Arizona sweeps its PBR Teams homestand, Missouri builds a four-game lead and Brock Poulin scores 91.90 as the championship race heads toward Las Vegas

Ridge Riders sweep Glendale homestand, Cody Jesus delivers the finishing ride and Oklahoma’s Brock Poulin breaks through with 91.90 points

GLENDALE, Arizona — Tip your hat to the hometown cowboys! The Arizona Ridge Riders closed the gates on a perfect weekend Saturday, October 10, defeating the Nashville Stampede 175.70–88 to complete a three-win sweep at Desert Diamond Arena.

And while Arizona gave its fans plenty to holler about, the Missouri Thunder kept charging toward the postseason, collecting a franchise-record 21st victory and stretching their league lead to four games.

According to PBR’s event release, six regular-season games remain before the 2026 PBR Teams Championship, November 6–8 in Las Vegas.

Cody Jesus puts the hometown stamp on Arizona’s sweep

Everton Natan da Silva got the Ridge Riders rolling with 88.15 points aboard Holy Shift, extending a run that has seen him cover 12 of his last 15 bulls.

Nashville answered in the third with Rogério Venâncio’s 88-point ride on Sky Diamond. That left Arizona clinging to a lead of just 0.15 points.

Then came Cody Jesus.

The Window Rock, Arizona, cowboy climbed aboard Ferdinand in the fifth and delivered 87.55 points, putting the finishing touch on the victory and sending the Ridge Riders out of their homestand with a 3–0 record.

“This is really special for us. We were struggling coming in here to get some wins and now we just stacked three in a row. I don’t know, but that sounds pretty consistent to me,” Arizona head coach Colby Yates said on the CW broadcast.

“I’m so proud of this team to be able to knock it out of the park, especially on that last ride. Cody Jesus showed exactly what Cody Jesus is made of right there.”

Arizona improved to 14–15 and moved into fifth place, ahead of the Texas Rattlers on the season’s aggregate-score tiebreaker.

Missouri Thunder keeps the hammer down

The Carolina Cowboys made Missouri earn every bit of this one.

Two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood opened with 86.45 points on Mayor of Hogeye, recording his fifth consecutive qualified ride.

Missouri’s Paulo Eduardo Rossetto answered with 89.55 aboard Boomtown, before Felipe Furlan added 89.65 on Fury.

Clay Guiton kept Carolina in the fight with 89.15 points on re-ride bull Bowser, but the Thunder held on for a 179.20–175.60 victory.

That pushed Missouri to 21–8, completed its own 3–0 weekend and established a franchise record for wins in a season.

With Austin, Nashville and Carolina all sitting at 17–12, the Thunder now has a four-game cushion atop the standings.

Poulin cracks 90 as Oklahoma ends its skid

How do you shake off six straight losses? Cover four bulls and let the scoreboard do the talking.

The Oklahoma Wildcatters delivered a franchise-best scoring performance against the Florida Freedom, led by Brock Poulin’s 91.90-point ride aboard The Paint.

It was the Sulphur, Oklahoma, cowboy’s first career ride worth 90 points or better, and it secured the victory.

Eduardo Matos contributed 87.10 on J Lazy S, Winy dos Santos added 87.70 on Intoxicated, and Alex Marcilio finished the scoring with 86.10 aboard Tijuana Two-Step on a re-ride.

The detailed results list Oklahoma’s winning total as 352.80 points, against Florida’s 85.95, supplied by Murilo Henrique de Oliveira on Dirty Honey.

Oklahoma finished the weekend 1–2, but headed out with its losing streak stopped and a performance worth building on.

Leme and Kimzey deal Austin a winning hand

The Austin Gamblers needed a response, and their opening two riders delivered.

Three-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme put up 88.30 points on Flossin. Sage Steele Kimzey followed with 89.55 aboard Cookie, giving Austin a lead the New York Mavericks could not catch.

Marco Rizzo supplied New York’s lone qualified ride, scoring 88.65 on Walk The Line.

The final: Austin 177.85, New York 88.65.

Leme remained atop the PBR Teams MVP race. After Rossetto’s later ride for Missouri, Leme’s advantage stood at 91.60 points.

Kansas City rides out with a sweep of its own

The Kansas City Outlaws also went unbeaten in Glendale, taking down the Texas Rattlers 263.35–175.30.

Texas came out swinging with Daniel Keeping’s 88.85 on Bad Bob and Brady Fielder’s 86.45 on Hay Walker.

Kansas City stayed close through Sandro Batista’s 86.55 on Young Buck and Bruno Carvalho’s 87.50 on Dead Red. Carvalho’s ride ended an eight-out buckoff streak.

Then Hayden Welsh stepped up with the deciding ride: 89.30 points aboard Ghost Face.

The Outlaws collected their fourth consecutive victory and sixth win in seven games. Batista completed a perfect three-for-three weekend, while Texas finished the homestand 0–3.

Wicked Intentions delivers the top bull score

The cowboys were not the only ones putting big numbers on the board.

Wicked Intentions earned 47.40 points, the event’s highest bull score, after forcing Gustavo Luiz da Silva into a touch at 4.55 seconds.

That matched Fire Zone’s mark from the previous weekend for the highest bull score of the 2026 PBR Teams season, according to the release.

Saturday’s scoreboard

Winning team Score Opponent Score Kansas City Outlaws 263.35 Texas Rattlers 175.30 Austin Gamblers 177.85 New York Mavericks 88.65 Oklahoma Wildcatters 352.80 Florida Freedom 85.95 Missouri Thunder 179.20 Carolina Cowboys 175.60 Arizona Ridge Riders 175.70 Nashville Stampede 88.00

PBR Teams standings after Glendale

Rank Team Season record Glendale record 1 Missouri Thunder 21–8 3–0 2 Austin Gamblers 17–12 1–2 3 Nashville Stampede 17–12 1–2 4 Carolina Cowboys 17–12 1–2 5 Arizona Ridge Riders 14–15 3–0 6 Texas Rattlers 14–15 0–3 7 Kansas City Outlaws 13–16 3–0 8 New York Mavericks 11–18 1–2 9 Florida Freedom 11–18 1–2 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 10–19 1–2

Next up, the release lists Go Bowling Maverick Days at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, October 16–18.

Arizona has found its footing, Kansas City is gathering speed and Missouri has a four-game lead. Tighten that bull rope, folks—the run toward Las Vegas is getting interesting.