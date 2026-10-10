Arizona Ridge Riders Electrify Glendale as Missouri Thunder Tighten Grip on PBR Teams Lead

Elizmar Jeremias delivers a 90.5-point ride as Arizona improves to 2-0 at Ridge Rider Days

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Ridge Riders turned Desert Diamond Arena into a wall of noise Friday night, riding two bulls to defeat the Oklahoma Wildcatters 179.20-88.80 on night two of PBR Teams: Ridge Rider Days presented by Energy Transfer.

The victory moved Arizona to 2-0 at its home event and gave the Ridge Riders valuable momentum with the regular season racing toward the PBR Teams Championship.

Jeremias lights the fuse

Oklahoma struck first when Kaiden Loud covered Texas Slim for 88.80 points.

For much of the night, the Wildcatters held the advantage. Then Elizmar Jeremias climbed aboard American Made and changed the temperature in the building.

The Brazilian rider delivered a season-best 90.5-point ride, sending the home crowd into a roar and putting Arizona back in front. PBR’s official results list Jeremias’ ride as the highest score of the game. PBR Teams: Ridge Rider Days

Arizona native Cody Jesus then added an 88.70-point ride on Carlos Danger, giving the Ridge Riders the insurance they needed.

The result was a complete home-team response: Oklahoma found the early lead, but Arizona answered with two big scores when the pressure was highest.

Missouri Thunder move three games clear

The No. 1 Missouri Thunder continued to look like the team to beat.

Missouri rode one bull to defeat the Texas Rattlers 88.90-0. Julio Cesar Marques supplied the only qualified ride, covering Reserve Not Met for 88.90 points.

The victory lifted Missouri to 20-8, making the Thunder the first team in the league to reach 20 wins this season. Their lead over the chasing pack grew to three games.

The Rattlers could not keep a rider aboard through five outs, leaving Missouri with a shutout victory.

Mavericks upset Carolina

The New York Mavericks delivered one of the night’s biggest upsets, defeating the No. 3 Carolina Cowboys 260.05-174.40.

New York rode three bulls, with Afonso Quintino, Marco Rizzo and Leonardo Castro all reaching the whistle. Castro’s 86.95-point ride on Cedar Breaks clinched the win.

Carolina received scores from Guilherme Valleiras, who posted 86.90 points on Party Down South, and substitute rider Ezekiel Mitchell, who added 87.50 points on Radical Reel.

The loss stopped Carolina from keeping pace with Missouri at the top of the standings.

Kansas City survives a late Nashville charge

The Kansas City Outlaws continued their late-season push by edging the Nashville Stampede 176.35-171.40.

Sandro Batista opened the scoring for Kansas City with an 87-point ride on Lari’s Speck. Heitor Santos Ferreira later converted a re-ride for 89.35 points on Mike’s Motive.

Nashville answered with an 83.45-point ride from Gustavo Luiz da Silva and an 87.95-point effort from Riquelmi Silva on Me More Cowboy.

The Stampede narrowed the gap late, but Kansas City held on for its third consecutive victory and fifth win in its last six games.

Florida edges Austin in a two-point thriller

The Florida Freedom handed the Austin Gamblers another setback, winning 86.35-83.10.

Three-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme put Austin on the board with an 83.10-point ride on Bruised and Confused.

Florida answered through Alex Cerqueira, who covered Stab Wound for 86.35 points. That ride became the game-winning score after six straight buckoffs closed out the contest.

Austin entered Glendale with one of the league’s strongest recent runs, but the Gamblers left Friday with an 0-2 weekend record.

Missouri remains on top

After Friday’s action, the PBR Teams standings showed Missouri three games ahead of Nashville and Carolina. The official standings listed the following records and team scores: PBR Teams Standings

Rank Team Record Team score 1 Missouri Thunder 20-8 5,981.95 2 Nashville Stampede 17-11 5,468.50 3 Carolina Cowboys 17-11 4,602.80 4 Austin Gamblers 16-12 5,494.25 5 Texas Rattlers 14-14 4,343.05 6 Arizona Ridge Riders 13-15 4,485.00 7 Kansas City Outlaws 12-16 4,659.80 8 New York Mavericks 11-17 4,448.75 9 Florida Freedom 11-17 3,536.90 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 9-19 3,351.90

The Thunder have created breathing room at the top, but the battle behind them remains wide open. Nashville, Carolina and Austin are separated by only four games, while several teams are still fighting to improve their championship position.

One night remains in Glendale

The final night of Ridge Rider Days was scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at 6:45 p.m. MST at Desert Diamond Arena.

With the regular season moving quickly toward Las Vegas, every qualified ride matters. Arizona has already secured two home wins, while Missouri is using the weekend to strengthen its position as the league’s top team.

In PBR Teams, one ride can change the entire scoreboard. On Friday night in Glendale, Jeremias’ 90.5-point charge did exactly that.