THUNDER BAY – October 9, 2026 – Families planning Thanksgiving gatherings, road trips, hikes or late-season outdoor work should prepare for a weekend of two very different weather patterns.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting unusually warm conditions on Saturday, a cooler and cloudier Sunday, and a sharp drop in temperature with showers on Thanksgiving Monday.

The forecast was checked Friday morning, October 9. Weather conditions can change quickly in October, so readers should check the latest local forecast and alerts before travelling.

Thunder Bay, Shuniah, Neebing and Oliver Paipoonge

Saturday, October 10: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 22 C. The overnight low is expected to be about 10 C.

Sunday, October 11: A mix of sun and cloud with a high near 22 C. Cloud increases Sunday night, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low near 6 C.

Thanksgiving Monday, October 12: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high near 10 C. The overnight low is expected to be near 1 C, with a continuing chance of showers.

There are no weather alerts in effect for the City of Thunder Bay at the Friday morning check. The warm Saturday afternoon may feel comfortable, but the change after dark Sunday will be noticeable. Outdoor events should have a sheltered or indoor option.

Western communities: Kenora and Lake of the Woods

Kenora’s forecast is warmer than normal Saturday, with a high near 24 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 13 C, followed by periods of rain Sunday night. Monday is forecast to stay cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high near 7 C. Rain showers or flurries are possible Monday night, with temperatures near freezing.

People heading to Lake of the Woods should be prepared for changing wind and visibility conditions. A warm afternoon does not mean the water is warm, and anyone boating should use a lifejacket, carry a reliable communication device and check the marine forecast immediately before departure.

Dryden, Vermilion Bay and Ignace

Dryden is forecast to reach about 22 C Saturday under mainly cloudy skies. Southeast winds are expected near 20 km/h, with gusts to 40 km/h. Saturday night should remain cloudy with a low near 11 C.

Sunday is forecast to be cloudy with a high near 15 C. Periods of rain are expected Sunday night, with a low near 4 C. Thanksgiving Monday remains cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high near 7 C. Rain showers or flurries are possible Monday night, with temperatures near zero.

Vermilion Bay and Ignace may see local differences because of nearby lakes, exposed stretches of highway and forested terrain. Drivers should expect wet pavement and reduced visibility if the Sunday night rain arrives during travel hours.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River

The Rainy River district could have the warmest Thanksgiving weekend conditions in the region. Fort Frances is forecast to reach about 25 C Saturday, with south winds near 30 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h. The Humidex may reach 28. Saturday night should be cloudy at times, with a low near 11 C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy with a high near 16 C. Periods of rain are forecast Sunday night, with a low near 4 C. Monday should be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high near 8 C. Rain showers or flurries are possible Monday night, with a low near zero.

The strongest wind concern in this forecast is Saturday in the Rainy River district. Secure tents, decorations, lightweight furniture and other loose items before the wind increases.

Nipigon, Red Rock and the north shore

Nipigon is forecast to reach about 18 C Saturday, with mainly cloudy skies and southeast winds near 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Sunday should be cloudy with a high near 20 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers is expected Sunday night, followed by a cloudy Thanksgiving Monday with a high near 10 C.

Monday night could bring rain showers or flurries, with a low near minus 1 C in the Nipigon area. Conditions along Highway 11 and the north shore can change quickly. Travellers should be ready for crosswinds, wet pavement and reduced visibility, especially near open water and exposed bridges.

Travel and outdoor safety

Plan the longest drives for daylight where possible, especially Sunday night and Monday when rain and low cloud are more likely.

Check Ontario 511 before leaving. Allow extra time for wet pavement, construction zones, wildlife and changing visibility.

Keep headlights on during rain and increase following distance.

Secure trailers, tents, canopies, decorations and loose outdoor equipment before Saturday’s stronger south winds.

Dress in layers. Saturday may feel like late summer, but Monday night may be close to freezing.

Boaters should check the latest marine bulletin, wear flotation equipment and avoid relying on Saturday’s warm air temperature as a measure of water safety.

Remote and fly-in communities may experience different cloud, wind and precipitation timing. Local airport and community advisories should be checked before departure.

Bottom line

Saturday offers the best weather for outdoor Thanksgiving activities, although wind will be a factor in western and north-shore communities. Sunday starts mild but becomes unsettled, with rain developing overnight in many areas. Thanksgiving Monday looks cool, cloudy and showery, with a risk of rain showers or flurries overnight in the western districts.

Weatherdesk Alert

This forecast reflects information available during the Friday morning check. October weather can change quickly, particularly wind, rainfall timing and overnight temperatures. Refresh the Environment Canada forecast, local alerts and Ontario 511 information immediately before publication and travel.