Northwest Wildfire Update: No New Fires, 11 Remain Active

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Report — No new wildland fires were confirmed in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region by the evening of Thursday, October 8, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.

The agency’s 5:18 p.m. CDT update reported 11 active fires across the region:

Five fires under control

Six fires being observed

Three fires were declared out during the previous 24 hours. No active fires were listed as not under control.

The next scheduled regional update will be issued Monday, October 12, 2026.

Check local fire danger before heading outdoors

Residents and Thanksgiving weekend visitors should check Ontario’s interactive fire map for conditions in their area.

The map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across Ontario’s Fire Region and updates throughout the day as weather information changes. The map accompanying Thursday’s report reflected conditions at 5:03 p.m. CDT on October 8.

Current fire information is available at Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.

Outdoor burning rules remain in effect

AFFES reminds residents that Ontario’s legislated fire season continues until October 31.

For disposing of yard waste and woody debris, the agency encourages alternatives such as composting or using a local landfill.

For those conducting outdoor burning covered by the rules outlined in the update:

Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset .

. Extinguish them no later than two hours after sunrise .

. Keep sufficient water and tools at the site to contain and extinguish the fire.

Check with the local fire department for municipal restrictions and permit requirements before burning.

How to report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Source: Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region, October 8, 2026.