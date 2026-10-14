A Quebec man faces fraud and impersonation charges in a Thunder Bay grandparent scam investigation. Police seek information and offer advice to prevent scams.

Police seek additional information after an off-duty officer recognized a suspect linked to an ongoing fraud investigation.

THUNDER BAY — October 14, 2026 — A 56-year-old Quebec man faces three charges following a Thunder Bay Police Service investigation into reported grandparent scam activity in the city.

According to an October 14 police release, the Economic Crime Unit began investigating after several residents reported receiving calls from suspected scammers. Investigators allege a male suspect was in Thunder Bay collecting money from potential victims.

Off-duty officer recognized suspect

Police say an off-duty officer recognized the suspect, leading to an arrest with assistance from the Break, Enter and Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit.

The accused faces the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

Personating a peace officer.

Police say the accused was remanded into custody following an initial court appearance.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Investigation continues

The Economic Crime Unit is continuing its investigation.

Anyone who believes they were also victimized, or who has information that could assist investigators, is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or use its online reporting system.

Reporting information is available through the TBPS fraud prevention page.

How the grandparent scam works

In a grandparent scam, a caller claims a relative has been arrested or involved in an accident and urgently needs money.

The caller may pretend to be a lawyer, police officer or someone connected to the courts. Scammers may also manipulate caller identification, known as spoofing, to make a call appear to come from a legitimate number, according to the police release.

These scams frequently target older adults and other vulnerable residents.

Hang up and verify the story

Thunder Bay police advise residents to end suspicious calls and contact the family member who is supposedly in trouble to check the story.

Their fraud prevention guidance recommends:

Hanging up rather than responding to pressure to act immediately;

Checking claims independently using trusted contact information; and

Avoiding sharing personal or financial information or agreeing to meet unknown individuals.

Police also encourage family members and friends to discuss scams with people who may be vulnerable to these tactics.

Additional fraud prevention and reporting resources are available from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.