Two people face drug trafficking charges in Thunder Bay after police recovered suspected cocaine and fentanyl. Learn what the charges and penalties mean

Police report recovering suspected drugs with an estimated street value of $110,000 over the course of the investigation

THUNDER BAY — October 14, 2026 — Two people face drug trafficking and proceeds-of-crime charges following a Thunder Bay Police Service investigation that led officers to a residence in the South High Street area.

According to an October 14 police release, the Intelligence Unit began investigating suspected drug trafficking earlier this year. Officers obtained a search warrant and executed it at the residence on Tuesday, October 13.

Police say a male suspect was arrested inside the residence. A female suspect was located and arrested a short time later.

Suspected drugs and cash seized

Officers reported seizing quantities of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, along with $1,750 in cash, during the search.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they recovered 312 grams of suspected cocaine and 160 grams of suspected fentanyl, with a combined estimated street value of $110,000.

The substances remain described as suspected drugs, and the street-value estimate is attributed to police.

Charges against the accused

Jeremy Joshua Isidahomen, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

Four counts of trafficking cocaine;

Two counts of trafficking fentanyl;

Four counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Harper Gamble, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Trafficking cocaine;

Two counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine; and

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

Police say both accused were remanded into custody following an initial court appearance.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Both accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

What the drug charges mean

Trafficking cocaine or fentanyl: These charges allege involvement in unlawfully supplying a controlled substance. Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, trafficking can include selling, giving, transferring, transporting or delivering a substance, as well as offering to do those things. It does not require a completed sale for money.

Possession for the purpose of trafficking: This charge alleges that a person possessed a controlled substance with the intention of trafficking it. It addresses the intended supply of the substance, rather than possession solely for personal use.

Cocaine and fentanyl are listed in Schedule I of the Act. Under section 5, trafficking either substance, or possessing it for trafficking, is an indictable offence carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction. That maximum applies to each such offence.

What possession of proceeds of crime means

The proceeds-of-crime charges concern alleged possession of money or other property knowing that it was obtained, directly or indirectly, through an indictable offence.

Section 354 of the Criminal Code sets out the offence of possessing property or proceeds obtained by crime. The allegation requires knowledge of the criminal origin of the property or proceeds.

For property or proceeds valued at $5,000 or less, section 355 provides two prosecution routes:

By indictment: A maximum of two years in prison upon conviction.

A maximum of upon conviction. By summary conviction: A maximum of two years less a day in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both, under the general summary-conviction penalty in section 787.

The police release does not identify which prosecution route the Crown will pursue for these charges.

Maximum penalties are not predicted sentences

The penalties described above are legal ceilings. They do not establish what sentence either accused would receive if convicted.

Canadian sentencing law requires a sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offence and the offender’s degree of responsibility. Any sentence would depend on the findings made in court and the applicable sentencing principles.