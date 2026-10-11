UPDATE: Fatal House Fire Under Investigation in Poplar Hill First Nation

POPLAR HILL FIRST NATION, ON — Police and fire investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding a fatal house fire in Poplar Hill First Nation.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Poplar Hill detachment were called to a residence during the afternoon of Friday, October 9, 2026, after a house fire in the community. The fire had already been contained before police were notified.

Officers attending the scene located one person deceased inside the home.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place in Toronto on Tuesday, October 13. The examination will assist investigators in confirming the person’s identity and determining the cause of death.

Members of the NAPS Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner, are conducting a sudden-death investigation. NAPS Police Liaison Team members have also been deployed to the community.

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.

As this is an active investigation, details may change as additional information becomes available.