Thunder Bay weather forecast October 14–16, 2026: Cloudy Wednesday, Thursday showers and a windy, colder Friday across Northwestern Ontario

NETNEWSLEDGER WEATHER DESK | WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2026

THUNDER BAY, ON — A cool, unsettled stretch of autumn weather is taking shape across Thunder Bay and surrounding Northwestern Ontario communities, with cloudy skies dominating Wednesday, showers returning Thursday, and gusty conditions bringing a noticeably cooler Friday.

Environment Canada’s latest forecast calls for a daytime high of 12°C in Thunder Bay today, followed by 11°C Thursday and 8°C Friday. Overnight temperatures will approach or fall below freezing in several communities, particularly away from the moderating influence of Lake Superior.

For residents in Thunder Bay, Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, Nipigon, Red Rock, Atikokan and communities along the north shore of Lake Superior, the main concerns will be wet roads, patchy fog and colder temperatures heading into the weekend.

Thunder Bay forecasts and overnight lows from Environment Canada, issued at 5:30 a.m. EDT on October 14.

Today’s Weather Overview — Wednesday, October 14

Current Conditions and Daytime Forecast

Early this morning, temperatures in Thunder Bay are sitting near 6°C, with a cool start to the day. Cloud cover will become the dominant feature as the morning progresses.

Environment Canada forecasts overcast skies and a high of 12°C. A northwest wind of 20 km/h will ease around noon, making the afternoon feel somewhat more comfortable despite the lack of sunshine.

The UV index will be 2, considered low.

Tonight, skies will become partly cloudy, with fog patches developing during the evening. Temperatures will fall to approximately 0°C, raising the possibility of frost in sheltered and rural areas. Motorists should be mindful of changing visibility where fog develops.

Tomorrow’s Forecast — Thursday, October 15

Cloudy Skies and Increasing Chances of Rain

Thursday will bring a greater likelihood of precipitation across Thunder Bay and the surrounding district.

The morning will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers late in the morning and early afternoon. That probability rises to 60 percent during the afternoon.

Any lingering fog patches should dissipate during the morning.

The daytime temperature will reach 11°C, but damp conditions could make it feel considerably cooler, especially for anyone working outdoors.

By Thursday evening, cloudy periods will continue, accompanied by a 70 percent chance of showers. Winds will strengthen, although the forecast does not yet specify exact speeds for the evening.

The overnight low will be approximately 3°C.

Drivers on Highway 11/17, Highway 61 and rural roads should prepare for damp pavement and potentially reduced visibility during periods of rain.

Friday’s Forecast — October 16

Windy Conditions and a Colder Finish to the Workweek

Friday will mark a further step toward colder autumn weather.

Thunder Bay can expect a mixture of sunshine and cloud, a 40 percent chance of showers and windy conditions.

The afternoon high will reach only 8°C. With the breeze, exposed locations along Lake Superior and open rural areas may feel significantly colder.

Friday night will bring clearing skies and a low of −2°C.

The combination of clear skies and freezing temperatures may allow frost to develop. Residents with outdoor plants, gardens or equipment sensitive to freezing temperatures should take precautions before Friday evening.

The outlook improves Saturday, with sunshine and a forecast high of 12°C.

Thunder Bay Current Weather Observations

According to Environment Canada, the following conditions were recorded at Thunder Bay Airport at 5:00 a.m. EDT Wednesday:

Weather measurement Observed value Temperature 7.5°C Sky conditions Mostly cloudy Wind West at 10 km/h Barometric pressure 101.7 kPa, rising Relative humidity 85% Dew point 5.2°C Visibility 24 km

These official observations provide a more precise reading than the rounded early-morning temperature estimates.

Regional Forecast: Surrounding Communities

Conditions will vary across the region, especially between Lake Superior shoreline communities and locations farther inland.

Three-Day Regional Temperature Outlook

Forecast daytime highs, °C

Community Wed 14 Thu 15 Fri 16 Thunder Bay 12° 11° 8° Nipigon / Red Rock area 11° 9° 6° Atikokan 11° 9° 9° Beardmore 11° 8° 4° Dryden 11° 9° 6°

Environment Canada regional forecasts accessed October 14. Some surrounding-community forecasts were issued October 13 and may be revised. Red Rock is represented by the nearby Nipigon forecast.

Kakabeka Falls, Oliver Paipoonge and Murillo

Communities west of Thunder Bay can expect generally similar weather to the city, although overnight temperatures may dip lower in rural and sheltered areas.

Wednesday will be predominantly cloudy, with conditions becoming more unsettled Thursday. Friday’s wind and falling nighttime temperatures will be the main concerns for residents with outdoor activities planned.

Shuniah, Pass Lake and Dorion

Along the Highway 11/17 corridor northeast of Thunder Bay, the forecast points toward a cloudy Wednesday followed by increasing opportunities for rain Thursday.

Windy conditions Friday may be particularly noticeable along exposed sections of the Trans-Canada Highway and in open areas close to Lake Superior.

Residents travelling early in the morning should be alert for fog and localized frost.

Nipigon and Red Rock

Nipigon and nearby Red Rock will experience highs around 11°C Wednesday, 9°C Thursday and 6°C Friday.

Wednesday carries a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle, with overnight temperatures potentially falling to −2°C.

Thursday brings a 40 percent chance of showers during the day, increasing to 60 percent overnight.

Friday will be cooler, with a 40 percent chance of showers. Rain showers or flurries are possible Friday night as temperatures fall toward −6°C.

Atikokan

Atikokan will see a high near 11°C Wednesday, followed by 9°C Thursday and Friday.

Clouds and a chance of rain will feature through the period, with Thursday night’s precipitation probability reaching 70 percent.

Wednesday night may dip to −1°C, while Friday night is forecast to reach −6°C.

Beardmore and the Highway 11 Corridor

Beardmore can expect a high of 11°C Wednesday, 8°C Thursday and just 4°C Friday.

Thursday night is expected to bring showers, while Friday carries a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Temperatures near freezing and windy conditions will make Friday feel particularly chilly along exposed sections of Highway 11.

Dryden and Communities to the West

Dryden’s forecast calls for highs around 11°C Wednesday, 9°C Thursday and 6°C Friday.

Periods of rain are possible Thursday, while Friday carries a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Overnight temperatures could approach −1°C by Friday night.

Wardrobe Recommendations: Dress for Changing Autumn Conditions

Layering will be particularly important over the next three days.

For Wednesday, a sweater beneath a medium-weight jacket should provide reasonable comfort during the afternoon. A warmer coat may be necessary for the morning commute and after sunset.

Thursday calls for waterproof outerwear, particularly for students, outdoor workers and anyone spending extended periods outside. Waterproof footwear and an umbrella will be useful as shower chances increase.

On Friday, choose a warmer, wind-resistant jacket, long pants and closed-toe footwear. Gloves and a toque may be welcome during the evening, especially in communities away from Lake Superior.

Motorists travelling longer distances should keep warm clothing in their vehicles as overnight temperatures move below freezing.

Travel and Outdoor Conditions

The three-day forecast raises several practical considerations for Northwestern Ontario residents.

Highway travel: Patchy fog Wednesday night and Thursday morning may affect visibility. Thursday showers could produce wet pavement, while Friday’s colder weather may create isolated slippery surfaces overnight where moisture remains.

Outdoor recreation: Wednesday offers the best generally dry daytime conditions in Thunder Bay. Thursday’s rain will make hiking trails, campgrounds and exposed pathways wetter. Friday’s wind will create less comfortable conditions for outdoor work and recreation.

Boating and shoreline activities: Winds are expected to strengthen Thursday night and Friday. Anyone planning activities on Lake Superior or inland lakes should consult the latest marine forecast before departure.

Gardening and property maintenance: Freezing temperatures late Friday could damage sensitive plants or affect outdoor water lines that have not been winterized.

Weather Trivia: Why Lake Superior Matters in October

Lake Superior plays a major role in shaping the autumn weather of Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Water changes temperature more slowly than land. During October, the lake often retains warmth accumulated through summer, moderating temperatures in nearby shoreline communities.

This helps explain why places such as Thunder Bay, Nipigon and Red Rock can experience different overnight temperatures than inland communities.

When colder air passes over the relatively warmer lake, the added moisture can also contribute to cloud formation and, under suitable conditions, lake-effect precipitation.

The same enormous body of water that helps moderate autumn temperatures can contribute to hazardous winter snow events later in the season.

Looking Ahead: A Brighter Weekend

After Friday’s cooler and windier conditions, the weekend forecast offers improvement.

Environment Canada expects sunny skies and a high of 12°C in Thunder Bay Saturday, followed by sunshine and a high of 15°C Sunday.

That could provide a welcome opportunity for residents to complete yard work, enjoy late-season hiking or spend time outdoors before the next stretch of colder weather.