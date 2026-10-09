Keep Thanksgiving family gatherings peaceful with practical ways to handle political disagreements, set boundaries and enjoy meaningful time together

Politics and breaking news can divide a dinner table. A little planning, clear boundaries and genuine curiosity can help families enjoy their time together

THUNDER BAY — The turkey is carved, the potatoes are making their way around the table and someone mentions an election, a politician or something they saw online.

All of a sudden your family Thanksgiving dinner starts sounding like a television panel discussion— only with louder voices and no commercial breaks.

So rather than be the “Turkey” that makes enjoying all the hard work and effort it took to make an amazing meal, here are some ideas for peace around the Thanksgiving table.

Certainly families do not have to agree on everything to enjoy being together. The goal is to make room for conversation while ensuring everyone feels welcome, respected and free to step away.

For the Thanksgiving long weekend, a few practical choices can help keep disagreements from taking over the gathering.

Set expectations before someone sets off an argument

Hosts can establish the tone before guests arrive or as everyone settles in.

Keep it friendly and apply the same expectations to everyone:

“We’re glad we can all be together. Different opinions are welcome, but personal attacks aren’t. If a topic gets too heated, we’ll move on.”

If past gatherings have repeatedly turned into political arguments, it is reasonable to suggest leaving politics aside during dinner.

A boundary works best when it describes what people should do: take turns, avoid insults and respect someone’s request to change the subject.

Decide whether you want a conversation or a contest

Before answering a provocative comment, pause and ask yourself: Am I trying to understand this person, or am I trying to defeat them?

There is a difference between exchanging views and demanding that someone admit they are wrong.

Useful questions include:

“What experience led you to that view?”

“What concerns you most about this?”

“What would you like to see happen?”

Listen to the answer without immediately preparing a rebuttal. Understanding someone’s concern does not require agreeing with their conclusion.

You can say, “I understand why that worries you,” and still disagree about the solution.

Disagree with the idea without attacking the person

Statements such as “You always fall for that” or “People like you are the problem” turn a discussion into a personal confrontation.

Try language that explains your own position:

“I see that differently.”

“My experience has been different.”

“I agree that the problem matters, but I’m not convinced that approach will solve it.”

Avoid turning one comment into a judgment about someone’s intelligence, character or entire generation.

And resist recruiting the room. “Everyone here knows you’re wrong” puts someone on trial in front of their family.

You do not have to settle every disputed fact over dessert

News stories can be incomplete, outdated or shared without context. If a claim sounds questionable, ask where it came from rather than immediately accusing the person of lying.

A useful response is:

“I haven’t seen that confirmed. Let’s check the original source before treating it as fact.”

If both people want to look it up, agree on what would answer the question—a full interview, an official document or reporting that identifies its evidence.

Otherwise, leave it for another time. Nobody needs to conduct a parliamentary inquiry between the pumpkin pie and the coffee.

That does not mean every claim deserves equal weight. It means choosing a useful time and method for checking it.

Know when a discussion has stopped being productive

Watch for interruptions, raised voices, sarcasm, repeated accusations or someone becoming visibly upset.

At that point, another argument is unlikely to improve the conversation.

Use a direct, calm pause:

“We’re repeating ourselves. Let’s leave this here.”

“I want to enjoy our time together, and I’m stepping out of this conversation.”

“We’ve heard both views. Who would like coffee?”

You do not need the other person’s agreement to stop participating.

Hosts can redirect without embarrassing anyone

A host’s most useful intervention is often brief and neutral:

“I’m going to pause this discussion. Let’s move to something everyone can enjoy.”

Then offer a specific alternative. Ask about a recent trip, a family recipe, a new job or a favourite Thanksgiving memory. Bring out a board game, suggest a walk or invite someone to help in the kitchen.

If one guest repeatedly ignores requests to stop, speak with them privately when possible. Explain the behaviour that needs to change.

If insults or harassment continue, ending that person’s visit may be necessary. Being family does not excuse treating others badly.

Respect does not mean tolerating hateful or threatening remarks

A disagreement about a tax policy is different from a racist slur, a personal threat or remarks aimed at humiliating someone.

Address harmful behaviour plainly:

“That comment is not acceptable here.”

“We can discuss the issue without attacking people.”

Check in with the person targeted rather than expecting them to defend themselves or preserve everyone else’s comfort.

No one should be pressured to stay in a conversation—or a gathering—where they feel unsafe.

Give children a gathering they can enjoy

Children should not be asked to choose sides in adult political disputes or carry messages between relatives.

Adults can also show them that disagreement has a respectful ending:

“We have different opinions, and we’re going to leave it there.”

Plan something that gives younger guests a place in the celebration: setting the table, sharing what they are thankful for, choosing a game or helping with dessert.

Those shared activities can give the whole family something to focus on together.

Plan an exit from the conversation, not a dramatic exit from the family

If you know a particular subject is difficult for you, prepare a sentence before the gathering:

“I’m not discussing that today.”

“I’d rather hear how you’ve been doing.”

“I need a few minutes outside.”

A short walk, a quiet room or a kitchen task can provide breathing space. Avoid following someone who has stepped away to continue the argument.

If you lose your temper, repair the moment without adding another accusation:

“I’m sorry I raised my voice. That wasn’t fair to you.”

An apology loses its value when it ends with “but you started it.”

Make room for the stories only your family can tell

Ask who first made the stuffing recipe. Bring out old photographs. Invite relatives to share a funny childhood memory or something that helped them through a difficult year.

Keep expressions of gratitude voluntary; Thanksgiving can also bring grief, financial strain or complicated family feelings.

The most memorable moment of the weekend might be a grandparent’s story, a child’s joke or everyone pitching in after dinner. Give those moments enough space to happen.