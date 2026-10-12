Dryden OPP say an October 10 traffic stop in Wabigoon led to a cash and suspected drug seizure, with two Winnipeg residents facing multiple criminal charges

Dryden OPP say an investigation began with a speeding violation on October 10

WABIGOON, ON — Two Winnipeg residents face multiple charges after a traffic stop in Wabigoon led to the seizure of Canadian currency and suspected illicit drugs, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Members of the Dryden OPP conducted the stop on October 10, 2026, following a speeding violation.

Police say the subsequent investigation uncovered a large quantity of cash suspected to be proceeds of crime, along with suspected illicit drugs.

The two accused were charged with offences under the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Police reported that both were held in custody pending bail hearings.

The supplied update did not identify the accused, list the specific charges or disclose the amount of money seized. The types and quantities of suspected drugs were also not provided.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Both accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).