Toronto police say seven men face 82 charges in a cryptocurrency exchange owner’s alleged abduction. Guns and over 2,700 rounds of ammunition were seized

Police say three accused are Canadian Armed Forces members and approximately 2,500 rounds of recovered ammunition were stolen from the military

TORONTO — October 15, 2026 — Seven men face a combined 82 charges following an investigation into the alleged armed abduction of a cryptocurrency exchange owner, Toronto police announced on October 14.

Investigators say searches of residences and vehicles uncovered firearms, silencers, more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition and quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

The allegations have not been proven in court. All seven accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Victim allegedly abducted at gunpoint

The investigation began after officers responded to a reported abduction near Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue on July 25, 2026.

According to police, the victim was approaching his vehicle when suspects abducted him at gunpoint, placed him in handcuffs and assaulted him. Investigators allege the suspects tried to gain access to cryptocurrency assets and security systems connected to his business.

Police say the victim was later released after being threatened and warned against contacting investigators.

The investigation was led by the Kidnapping Unit within the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

Firearms, silencers and tracking devices seized

Police reported recovering:

A shotgun and three 9mm firearms, including two with 3D-printed receivers;

Two silencers and 10 over-capacity magazines;

More than 2,700 rounds of ammunition;

A replica firearm, knives, hatchets, a baton, and a crossbow with arrows;

GPS tracking devices, cellular phones and portable radios;

Handcuffs, a balaclava, firearm storage boxes and a money counter;

Canadian currency; and

Methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

Police said one of the 9mm firearms was not safely stored.

“What started as an abduction investigation quickly became much bigger,” Chief Myron Demkiw said.

Demkiw credited investigators with following evidence that led to additional suspects, locations and seizures.

Three accused identified as Armed Forces members

Investigators allege approximately 2,500 rounds of the recovered ammunition had been stolen from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Toronto police identified Talarambage Fernando, James Moreau and Jack Miley as members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Police said they were continuing to examine the connections between the accused.

The release does not identify the military location from which the ammunition was allegedly stolen or establish who took it.

Seven arrested between July and September

Police outlined the following arrests and charges. These descriptions summarize the charge lists in the release.

Accused Arrest date Charges include Talarambage Fernando, 22, Toronto August 11, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom with a firearm, forcible confinement, using a firearm during an indictable offence, conspiracy and mischief; numerous firearm, ammunition and prohibited-device offences; and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Raheem Bishop-Jackson, 24, Toronto July 26, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm during an indictable offence, conspiracy involving possession for trafficking, and three counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking. Saiefeddine Adem, 22, Toronto July 26, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, using an imitation firearm during an indictable offence, conspiracy, and five counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking. James Moreau, 29, Markham August 11, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom with a firearm, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, using a firearm during an indictable offence, mischief, conspiracy, and two counts of possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking. Christian Darbandi, 39, Toronto August 11, 2026 Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime. Jack Miley, 24, Toronto September 24, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom with a firearm, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, using a firearm during an indictable offence, pointing a firearm, mischief and conspiracy. Suhaib Alekozai, 39, Toronto September 24, 2026 Kidnapping for ransom with a firearm, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, using a firearm during an indictable offence, mischief, conspiracy, and unsafe storage of a firearm and ammunition.

Investigation continues

Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews, who oversees Detective Operations, said the investigation illustrates how offenders adapt their methods to target digital assets through violence and intimidation.

The investigation remains ongoing. The police release does not state whether cryptocurrency was transferred or provide the accused men’s current bail status.