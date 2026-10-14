October 15–21 flyer preview brings affordable meal ingredients, freezer picks and simple recipes; Giant Tiger’s offers run October 14–20

October 15–21 flyers highlight apples, potatoes, meat and pantry staples, with local market offers and three recipes to stretch the grocery dollar

THUNDER BAY — October 14, 2026 — Apples for about a dollar a pound, ten pounds of potatoes for $3.99 and canned beans for $1.27 give Thunder Bay households several useful ways to keep grocery spending under control.

Metro’s supplied Thunder Bay flyer features pork back ribs at $3.99 a pound and selected canned goods for 99 cents. George’s Market’s supplied weekly-specials screenshot lists bone-in pork chops at $3.99 a pound and large seedless cucumbers at $1.59 each.

The supplied FreshCo flyer includes Ambrosia apples at $1 a pound, four sweet bell peppers for $3 and extra lean ground chicken for $5 a package.

FreshCo and Metro’s supplied flyers run October 15–21, 2026. Giant Tiger’s offers run October 14–20. George’s screenshot does not show sale dates. The FreshCo PDF is labelled Western Canada, so shoppers should confirm those offers at the Thunder Bay store.

FreshCo: apples, peppers and ground chicken

FreshCo’s supplied flyer offers several ingredients that can work across multiple meals:

Product Advertised price Ambrosia apples $1/lb Sweet bell peppers, four-pack $3 Compliments extra lean ground chicken, 450 g $5 Johnsonville sausages, selected 375–500 g packages $5 Clementines, two-pound bag $4 Compliments shredded cheese, selected 226–320 g packages $5

The peppers work out to 75 cents each. Use them in a chicken-and-rice skillet, pasta sauce, sandwiches or packed lunches.

Campbell’s Chunky soup, 515 mL, or Habitant soup, 796 mL, is $2 with Scene+, compared with $2.99 without the card.

For the freezer, Janes breaded seasoned salt-and-pepper chicken wings are $16 for a 1.81 kg bag, while supplies last. The flyer’s large $4/lb figure is an equivalent unit price—not the price of the entire bag.

Metro: ribs, ground beef and 99-cent pantry purchases

The Metro flyer for Thunder Bay includes:

Product Advertised price Fresh pork back ribs, value pack $3.99/lb Lean ground beef, value pack $5.44/lb Selected Heinz beans/canned pasta or Campbell’s soup $0.99 each Carrots or yellow onions, two-pound bag $1.99 Russet potatoes, five-pound bag $3.99 Acorn, butternut, buttercup or spaghetti squash $0.99/lb Blueberries, 170 g $2.49 Wild Wonders or sweet cherry tomatoes, 283 g $2.49 Selection cheese bars or shreds, selected 320–400 g packages $4.99

The canned-goods offer covers selected sizes and varieties, so check the product before adding it to the cart.

The flyer also lists halal lean ground beef, 454 g, for $5.44 a package. That is a separate offer from the value-pack ground beef priced by the pound.

For households cooking several meals, onions, carrots, squash and canned goods provide useful ingredients without requiring expensive extras.

George’s Market: pork chops, cucumbers and deli specials

George’s Market lists these weekly specials:

Product Advertised price Bone-in pork chops $3.99/lb Meaty pork back ribs $4.99/lb Split chicken wings $4.99/lb AAA Black Angus T-bone steaks $19.99/lb Ontario large seedless cucumbers $1.59 each Ontario red cluster tomatoes $2.99/lb Green seedless grapes $3.99/lb Chinese mandarin oranges, four-pound box $7.99 Old-fashioned ham $1.99/100 g Oven-roasted turkey $2.49/100 g Swiss cheese $2.79/100 g

For budget-minded shoppers, the pork chops and cucumbers are practical starting points. The mandarin box works out to about $2 a pound.

Watch quantities at the deli counter. A 200 g purchase costs $3.98 for ham, $4.98 for turkey or $5.58 for Swiss cheese. Ordering only what is needed for lunches can help prevent overspending and waste.

Safeway: check the Scene+ price

The previously checked Safeway flyer for Thunder Bay lists selected fresh pork loin back ribs or tenderloin in family-size cryovac packs at $3.99/lb with Scene+, or $4.99/lb without a card. The separately listed Olymel Alberta option costs more.

Other useful purchases include:

Compliments canned tomatoes, 796 mL: $2

Compliments cheese blocks, 400 g, or selected shreds, 226–320 g: $4.99

Selected Activia yogurt, Activia Expert or IOGO Nano packages: $3.33

Check package sizes and member requirements when comparing offers.

Walmart: affordable fall produce

The previously checked Walmart local flyer offers Gala apples at 98 cents a pound, sweet potatoes at 94 cents a pound, and acorn, butternut or spaghetti squash at 97 cents a pound.

Loose produce lets smaller households buy manageable quantities.

Pantry and baking picks include Clover Leaf tuna, selected varieties, 170 g, for $1.24, Gay Lea butter, 454 g, for $4.97, and selected Classico pasta sauces and sizes for $2.97.

Giant Tiger: small potato bags and freezer options

The Giant Tiger flyer, running October 14–20, includes one-pound bags of Steam & Go mini potatoes for 97 cents.

Selected Red Baron frozen pizzas, 447–597 g, are $2.97, while High Liner frozen battered fillets, 500 g, are $5.47.

Black Diamond cheddar-style slices, 410 g, are $3.33. Selected Giant Value bread, 570–675 g, is listed at $1.97 as an everyday price.

Superstore: useful pantry savings, with purchase limits

The previously checked Real Canadian Superstore flyer has No Name beans, chickpeas or lentils, selected varieties, 540 mL, for $1.27.

The limit is four cans, with additional cans costing $1.50 each.

Selected Italpasta, 900 g, or Artisan pasta, 450 g, is $1.97, also limited to four. Additional packages cost $2.49. Choosing the 900 g option provides twice the pasta for the same advertised price.

Other picks include No Name rice, 2 kg, for $5, and Clover Leaf light tuna, 170 g, for $1.24. Tuna is limited to four, with an over-limit price of $2.

Skaf’s Just Basics: potatoes and larger baking bags

Skaf’s October 15–21 specials include selected ten-pound potato bags for $3.99—about 40 cents a pound.

Five-pound bags of carrots or cooking onions are $4.99 each. Their unit price is almost identical to Metro’s two-pound bags at $1.99, so choose the amount your household can use.

For regular bakers, Rogers flour, 10 kg, at $14.99 costs about $1.50/kg. Robin Hood flour, 2.5 kg, at $5.99 costs about $2.40/kg.

Superior Seasons: confirm current prices and ordering

Superior Seasons’ online farmers market remains another option to compare.

However, readable current product prices were unavailable during the earlier check, and its ordering notices require confirmation before planning a pickup. No Superior Seasons product is included as a verified sale in this article.

What to stock up on—and when to pass

The best purchase is food your household will use.

Pantry: Beans, pasta, rice and selected 99-cent canned goods.

Beans, pasta, rice and selected 99-cent canned goods. Freezer: Meal-sized portions of sale meat, plus butter or bread when needed.

Meal-sized portions of sale meat, plus butter or bread when needed. Produce: Potatoes, carrots and onions in quantities you can store and use.

Potatoes, carrots and onions in quantities you can store and use. Baking: Larger flour bags for households that bake regularly.

Build several meals around shared ingredients. Peppers and onions can appear in a skillet dinner, chilli and pasta sauce.

Include travel costs. Saving $2 on groceries does not help if an additional trip costs $4.

Three recipes based on the deals

The following figures are ingredient subtotals, not complete meal costs. Oil, spices and other additions are extra.

Chicken, pepper and rice skillet

Makes about four servings.

Use 450 g of FreshCo ground chicken, two bell peppers, one chopped onion, one 796 mL can of Safeway tomatoes and one cup of dry rice, cooked according to its package.

Soften the onion and peppers in oil. Add the chicken, breaking it into small pieces. Stir in the tomatoes, garlic, paprika and pepper. Simmer for 10–15 minutes, then fold in the cooked rice.

Chicken, two peppers and tomatoes account for $8.50 in ingredients used. Rice, onion, oil and seasonings are additional. Purchasing the entire pepper pack costs $3.

Cook ground poultry to 74°C, checked with a food thermometer.

Two-bean chilli

Makes about four servings.

Use two 540 mL cans of Superstore beans, drained and rinsed, one 796 mL can of Safeway tomatoes, one chopped onion and one chopped bell pepper.

Soften the onion and pepper in oil. Add beans, tomatoes, chilli powder and cumin. Simmer for about 20 minutes, adding water if needed. Serve with rice or a baked potato.

The beans and tomatoes total $4.54. Vegetables, seasonings and the serving side are extra.

George’s pork chops with potatoes and cucumber salad

Makes about four servings.

Use four bone-in pork chops weighing about two pounds in total, two pounds of potatoes from Skaf’s ten-pound bag, and one George’s Market cucumber.

Cut the potatoes into wedges, toss with oil and seasonings, and roast at 220°C for about 30–40 minutes, turning partway through, until tender.

Season the chops and cook in a skillet, turning as needed, until the thickest part reaches 71°C, measured away from the bone. Slice the cucumber and dress with vinegar and a little oil.

The chops, potatoes used and cucumber total about $10.37, or $2.59 per serving, before oil, seasoning and dressing. Buying the full potato bag costs $3.99; this recipe uses one-fifth of it. Confirm George’s sale dates first.