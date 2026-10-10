Northwestern Ontario Weather: Warm Saturday Gives Way to Rain and a Thanksgiving Cooldown

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Saturday, October 10, 2026 – Thanksgiving weekend begins with unusually warm weather across much of Northwestern Ontario, but the pattern will not last. Many southern and western communities will reach the low to mid-20s on Saturday. Rain and a gusty wind shift arrive in several districts on Sunday, followed by a much colder Thanksgiving Monday.

The sharpest change will be felt from Kenora and Fort Frances through Dryden, Sioux Lookout and Red Lake. In some places, Monday afternoon temperatures will be 15 C to nearly 20 C colder than Saturday’s highs. Pickle Lake will stay cooler throughout the weekend and could see rain mix with wet flurries by Monday night.

Weather Alerts and the Main Weekend Risk

No active Environment and Climate Change Canada public weather warning was displayed for the communities in this report during the early-morning check on Saturday, October 10. That can change quickly. Readers should check the official ECCC alert map before travelling.

The main concern is not severe weather at this stage. It is the rapid change from warm and dry conditions to rain, gusty northeast winds and much colder temperatures. Wet roads, fallen leaves, glare and reduced visibility may affect holiday traffic. Bridges and shaded stretches could become locally slick if temperatures fall faster than expected Monday night.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and afternoon. Southeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 22 C, with a Humidex near 25. Saturday night clears, with a low of 11 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain beginning in the morning. Northeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 13 C. Rain remains possible Sunday night, with a low near 5 C.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7 C. Monday night remains showery, with a low near 3 C.

Lake note: Saturday’s southeast gusts can build rougher conditions on exposed parts of Lake of the Woods than at sheltered docks. Sunday rain and a northeast wind will make small-boat trips less comfortable. Wear a lifejacket, leave a float plan and do not judge open-water conditions only from the shoreline.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Saturday: Sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of late-morning and afternoon showers. Southeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 21 C. The night turns mainly clear, with a low near 13 C.

Sunday: Cloudy, with rain developing during the day. Northeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High near 16 C. Rain becomes more likely Sunday night as temperatures fall toward 4 C.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy and much colder, with rain or showers likely. High near 7 C. A rain-and-wet-flurry mix becomes possible Monday night as the temperature falls to about 2 C.

Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. Sioux Lookout reaches 20 C and Savant Lake about 21 C. Southeast winds near 20 km/h may gust to 40.

Sunday: Cloud thickens, with a 70 per cent chance of afternoon rain around Sioux Lookout. Northwest winds shift northeast at 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 13 C. Savant Lake reaches about 15 C, with rain developing in the afternoon and a north wind gusting to 40.

Thanksgiving Monday: Sioux Lookout is forecast to remain cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 5 C. Savant Lake residents should expect a similarly cool, damp day; the local forecast should be refreshed before any long trip.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

Saturday: Sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers. High 21 C in Red Lake and 20 C in Ear Falls. Southeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. Clouds increase overnight as winds turn northwest, with lows near 9 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of afternoon rain. Northwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becomes northeast 20 gusting to 40. High only 11 C.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high near 6 C. The low falls to about 2 C Monday night, when rain may mix with wet flurries.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

Saturday: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud. Southeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40. High 25 C, with a Humidex near 28. The evening clears, with a low of 13 C.

Sunday: Clouds increase and periods of rain begin in the morning. Northeast wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 18 C. Rain remains likely Sunday night, with a low near 7 C.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C. The night remains cloudy with a low near 3 C.

Atikokan, Quetico and Shebandowan

Saturday: This will be one of the warmest parts of the region. Expect sun and cloud, a southeast wind of 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a high of 26 C with a Humidex near 29. The overnight low is 16 C.

Sunday: Sunny early, then a mix of sun and cloud. Southwest wind 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becomes light. High 23 C with a Humidex near 26. Rain becomes likely Sunday night, with a low near 4 C.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. The low falls to about -1 C Monday night, creating a risk of frost and locally slippery surfaces.

Pickle Lake

Saturday: Periods of rain end in the morning, followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers. Southeast wind 30 km/h, gusting to 50. High 16 C. Saturday night stays cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8 C. The temperature falls to zero Sunday night, with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries.

Thanksgiving Monday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C. Monday night’s low falls to -2 C.

Travel note: Anyone flying, driving or working outdoors in the Pickle Lake area should carry warm and waterproof layers. Temperatures close to freezing can produce rapid local changes in road and runway conditions even when widespread accumulation is not forecast.

Other Communities to Watch

Ignace may reach 23 C Saturday before rain develops Sunday. Gull Bay, Beardmore, Geraldton and Longlac can expect stronger southeast or south winds on Saturday, reaching about 40 km/h with gusts near 60. Secure loose outdoor items, use care with high-profile vehicles and expect crosswinds on exposed highways.

School Bus Status: Driver Shortage, Not Weather

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium reported that some buses have been delayed or cancelled, for Tuesday, October 13. Routes KN42 and KN92 are to be cancelled for the day, while KN27 is to be cancelled in the afternoon and run in the morning only. The posted reason is a driver shortage, not weather.

Thanksgiving Travel and Outdoor Safety