2026 Canadian Finals Rodeo in Edmonton, Champions – Ben Andersen, Grady Young, Bradi Whiteside and the complete Canadian championship winners list

CFR 52 concludes at Rogers Place, with national titles awarded across riding and timed events

EDMONTON — October 11, 2026 — Tip your hats to Canada’s rodeo champions. Ben Andersen captured the saddle bronc championship, Grady Young won bull riding and Bradi Whiteside claimed both the breakaway roping and ladies’ all-around titles as the Canadian Finals Rodeo concluded in Edmonton.

The October 7–10 competition at Rogers Place brought the championship races to their finish. The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association published its champions list October 11.

Who won the 2026 Canadian championships?

Event Canadian champion Bareback riding Orin Larsen Steer wrestling Scott Guenthner Saddle bronc riding Ben Andersen Bull riding Grady Young Tie-down roping Austin Hines Ladies’ barrel racing Karli Cowie Ladies’ breakaway roping Bradi Whiteside Team roping — heading Kavis Drake Team roping — heeling Denim Ross Men’s all-around Braden Brost Ladies’ all-around Bradi Whiteside Novice bareback riding Quaide Skjonsberg Novice saddle bronc riding Sawyer Hutchinson Junior steer riding Ryder Topolinski

Champions as announced by the CPRA.

Andersen finishes the job in saddle bronc

Ben Andersen followed his back-to-back victories in Rounds 2 and 3 with two more qualified rides Saturday.

His five-ride total of 438.75 points secured the saddle bronc aggregate. He closed with 88.75 points in Round 5, completing a week in which he scored on every horse.

For readers following Friday’s recap, the outcome is now settled: Andersen converted his challenge into the Canadian championship.

Larsen’s consistency brings a big payday

Manitoba’s Orin Larsen finished with 428.50 points on five rides in bareback riding. His CFR earnings reached $58,534.59, lifting his combined season and Finals total to $110,011.26.

He won Rounds 1 and 4, then placed second in the final round.

Championship and aggregate winners were not always the same

The national championship and the CFR aggregate are separate honours. The published results distinguish total season earnings from performance across the Finals rounds.

In steer wrestling, Scott Guenthner took the Canadian title while Landon Beardsworth won the aggregate. In bull riding, Grady Young became Canadian champion and Jordan Hansen collected the aggregate honour.

Larsen, Andersen, Whiteside, Cowie and Hines each won both their event’s Canadian championship and aggregate.

Ontario’s Tim Kemp wins the final steer wrestling round

There was an Ontario result worth cheering: Tim Kemp of Kincardine posted 3.7 seconds in Round 5, the fastest steer wrestling time in that round.

Kemp earned $24,180.54 at the CFR and finished fourth in the published season-plus-Finals money standings with $44,991.66.

Top livestock honoured

The CPRA also recognized the animals behind the action: