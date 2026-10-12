NewsHawks October 11, 2026: U.S. Senate Battle, Canadian Jobs and Thunder Bay’s Rail Push

U.S. midterm forecasts show a close Senate contest, while Canadian employment figures, global energy tensions and regional developments shape the Thanksgiving briefing

THUNDER BAY — Republican control of the U.S. Senate is at risk heading into the November 3 midterm elections. Democrats have a narrow advantage in one major forecasting model, but Republicans retain a substantial chance of holding the chamber.

For Thunder Bay readers, the American election adds uncertainty to a news cycle already dominated by Canadian job losses, international energy concerns and questions about the region’s transportation future.

International: Will Republicans and MAGA retain the Senate?

They could, but the available evidence does not support a confident prediction of Republican victory.

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ model, updated October 11 at 2:02 p.m. EDT, gave Democrats a 56% chance of winning Senate control, leaving Republicans a 44% chance. Its seat projection was 51 for the Democratic side and 49 for Republicans.

Those numbers describe estimated chances of winning control. They are not predicted vote shares or election results.

The same forecasting partnership gave Democrats a 76% chance of winning the House of Representatives, projecting 235 Democratic seats and 200 Republican seats. That makes the Senate the closer contest in this model.

MAGA — President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement — operates within Republican politics. Voters will determine Republican or Democratic control of Congress; there is no separate MAGA majority being elected.

What the latest verified polling shows

The Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted September 30–October 5 found registered voters preferred a Democratic congressional candidate by 44% to 37%.

Among all adults surveyed, Trump’s approval stood at 32%, while 65% disapproved. Half of registered voters identified the cost of living as the most important factor in deciding their congressional vote.

The survey interviewed 4,506 adults, including 3,526 registered voters. Ipsos reported a margin of sampling error of approximately 1.7 percentage points for registered-voter results.

The October 2–5 Economist/YouGov poll also showed a Democratic advantage. YouGov reported an eight-point lead among registered voters.

Under its stricter likely-voter definition — registered voters who had already voted or said they would definitely vote — Democrats led 52% to 40%.

These national congressional polls describe the broader political environment. Senate control depends on individual statewide elections.

Why Republicans still have a path to control

Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, compared with 45 Democrats and two independents counted with the Democratic side.

Democrats therefore need a net gain of four seats to reach 51.

Three net gains would produce a 50–50 chamber. A Republican vice-president’s constitutional power to break tied votes would give Republicans the advantage in that scenario.

Cook Political Report’s October 6 public briefing estimated potential Democratic pickups at two to six seats. That range includes both Republican retention and a Democratic majority.

The Senate races to watch

The Hill/Decision Desk HQ model showed several competitive contests:

State Favoured party Estimated chance of winning the race Ohio Democratic 51% Iowa Republican 52% Maine Democratic 54% Texas Democratic 57% Alaska Democratic 62% Kansas Republican 65% Michigan Democratic 70%

Forecast updated October 11 at 2:02 p.m. EDT. These are race-winning probabilities, not polling percentages.

Separately, YouGov’s October 7 state-poll summary reported Democratic leads in Texas, Ohio, Kansas, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Those surveys were conducted between September 18 and October 5, with state margins of error ranging from 2.5 to 3.9 percentage points. A lead in one survey does not establish the eventual winner.

Turnout could change the result

YouGov changed its likely-voter definitions in October. It said its previous approach, which produced a 16-point Democratic advantage, probably overstated that lead.

That change illustrates why polling methods matter. The people who actually vote can differ from those who answer surveys. Several close races could also move together if polls systematically overestimate or underestimate one party.

Election analysis: Democrats have a credible route to Senate control. Republicans remain competitive enough that declaring a Democratic takeover inevitable would go beyond the evidence.

Thunder Bay angle: The midterms could change Washington’s priorities

Local analysis: The American election matters to Thunder Bay because U.S. trade and energy policies influence the economic environment facing Canadian businesses.

A Democratic House or Senate could increase scrutiny of the administration and change negotiations over spending and legislation. That would not automatically remove tariffs or guarantee a more favourable trading relationship.

For Northwestern Ontario, the practical questions concern changes to trade policy, investment conditions and cross-border business confidence. The polling does not establish a measurable local economic benefit from either outcome.

National: Canada loses 68,000 jobs in September

Statistics Canada’s October 9 Labour Force Survey reported approximately 68,000 fewer jobs in September, following a decline of 42,000 in August. The national unemployment rate rose to 6.5%.

Young people aged 15 to 24 accounted for 48,000 of September’s employment decline. Education lost 35,000 positions, health care and social assistance lost 23,000, and manufacturing lost approximately 13,000.

Ontario employment edged down by 20,000, with its unemployment rate little changed at 7.0%.

The survey measured conditions during September 13–19. Its figures do not establish how much of the employment decline was caused by U.S. tariffs.

Thunder Bay’s lower unemployment rate deserves a closer look

Statistics Canada reported the following figures for the Thunder Bay census metropolitan area:

Indicator August 2026 September 2026 Employment 66,600 66,600 Labour force 69,900 69,600 Unemployment rate 4.7% 4.3%

These are seasonally adjusted three-month moving averages.

Employment remained unchanged while the labour force declined by approximately 300 people. Compared with September 2025, local employment was down about 1,100.

Local analysis: A falling unemployment rate should therefore be assessed alongside employment and labour-force participation. It does not, by itself, show stronger hiring.

Thunder Bay also has a significant manufacturing commitment to watch. Ottawa’s September 3 announcement provided more than $4.7 billion for VIA Rail to acquire and maintain 313 passenger cars from Alstom Canada.

Manufacturing and assembly will take place in Thunder Bay and La Pocatière, Que. Ottawa projected support for nearly 700 jobs across Ontario and Quebec, rather than 700 jobs in Thunder Bay alone.

National: Quebec election renews unity debate

The Parti Québécois victory in Quebec’s October 5 election remained a major national development heading into Thanksgiving.

The party won 59 of the National Assembly’s 127 seats, falling short of a majority. Premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon reaffirmed his independence ambitions.

Carney called for attention to immediate economic challenges, housing and infrastructure while working with the incoming government and supporting workers affected by U.S. tariffs.

National: France calls for stronger Canadian ties

France’s new ambassador, Hélène Farnaud-Defromont, urged closer strategic ties with Canada in an interview published by The Canadian Press on October 11.

She praised Ottawa’s approach to demands from Washington and called for deeper relations across sectors.

Local analysis: Trade diversification remains a subject for Northwestern Ontario businesses to watch. The interview did not announce a new regional investment or contract.

International: Ukraine ceasefire announcement remains uncertain

Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on October 11. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv immediately confirmed an agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy supported a ceasefire but said he was awaiting details. He later reported continuing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Canada’s Prime Minister’s Office said Carney spoke with Trump that day, supported ending attacks on energy infrastructure and civilians, and reaffirmed Canadian support for Ukraine.

International: Middle East developments keep energy security in focus

Iran’s security chief said October 11 that Washington’s response to Iran’s conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz was insufficient, according to Reuters.

The waterway carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas before the war. Negotiations remained unresolved. Riyadh’s international airport remained closed following a Saturday missile attack that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. Saudi authorities reported another attack on Sunday.

Local analysis: Energy disruptions can affect transportation and business costs in Northwestern Ontario. These reports do not establish a specific change at Thunder Bay pumps.

Regional: Passenger rail advocacy moves forward

Thunder Bay–Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski is pursuing discussions about restoring passenger rail service to Thunder Bay.

Northern Ontario Business reported October 9 that he was contacting CN, Canadian Pacific Kansas City and VIA Rail after Carney raised the possibility during his September visit.

The effort remained exploratory. No approved route, funding package or service launch date was established in the report.

Regional: Investigations continue in Poplar Hill and Kasabonika Lake

In Poplar Hill First Nation, NAPS officers found a deceased person inside a home after an October 9 fire, according to NetNewsLedger’s October 11 report.

Major Crimes investigators, the Chief Coroner’s office and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal were involved. A post-mortem examination was expected October 13.

In Kasabonika Lake First Nation, a male suspect was taken into custody after 11 p.m. October 10 following a weapons-related incident.

NNL’s report, citing NAPS, said the suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence. Emergency response teams and crisis negotiators assisted. Charges were pending in the October 11 account.

Local: Road closures begin after Thanksgiving

Two Thunder Bay closures are scheduled to begin October 13.

The Red River Road and Court Street intersection would close for up to one week for final streetscape work. Court Street would close between Park Avenue and Cooke Street.

James Street South would close to vehicles and pedestrians between Gore and Kingston streets for railway maintenance, with completion expected November 10.

The city identified a detour through Gore Street, Mountdale Avenue and Montreal Street. Highway 61 was suggested as another option for accessing Chippewa Road and Fort William First Nation.

Local: School-zone speeding results in charges

Thunder Bay police reported stopping a vehicle travelling 89 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone near Rosslyn Road on October 7.

The driver was charged with speeding and stunt driving. Police said a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment applied.

The charges have not been proven in court.