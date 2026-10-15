Thunder Bay police say a 17-year-old faces nine charges after a Windsor Street bear spray incident. Learn what the charges mean and how youth sentencing works

Thunder Bay police say several people received medical treatment; 17-year-old remanded into custody following an initial court appearance

THUNDER BAY — October 15, 2026 — A 17-year-old male faces nine charges after an incident on Windsor Street in which several people were affected by bear spray, according to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

In an October 15 release, police said Primary Response officers were dispatched to an address on Windsor Street following reports of a disturbance.

Investigators allege a suspect wearing a face covering to conceal his identity approached a residence, broke a window and deployed bear spray. Emergency services personnel provided medical treatment to multiple people affected by the spray.

Officers located an individual matching the suspect’s description. Police allege he attempted to flee before he was arrested and taken into custody.

Nine charges laid

The youth is charged with:

Assault with a Weapon — four counts

Mischief Under $5,000 — one count

Disguise with Intent — one count

Resist Peace Officer — one count

Failure to Comply with Probation Order — two counts

Police said the accused was remanded into custody following an initial court appearance. The release did not provide a next court date.

The youth’s identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which generally prohibits publishing a young accused person’s name or other information that would identify them.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

What the charges mean

The following explanations describe the offences generally. The police release does not provide the formal charging documents or identify the statutory provisions used for each count.

Assault with a weapon: This offence involves an assault in which a person carries, uses or threatens to use a weapon or imitation weapon. The Criminal Code definition of a weapon includes objects used or intended to injure, threaten or intimidate someone. Bear spray can fall within that definition when used against a person.

Mischief under $5,000: Mischief includes deliberately damaging property or interfering with its lawful use or enjoyment. Police allege a window was broken in this incident. The release does not provide a repair estimate.

Disguise with intent: This offence involves being masked or otherwise disguised with the intention of committing an indictable offence. Wearing a face covering alone does not establish the offence; the required criminal intent must also be proven.

Resisting a peace officer: This offence includes resisting or wilfully obstructing an officer carrying out lawful duties. Whether the alleged conduct meets that legal test is a matter for the court.

Failure to comply with probation: These counts allege breaches of an existing probation order. Police did not identify the conditions allegedly breached. Youth-sentence breaches and breaches of Criminal Code probation orders involve different statutory provisions, so a specific maximum for these two counts cannot be confirmed from the release alone.

Potential penalties under youth sentencing rules

Because the accused is 17, potential consequences must be considered under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

If found guilty and given a youth sentence, available sanctions can include probation, community service, compensation for qualifying losses, participation in approved programs, a fine of up to $1,000, or custody followed by community supervision. Youth probation can last up to two years.

For an individual offence of the kind described here, the ordinary youth custody-and-supervision order has a maximum combined duration of two years. Multiple youth sentences generally have a combined continuous limit of three years, although special rules can permit longer combined periods when further offences are committed while earlier youth sentences are still in force. These limits are not predictions of the outcome in this case.

Custody is not automatic. The Act sets legal conditions for imposing custody and requires consideration of reasonable alternatives. Sentencing must reflect the seriousness of the proven offence and the young person’s responsibility, while supporting rehabilitation and public protection.

Adult maximum penalties provide context

For comparison, the Criminal Code provides these maximum prison terms for adults prosecuted by indictment:

Offence Adult maximum on indictment Assault with a weapon 10 years Mischief under $5,000 Two years Disguise with intent 10 years Resisting a peace officer Two years

These offences can also be prosecuted summarily, under a different penalty framework. The table does not describe the ordinary youth sentencing limits applicable to this accused.

An adult sentence for an eligible youth offence requires an application and a court determination under the Act. The police release does not indicate that an adult sentence is being sought.

Being remanded into custody after an initial appearance does not establish guilt or mean a sentence has been imposed.