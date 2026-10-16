A parcel marked delivered can still become a payment dispute. For a Thunder Bay retailer shipping across Canada, the tracking screen is a starting point, not a complete explanation. Chargeback fraud involves deliberately using a false claim to reverse a legitimate payment. The challenge is distinguishing that abuse from delivery failures, refund confusion, and other problems that need a different response.

Digital shoplifting includes false refund and chargeback claims intended to leave a buyer with both the goods and the money. Chargeflow helps merchants manage the resulting risk through transaction assessment, automated dispute evidence, and analytics. Its role becomes easier to understand when you look at the missing information in a particular case, rather than treating every complaint as the same kind of fraud.

The following three situations are illustrative, not reports of incidents involving local businesses. Each shows why the best next step depends on what the customer actually alleges.

Case one: What does delivery prove in a chargeback fraud claim?

A customer says a package never arrived. The store checks tracking, sees a delivered status, and assumes the matter is settled. That leaves important questions unanswered: where was it left, does the delivery location match the order, and is there a photograph or signature?

Canada Post provides different records with different availability periods. Under Canada Post’s delivery-confirmation guidance, a confirmation PDF is available online for 45 days after delivery. A merchant needing a hard copy can contact Canada Post. Saving relevant confirmation while it is accessible avoids having to retrieve it during a later dispute.

Photo Confirmation follows a separate timetable. Canada Post’s Photo Confirmation FAQ says safe-drop delivery photos are accessible through the recipient’s account for one year, then archived for another year and available by request. The feature applies to safe-dropped packages, and viewing photos requires an account. A sender should not assume every shipment has a photo or that it can access the recipient’s account.

The practical lesson is that “tracking evidence” is not one permanent record. A confirmation PDF and a safe-drop photograph have different access conditions and retention periods. A retailer’s order file should say which record was saved and where it came from.

Even a useful photograph has limits. It can show where a parcel was placed without establishing that the cardholder personally received it or authorised the payment. Ask the carrier and customer about the apparent gap before deciding whether the facts support contesting the claim.

Case two: What if the customer has already received a refund?

Suppose a C$200 order included an item that the store later refunded for C$40. A payment dispute then arrives. The person preparing the response needs the refund amount, date, transaction reference, and reason, alongside the original purchase. A note saying “refund handled” does not show whether the remedy covered the whole order.

This is a reconciliation problem before it is a fraud conclusion. Read the allegation and match the payment records to the customer’s messages. A partial refund, a full refund, and a replacement shipment are different events; the evidence should identify which one occurred.

There is also a process distinction for Shopify merchants. Shopify’s help guidance states that an order’s payment cannot be refunded through Shopify once the chargeback process has started. A bank inquiry is a different stage. Staff should check the current status and provider guidance before promising an additional refund through another route.

Chargeflow Automation collects information from connected systems, builds evidence packages, and submits dispute responses. Keeping refund records attached to the correct transaction gives that workflow a stronger starting point. It also helps staff avoid making a new promise without checking what the customer has already received.

Case three: What if the goods arrived but the complaint is different?

A buyer accepts delivery but says the product differs from its description. Sending the bank a delivery scan alone does not address that allegation. The useful records may include the listing at purchase, the item selected, photographs relevant to the complaint, and the retailer’s offer to resolve the issue.

The same principle applies to an unrecognised payment. Evidence that a parcel reached an address does not answer every question about authorisation. Start with the stated reason, then select the information that addresses it. A large bundle of unrelated screenshots can make a simple account harder to follow.

For each case, prepare three short statements:

The customer alleges a specific problem with this transaction.

The relevant record supports the merchant’s account of that problem.

The refund, replacement, investigation, or other remedy already provided is documented.

Chargeflow’s evidence automation supports this work by bringing connected records together. The merchant still contributes the essential context: what was sold, what happened afterwards, and why the selected evidence answers the complaint.

Who keeps the dispute moving after the first response?

Assign someone to check the dispute status as well as the documents. Shopify warns that a customer saying they withdrew a chargeback does not, by itself, close the case. Its guidance calls for bank withdrawal documentation and an evidence response. Keep the provider’s deadline visible until the process confirms the outcome.

The other job is making records retrievable. Shopify order details, Stripe or PayPal transaction references, Canada Post confirmation, and customer correspondence should connect to the same purchase. Decide who saves time-limited records and who reviews unresolved complaints; an unassigned task is easy to miss during a busy week.

Merchant feedback supports considering Chargeflow for the administrative side of this work. On October 14, 2026, the Shopify App Store listed Chargeflow at 4.5 out of 5 from 422 reviews. Shopify’s merchant-feedback summary highlights automated evidence handling and responsive support. Those are useful evaluation points for a store spending too much time preparing cases manually.

How can retailers assess their chargeback fraud response?

Look beyond the number of disputes won. Track the amount recovered after service charges, the time needed to prepare a response, and the complaint reasons that keep recurring. A delivery issue calls for a different operational fix from an unclear refund message.

Chargeflow Insights reports dispute ratios, win-rate trends, and revenue impact across connected stores and processors. Read those figures alongside the store’s own records. Consistent evidence makes a false claim easier to challenge, but it also makes a valid complaint easier to recognise and resolve. Both outcomes matter to a retailer that wants customers to return.