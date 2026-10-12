OPP Investigating Death Following Altercation in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries; police believe the incident was isolated

KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG FIRST NATION, ON — One person has died following a reported altercation at a residence in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation on October 10, 2026.

Members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police detachment responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to the community, also known as Big Trout Lake.

Police say two people were found with serious injuries and transported to hospital, where one was pronounced deceased.

The release did not identify the deceased or provide an update on the other person’s condition. No charges were announced.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and say there is no indication of a broader threat. Residents can expect an increased police presence while the investigation continues.

The Sioux Lookout OPP Crime Unit is investigating under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. OPP Forensic Identification Services is also assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.