Mining News: Critical-Mineral Investment, Major Drill Results and Fresh Northwestern Ontario Activity

THUNDER BAY – MINING NEWS – October 9, 2026 – This week’s mining news is about money moving toward projects, drills returning to the field and investors demanding proof.

Internationally, government-backed capital is being directed toward critical minerals in Ukraine. A Canadian junior has completed a large gold-project acquisition in Nevada. In Canada, a long lithium intersection in Quebec and new gold results near Timmins are drawing attention.

Across Northwestern Ontario, companies are starting or preparing drill programs near Pickle Lake, High Lake and the Manitoba border, while a proposed corporate combination could reshape the company advancing the Thunder Bay North critical-minerals project.

For NetNewsLedger RockHawks, the main point is simple: the region remains active, but most local stories are still at the exploration, financing or transaction stage. A drill program is not a discovery, a financing announcement is not cash in the bank, and a signed agreement is not always a completed deal.

International: U.S.-Ukraine Fund Backs a Critical-Minerals Platform

Status: Approved investment initiative; individual mining projects remain early-stage.

On October 2, the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund approved new investments in energy and critical minerals. The fund said it will establish a joint investment platform with Ukraineâ€™s BGV Group Management. The platform is expected to assemble a portfolio of early-stage projects, initially focused on rare earths, beryllium and zirconium.

This is not an announcement that a new mine has been built or permitted. It is a government-backed structure intended to move early projects toward investment. Its importance is strategic: allied governments are increasingly treating mineral supply as an economic-security issue rather than leaving the job entirely to private markets.

Why it matters here: Northwestern Ontario projects will compete for skilled workers, equipment and capital in a market where governments are willing to support projects that fit national supply-chain goals. Projects with credible geology, Indigenous partnerships, infrastructure plans and realistic processing routes may have an advantage.

International M&A: StrikePoint Completes Nevada Gold Acquisition

Status: Completed acquisition; later milestone payments remain conditional.

Vancouver-based StrikePoint Gold closed its purchase of the Northumberland gold project in Nevada from Newmont subsidiaries on October 6. StrikePoint paid US$70 million at closing. It also agreed to two possible future payments of US$25 million each: one after a feasibility study and one after specified commercial-production milestones.

The project has an independent mineral-resource estimate reported by the company at 2.86 million gold-equivalent ounces in the indicated category and 1.57 million gold-equivalent ounces in the inferred category. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not prove that a mine will be economically viable.

The completed transaction shows that Canadian capital remains willing to buy advanced assets in established foreign mining jurisdictions. It also shows how expensive it can be to acquire scale: the purchase required a large financing, a share consolidation and continuing milestone obligations.

Canada: Brunswick Reports a Long Lithium Intersection in Quebec

Status: New company-reported laboratory assays; further drilling and metallurgical work are required.

Brunswick Exploration reported that hole AN-26-15 at the Anatacau Main project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region returned 1.31 per cent lithium oxide over 202.45 metres. The reported interval includes 1.73 per cent lithium oxide over 85.75 metres. Two separate pegmatite intervals returned 1.41 per cent lithium oxide over 21.5 metres and 1.28 per cent over 9.2 metres.

The company identifies these figures as core lengths. Brunswick estimates the true thickness of the main Anais dyke at about 75 per cent of the reported core length, but that remains a geological estimate to be refined through more drilling. The company also says portions of the reported interval may contain country rock.

This is a significant exploration result, but it is not a mineral-resource estimate, feasibility study or production decision. Metallurgical testing, more drilling, infrastructure planning, environmental review and consultation would all be needed before any development decision.

Ontario: Pamour Gold Drilling Adds New High-Grade Intersections

Status: New company-reported assays from an operating mine area.

Discovery Mining reported results from 52 holes totalling 16,827.4 metres at the Pamour Mine, about 20 kilometres east of Timmins. Among the stronger reported intervals were 42.37 grams per tonne gold over 5.1 metres, 40.64 g/t over 5.4 metres and 11.25 g/t over 10.5 metres.

The release describes these as core lengths, not confirmed true widths. Some high-grade intervals also contain narrower very high-grade samples, which can strongly affect an average. Readers should judge the full set of holes, geometry and continuity rather than one headline intercept.

Discovery says the drilling is intended to support an updated resource estimate in early 2027. That timing and any resulting increase are company expectations, not established outcomes.

Northern Ontario Finance: Mayfair’s Fenn-Gib Package Is Mostly Proposed

Status: C$10-million share subscription agreement plus a non-binding C$300-million project-finance term sheet.

Mayfair Gold announced a proposed financing package of up to C$310 million with Macquarie for the Fenn-Gib project near Matheson. The package includes a C$10-million strategic share investment and a non-binding term sheet for a C$300-million project-finance facility.

The distinction matters. The share subscription agreement is more advanced than the proposed debt facility, but both remain subject to their terms and approvals. The C$300-million facility is not a completed loan. Mayfair says the proposed facility could cover most of the C$450-million initial development capital estimated in its 2026 pre-feasibility study. A pre-feasibility estimate and company schedule are not guarantees of final cost, construction or production.

Why it matters here: If completed, the package would be another sign that lenders will consider large Northern Ontario projects with advanced studies. It also sets a demanding benchmark for less advanced projects: lenders want technical work, permitting progress, cost estimates and a credible route to repayment.

Northwestern Ontario: ONGold Starts Phase 2 Drilling at TPK

Status: Drill program commenced; financing remains open and conditional.

ONGold Resources says it has started a 2,100-metre Phase 2 diamond-drilling program at its Ti-pi-ha-kaa-ning, or TPK, project north of Pickle Lake. The property connects to the Musselwhite access road through the regional winter-road network. The program is expected to run through late November.

The new program will follow up earlier results, including a 2025 interval of 19.39 g/t gold over 8.20 metres, with a narrow 0.30-metre sample grading 359 g/t gold. ONGold also cites older drilling that returned 25.87 g/t gold over 13.5 metres. These are prior results, not assays from the new Phase 2 program. ONGold states that all quoted intervals are downhole core lengths and that true widths have not been determined.

On October 5, ONGold also increased a proposed best-efforts private placement from about C$5.35 million to up to C$9.26 million. The offering includes Ontario and Manitoba flow-through units and hard-dollar units. It is expected to close around October 27, subject to regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approvals. Until it closes, the announced amount should not be treated as money received.

Thunder Bay North Transaction Moves Forward, but Has Not Closed

Status: Proposed acquisition under exchange review; related C$6.2-million subscription-receipt financing has closed into escrow conditions.

Clean Air Metals and Springbok Ventures reported that the TSX Venture Exchange now expects to treat their proposed business combination as Clean Airs’ acquisition of Springbok, rather than as a reverse takeover. Trading in Clean Air Metals was expected to resume on October 7 while the exchange continued its review.

If completed, the combined company would be renamed Dante Metals Corp. and would focus on the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project and Springbokâ€™s Maude Lake property. The terms include a ten-for-one consolidation of Clean Air shares before the amalgamation.

The parties closed approximately C$6.2 million in subscription receipts on September 22. Those receipts convert only if the stated escrow-release conditions are met. The acquisition itself still requires TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and other conditions. It is therefore inaccurate to report that the merger is complete.

High Lake Drill Mobilization Adds Activity Near the Manitoba Border

Status: Rig mobilized; drilling was expected to begin October 9; no new assays reported.

Total Metals announced on October 8 that it was moving a rig and geological team to the High Lake gold project near the Manitoba-Ontario border and the Trans-Canada Highway. The company plans about 2,500 metres of diamond drilling at the Purdex Zone.

This is a drilling-start story, not a drill-result story. The next material evidence will be confirmation that drilling began, followed by logged core, laboratory assays and geological interpretation.

What This Week’s News Means for Northwestern Ontario

Four trends stand out for the region.

Capital is available, but conditions are strict. The Mayfair and ONGold announcements show very different levels of financing. One involves a proposed project loan tied to an advanced gold project; the other is exploration funding that has not yet closed.

The Mayfair and ONGold announcements show very different levels of financing. One involves a proposed project loan tied to an advanced gold project; the other is exploration funding that has not yet closed. Critical minerals are increasingly political. The U.S.-Ukraine platform shows how allied governments are trying to build secure supply chains. Northwestern Ontario’s nickel, copper, lithium, platinum-group metals and rare-earth prospects fit that wider policy debate.

The U.S.-Ukraine platform shows how allied governments are trying to build secure supply chains. Northwestern Ontario’s nickel, copper, lithium, platinum-group metals and rare-earth prospects fit that wider policy debate. Infrastructure remains decisive. Road access, winter roads, power, processing and transportation can determine whether strong geology becomes a financeable project. Pickle Lake and remote projects face different cost and access questions than projects near Timmins or the Trans-Canada Highway.

Road access, winter roads, power, processing and transportation can determine whether strong geology becomes a financeable project. Pickle Lake and remote projects face different cost and access questions than projects near Timmins or the Trans-Canada Highway. Exploration headlines still need patient verification. Long intervals, visible sulphides and historic high grades can guide the next drill holes, but only assays, geometry, metallurgy and economic studies can build a development case.

RockHawk Status Check

Development What is verified What is not yet complete U.S.-Ukraine critical-minerals platform Fund board approved the platform Individual mine approvals and production StrikePoint-Northumberland Acquisition closed; US$70 million paid Feasibility and production milestones Brunswick Anatacau drilling Laboratory assays reported Resource, metallurgy and economics Mayfair-Macquarie package Share subscription agreement and non-binding debt term sheet announced C$300-million debt facility closing ONGold financing Upsized best-efforts offering announced Closing and receipt of proceeds Clean Air-Springbok Proposed transaction reclassified by exchange; subscription receipts sold Exchange acceptance and transaction closing TPK and High Lake drilling TPK drilling started; High Lake rig mobilized New assay results

Technical Note on Drill Intervals

A reported drill interval is usually the length measured along the drill core. It is not automatically the true width of the mineralized body. At TPK, true widths have not been determined. At Pamour, the company tables report core lengths. At Anatacau, Brunswick estimates the dyke’s true thickness at about 75 per cent of the main reported core interval, subject to further geological work. Investors should also separate visual observations from laboratory assays and remember that an inferred mineral resource carries more uncertainty than an indicated resource.

Sources Checked