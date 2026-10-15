Statement from Library CEO Richard Togman

Thunder Bay, ON – NEWS – Following another day of negotiations facilitated by a Provincial Conciliator, the Public Library and CUPE Locals 3120 and 87-18 have reached an impasse.

With the support of the Library Board, the Library presented a comprehensive proposal that includes wage increases, enhanced short-term disability provisions, continuation of its pension plan, and a robust benefits package with the Library covering nearly all associated premium costs. The proposal reflects the Library’s commitment to employee well-being while maintaining fiscal responsibility and respecting the City’s budget direction.

The Union has rejected the proposal and indicated its intention to proceed with strike action. The Library values its employees and remains committed to reaching a fair and sustainable agreement that supports staff and the community.

Should the Union initiate strike action Thursday Oct 15, all Library branches will be closed for regular service Oct 15 and 16 as a result. Management plans to reopen the MJLB Library on Monday Oct 19, with the County Park Library expected to follow shortly thereafter, should a strike occur.

The Library remains willing to continue negotiations and hopes to minimize service disruptions and restore full operations as quickly as possible.

Our priority remains supporting our employees, serving our community, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the public library system.

Please note that the Library’s Mayoral Event scheduled for Thursday Oct 15 at County Park Library will be proceeding according to plan. No unionized staff were/are scheduled to work that evening as the event is being run solely by the Management team.