Rain, Frost and Early Snow in the Three-Day Northwestern Ontario Forecast

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk — Monday, October 12, 2026 — A broad area of rain is moving across Northwestern Ontario on Thanksgiving Monday, with cooler conditions, frost advisories and a risk of rain mixed with snow in northern communities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts show the wettest conditions on Monday, followed by a cool Tuesday and a milder Wednesday. Travellers should expect wet roads, reduced visibility and possible icy patches overnight in areas where temperatures fall close to freezing.

Monday, October 12

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, followed by periods of rain. High 7°C, with an overnight low of 4°C. Northeast winds may gust to 40 km/h.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, followed by periods of rain. High 7°C, with an overnight low of 4°C. Northeast winds may gust to 40 km/h. Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, then periods of rain. High near 6°C and a low of 4°C overnight. East winds may gust to 40 km/h.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, then periods of rain. High near 6°C and a low of 4°C overnight. East winds may gust to 40 km/h. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 5°C and a low of 2°C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 5°C and a low of 2°C. Red Lake and Ear Falls: Rain or drizzle is expected, with periods of rain possibly mixing with snow overnight. High near 3°C and a low of 2°C.

Rain or drizzle is expected, with periods of rain possibly mixing with snow overnight. High near 3°C and a low of 2°C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Periods of rain should end in the morning, followed by cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10°C and a low of 5°C.

Periods of rain should end in the morning, followed by cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10°C and a low of 5°C. Atikokan and Quetico: Periods of rain are expected to end near noon, followed by cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8°C and a low of 4°C.

Periods of rain are expected to end near noon, followed by cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8°C and a low of 4°C. Pickle Lake: Rain or light snow mixed with drizzle is expected to end early, followed by mainly cloudy skies. High 3°C and a low near 0°C.

Rain or light snow mixed with drizzle is expected to end early, followed by mainly cloudy skies. High 3°C and a low near 0°C. Thunder Bay and nearby communities: Periods of rain should end near noon, followed by cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7°C and a low of 4°C.

The Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and Thunder Bay forecasts are based on Environment Canada location forecasts issued Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday, October 13

Tuesday remains cool and unsettled across much of the region.

Kenora: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, high 9°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, high 7°C to 9°C.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: Cloudy, high 8°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries, high 7°C.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Cloudy, high 9°C.

Atikokan and Quetico: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers, high 7°C.

Pickle Lake: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of afternoon rain, high 5°C.

Thunder Bay: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high 8°C.

Most overnight lows will remain above freezing, although northern areas may see rain showers or flurries, particularly near Red Lake and Pickle Lake.

Wednesday, October 14

Conditions should improve in several western and northern communities, although cloud cover will remain common.

Kenora: A mix of sun and cloud, high 12°C.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Cloudy or partly clearing, high 10°C to 12°C.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: A mix of sun and cloud, high 11°C.

Red Lake and Ear Falls: Clearing, high 12°C.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Cloudy, high 11°C.

Atikokan and Quetico: Cloudy, high 10°C.

Pickle Lake: A mix of sun and cloud, high 9°C.

Thunder Bay: Cloudy, high 12°C.

Frost advisories and early-season travel risks

Environment Canada’s active-alert table lists frost advisories for Dryden–Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls–Perrault Falls–Western Lac Seul, Fort Frances–Emo–Rainy River, Red Lake–Woodland Caribou Park, Ignace–English River and Seine River Village–Mine Centre. Gardeners and residents should protect sensitive plants, outdoor plumbing and pets.

Rain will make roads slippery, particularly on Highway 17, Highway 11, Highway 527 and other regional routes. In Red Lake, Ear Falls, Pickle Lake and remote northern areas, temperatures near freezing may allow slush or icy surfaces to develop overnight. Drivers should reduce speed, use headlights and allow extra stopping distance.

People travelling to remote communities should confirm flight and road arrangements with their carrier or local operator. Weather can change quickly, and rain, low cloud or snow may affect aircraft schedules and airstrip operations.

School-bus update

Monday, October 12 is Thanksgiving and schools are closed. The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium has posted cancellations for Tuesday, October 13: routes KN42 and KN92 are cancelled because of a driver shortage, while KN27 is cancelled Tuesday afternoon and will operate in the morning only. These are operational cancellations, not weather-related cancellations.

Advice for families, boaters and outdoor workers