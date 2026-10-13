India has one of the largest crypto user bases in the world and a huge community of developers, freelancers, agencies and SaaS companies selling to clients abroad. For many of them, getting paid by international customers is still slow and expensive, and stablecoins such as USDT have become an attractive alternative to wire transfers and card payments.

At the same time, India has one of the most detailed crypto compliance regimes in Asia: a flat 30% tax, 1% TDS, mandatory registration of crypto service providers and strict foreign exchange rules. Choosing a crypto payment gateway in India is therefore as much about compliance as about fees. This guide explains the regulatory framework and compares the gateways worth considering in 2026.

The Legal Framework in 2026

Crypto is legal but not legal tender. Indians can buy, sell and hold crypto, following the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision that struck down the Reserve Bank of India’s banking ban. But crypto is not legal tender, so it can’t be used to discharge debts, and no one is obliged to accept it.

Flat 30% tax and 1% TDS. Under Section 115BBH of the Income-tax Act, income from the transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs) is taxed at a flat 30%, plus surcharge and cess, with no set-off of losses against other income. Section 194S requires 1% tax deducted at source on qualifying VDA transfers above set thresholds. The Union Budget 2026 left both rates unchanged.

New reporting duties. Section 285BAA introduces mandatory reporting of specified crypto-asset transactions from FY 2026-27, adding another layer of compliance for platforms and businesses.

FIU-IND registration is mandatory. Virtual digital asset service providers serving Indian users, including offshore platforms, must register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) as reporting entities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As of mid-2026, 54 platforms were registered, and India has ordered blocks of offshore platforms operating without registration.

FEMA matters for cross-border payments. Payments for exports of services are subject to India’s foreign exchange rules, which govern how export proceeds must be received and reported. Receiving international payments in crypto raises FEMA questions that a qualified adviser should review before you build your payment flow around it.

GST applies to fees. Fees charged by crypto platforms are generally subject to 18% GST.

The bottom line: accepting crypto is possible in India, but it must be structured carefully. Talk to a chartered accountant and a lawyer familiar with VDA and FEMA rules before launching.

What Indian Businesses Should Look for in a Gateway

Compliance posture. Check whether the provider is registered with FIU-IND or otherwise permitted to serve Indian users, and how it handles KYC, AML and reporting.

Stablecoin support. USDT and USDC on low-cost networks such as Tron, BNB Chain, Polygon and Solana cover most international crypto payments.

Volatility protection. Auto-conversion to stablecoins keeps revenue predictable while funds are on your balance.

INR invoicing and clean records. Invoices priced in rupees and exportable transaction history simplify bookkeeping, TDS reconciliation and tax filing.

Handling of real-world mistakes. Underpayment tolerance and smart payment matching prevent small errors from turning into stuck payments.

Integrations. Plugins for WooCommerce, WHMCS and similar platforms, a hosted checkout, a full API and, for businesses selling through messengers, a Telegram checkout.

Withdrawals and payouts. A clear path for paying international contractors or moving funds to a compliant exchange.

1. 2328

2328 is a crypto payment platform that brings payment acceptance, payouts, a wallet, exchange and crypto cards into one account. For Indian businesses with cross-border clients, it offers invoicing in INR, support in the Indian time zone and volatility protection through auto-conversion.

Key features: smart payment matching that still credits invoices when a payer sends the wrong asset or picks the wrong EVM network, a configurable underpayment tolerance, static wallets for subscriptions and recurring payments, and webhooks plus email alerts for every payment status. You can integrate through plugins for WooCommerce, WHMCS and other CMS platforms, a full API or white label. An MCP server and agent-readable documentation also let AI coding assistants set up the integration. Team access with role-based permissions and mass payouts via CSV or API round out the toolkit.

Telegram-native payments: 2328 offers one of the deepest Telegram integrations among crypto payment gateways, and both sides of a transaction can stay inside Telegram from start to finish. Customers pay through a Telegram mini app, choosing the coin and network and completing the payment without leaving the chat or switching to a browser. Merchants can run their operations in the 2328 Telegram app as well: checking balances, receiving payment alerts, and sending and tracking payouts. For businesses that sell through Telegram bots, channels or communities, the whole payment cycle, from invoice to payout, can happen in one messenger.

Supported assets: USDT on Tron, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Base, Avalanche, Polygon, TON and Solana, plus USDC, BTC, ETH, BNB, TRX and others.

Best for: Indian SaaS companies, IT service firms, agencies, game studios, freelancers working with clients abroad, and businesses that sell through Telegram.

2. Binance Pay

Binance Pay is the payments service of Binance, which operates in India after registering with FIU-IND. Launched in 2021, Binance Pay has processed more than $280 billion in total volume and is used by over 21 million merchants worldwide.

Key features: customers pay straight from their Binance accounts, and transfers between Binance users carry no network fees, which makes checkout quick and inexpensive for people already on the exchange. The service supports more than 300 cryptocurrencies and includes merchant checkout, payment links and a payout product.

Fees: Binance Payouts are charged at 0.8% per transaction, capped at 5 USD. Checkout terms for merchants depend on the product and region and should be confirmed with Binance.

Best for: businesses whose international customers already hold funds on Binance, especially in gaming, trading and Web3.

Things to consider: customers who use other wallets or exchanges get a less seamless experience. As with any provider, confirm how Binance’s Indian registration applies to your specific use case.

3. Cryptomus

Cryptomus is an all-in-one crypto platform that pairs a payment gateway with a wallet, an exchange, P2P trading and a converter. It is widely used by hosting providers and digital service businesses.

Key features: the gateway comes with a REST API and plugins for WooCommerce, WHMCS, BillManager, OpenCart, PrestaShop, Tilda and more. Merchants can restyle the payment page to match their site, set per-coin discounts or surcharges, define a tolerance for payments that don’t match the invoice exactly, and enable auto-withdrawal, auto-conversion and mass payouts. Incoming transactions are screened through AML checks.

Fees: advertised from 0.4%, but the official pricing page states that new merchants start at 2%. Lower rates depend on business type, turnover and integration and are agreed individually.

Best for: hosting, VPN and digital service companies with enough volume to negotiate.

Things to consider: budget at the 2% starting rate until you have a lower rate in writing, and check the provider’s status with Indian regulators before onboarding.

4. OxaPay

OxaPay focuses on getting merchants live quickly: signing up only requires an email address or a Telegram account. It is designed for small merchants, creators and communities.

Key features: a merchant API, payment links, invoices, a donation tool, static addresses, white label and a payout API, along with plugins for popular e-commerce platforms. Its Telegram tools are especially strong, with payments available through a Telegram channel gateway or bot. Auto-conversion lets merchants settle in their preferred asset, and a dashboard shows payment statistics.

Fees: from 0.4%. Each service, such as payment links, invoices, white label and static addresses, has its own standard rate, and rates can be reduced through an account manager.

Best for: freelancers, creators, communities and Telegram-based projects selling internationally.

Things to consider: pricing differs by service, so confirm the rate for the products you’ll actually use. Light onboarding is convenient, but Indian businesses still need to meet their own KYC, tax and reporting obligations.

5. Plisio

Plisio is known for its transparent, flat pricing and quick setup. It combines a free personal wallet with a business payment gateway.

Key features: an API with ready-made libraries, plugins for a wide range of e-commerce platforms, invoicing, mass payouts and a white label option that keeps buyers on the merchant’s own website. Payment amounts are calculated at real-time exchange rates, and prices can be shown in many world currencies, which is useful for invoicing in INR terms.

Fees: 0.5% for gateway payments, 0.5% for mass payouts and cash-out, and 1.5% for white label. There are no monthly or setup fees, and custom pricing is available at higher turnover.

Best for: small and mid-sized merchants that want predictable costs and mass payouts without negotiation.

Things to consider: white label is priced well above the standard gateway. Read recent reviews and run test payments before committing.

6. B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is the crypto payments division of the B2Broker group and targets large, high-volume businesses: brokers, exchanges, iGaming operators, payment providers and institutions. At the end of 2025, it reported more than 980 merchants and over $5.1 billion in incoming transactions.

Key features: deposits and payouts in more than 350 digital assets across over 10 blockchains, settlement in crypto or in USD and EUR via SEPA and SWIFT, and a white label payments orchestration platform for banks and payment providers. A non-custodial DeFi app launched in 2026, and a sandbox is available for testing integrations.

Fees: from 0.4% on the merchant tier, falling as low as 0.05% for enterprise volumes, with no outgoing transaction fees. Enterprise onboarding costs $1,000.

Best for: large businesses that need enterprise pricing, fiat settlement and dedicated account management.

Things to consider: enterprise terms require a sales process, onboarding is slower than with self-service gateways, and fiat settlement into an Indian business must still comply with FEMA rules.

7. Confirmo

Confirmo has been in crypto payments since 2014 and describes itself as one of the first crypto-asset service providers licensed under the EU’s MiCA regulation. It deliberately supports a focused set of major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.

Key features: the exchange rate is locked when an invoice is issued, and after confirmation Confirmo forwards the exact fiat amount requested, with converted funds reaching a bank account within 24 hours. USDT and USDC are supported on Ethereum, Tron, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and BNB Smart Chain. Invoicing, an API, plugins, mass payouts to unlimited wallets (including payroll), balance freezing outside working hours and 24/7 support for merchants and their customers are all included.

Fees: roughly 0.5–0.8% depending on the service. Crypto payouts start at 0.5% and can decrease with volume.

Best for: Indian companies with European clients and teams that value a regulated provider and fiat settlement.

Things to consider: the asset list is narrower than multi-coin gateways, and fiat settlement into India depends on your bank and FEMA compliance.

How to Choose

If you want low fees, INR invoicing and one account for receiving payments, paying contractors and managing funds, start with 2328.

If your customers already hold crypto on Binance, Binance Pay offers the smoothest checkout for them.

If you prefer transparent, published pricing and a fast start, Plisio and OxaPay are simple self-service options.

If you can negotiate on volume, Cryptomus may become competitive after a rate reduction.

If you need enterprise terms and fiat settlement, B2BINPAY is built for large volumes.

If your clients are mainly in Europe, Confirmo’s regulated status can be decisive.

Whatever you choose, confirm the provider’s status with Indian regulators, run real test payments and calculate the full cost, including conversion, withdrawal and tax.

Converting Crypto to Rupees

To use your earnings in India, you’ll typically need to convert crypto to INR. The safest route is through an exchange registered with FIU-IND, where KYC is completed and 1% TDS is deducted and reported automatically. Keep records of every conversion, and check Form 26AS or your Annual Information Statement for TDS credits when filing your return. Never send rupees abroad to buy crypto through unregistered platforms, as this creates FEMA and PMLA risks.

FAQ

Is it legal to accept crypto payments in India?

Crypto is legal to hold and trade in India but is not legal tender. Businesses can accept it in some situations, but taxation, TDS, FIU-IND rules and FEMA requirements for cross-border payments must all be considered. Get professional advice before launching.

How is crypto received by a business taxed in India?

Crypto received as payment is part of your business income, and transferring it later can trigger the 30% VDA tax and 1% TDS. The exact treatment depends on your situation, so work with a chartered accountant familiar with VDA rules.

Does a crypto payment gateway need to be registered in India?

Virtual digital asset service providers that serve Indian users must register with FIU-IND under PMLA, including offshore platforms. Check a provider’s status before onboarding.

Which cryptocurrency is best for international clients?

USDT is the most widely used, particularly on low-fee networks such as Tron and BNB Chain. USDC is a common alternative. Both keep value stable in dollar terms.

Can I invoice clients in rupees and get paid in crypto?

Yes. Some gateways, including 2328, let you price invoices in INR while the customer pays in crypto.





