooler than many inland locations.

Friday will feature periods of rain ending during the morning, followed by a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. North winds near 40 km/h could gust to 70 km/h before easing later in the day. The high will be just 5°C.

Friday night will be cold, dropping to -2°C.

Saturday will improve with sunshine and temperatures near 9°C, followed by a clear night with a low of 6°C.

Sunday will feature sunshine and a high of approximately 12°C, although windy conditions may develop.

Drivers travelling Highway 17 between Nipigon, Terrace Bay, Schreiber and Marathon should remain alert for changing wind conditions, especially in exposed areas.

Tomorrow’s Forecast — Saturday, October 17

Expected Conditions: Sunshine Returns Across Northwestern Ontario

Saturday will mark a significant improvement in the regional weather picture.

The cold northerly airflow affecting Northwestern Ontario on Friday will give way to warmer conditions, allowing temperatures to recover noticeably during the afternoon.

Most communities should enjoy sunshine or mainly sunny skies, with daytime temperatures generally ranging from 9°C to 14°C.

The warmest conditions will likely develop in inland and western communities, while areas along Lake Superior may remain somewhat cooler.

Saturday night will be mostly clear across much of the region. Overnight temperatures will vary considerably, from a few degrees above freezing near Thunder Bay to around 9°C in Kenora and Dryden.

Sunday’s Forecast — October 18

Expected Conditions: A Taste of Late-Season Warmth

Sunday appears to be the best day of the three-day forecast period for outdoor plans.

Sunshine and warmer air will combine to produce temperatures substantially above the seasonal averages in many Northwestern Ontario communities.

Thunder Bay could reach 18°C, with Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances and Sioux Lookout forecast to reach around 16°C.

North Shore communities such as Marathon will remain cooler, with temperatures around 12°C.

Sunday should be an excellent opportunity for residents to complete outdoor work or enjoy regional trails, parks and lakes before colder late-autumn weather eventually returns.

Travel and Highway Conditions

Friday’s combination of wind, scattered showers and temperatures near freezing deserves attention from anyone travelling across Northwestern Ontario.

Motorists using Highways 11, 17, 71 and 102 should be prepared for changing conditions, particularly during the early morning when temperatures are lowest.

Wet pavement could become slippery in isolated locations where temperatures fall below freezing, especially on bridges and shaded sections of highway.

High-profile vehicles may also be more sensitive to Friday’s gusty northerly winds.

Travel conditions should generally improve Saturday and Sunday as precipitation diminishes and warmer air spreads across the region.

For current road conditions, closures and incidents, consult Ontario 511 before departure.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday calls for proper autumn clothing, while Saturday and Sunday will allow residents to dress more comfortably during the afternoon.

Friday: Wear a warm jacket, wind-resistant outer layer, gloves and waterproof footwear. A hat will help in the gusty winds.

Saturday: A sweater or fleece beneath a lighter jacket should be sufficient for most afternoon activities. Keep warmer clothing available for the early morning.

Sunday: A light jacket or layered clothing should be comfortable in the afternoon, particularly away from exposed shorelines. Sunglasses will also be useful.

Campers, hunters and outdoor workers should continue carrying cold-weather equipment despite the warmer weekend forecast. Overnight temperatures can still approach freezing, especially in sheltered inland areas.

Weather Trivia: Why Lake Superior Changes the Weather

Lake Superior plays a major role in Northwestern Ontario’s weather, especially during autumn.

Water heats and cools more slowly than land. As a result, communities immediately beside Lake Superior can experience different temperatures from locations farther inland.

During some fall afternoons, Lake Superior’s cool water can help keep shoreline communities cooler than inland areas.

However, the lake can also moderate temperatures during cold nights, particularly before ice begins to form.

This helps explain why Thunder Bay, Nipigon and Marathon can experience noticeably different conditions from Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances, even when the entire region is influenced by the same large-scale weather system.

The Bottom Line

Northwestern Ontario residents should prepare for a chilly, blustery Friday before enjoying a considerably warmer and sunnier weekend.

The strongest winds and greatest chances of showers or flurries will be concentrated on Friday, while Saturday and Sunday promise improving conditions.

With daytime temperatures potentially reaching the mid to upper teens by Sunday, the region is in line for a welcome break from the colder conditions that have characterized the end of the workweek.

Weather forecasts can change. Residents should continue monitoring Environment and Climate Change Canada for updated local forecasts, watches and warnings.