FBI Arrests Minnesota Man Over Alleged ISIS-Inspired Mall of America Attack Plot

18-year-old charged after undercover operation; authorities say the rifle supplied to the accused had been rendered inoperable

MINNESOTA — An 18-year-old Richfield man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Mall of America in support of ISIS, according to an October 7 announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud faces one count of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition to commit a federal crime of terrorism.

The FBI arrested Mohamud on October 6. He made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright on October 7.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Mohamud is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Investigators allege months of communications about an attack

According to the criminal complaint described by the Justice Department, Mohamud exchanged hundreds of messages with a confidential source through social media and messaging applications beginning around December 2024.

Authorities allege he initially discussed travelling to Somalia to join a designated foreign terrorist organization. The complaint says he repeatedly expressed an alternative plan to carry out a mass-casualty attack in Minnesota in support of ISIS if he could not afford to travel overseas.

In July 2026, investigators allege, Mohamud identified the Mall of America as a target and expressed a desire to kill dozens of people. Prosecutors say his messages included antisemitic statements about the mall’s ownership.

During August and September, he allegedly discussed obtaining a firearm and recruiting others. Authorities also say he sent a video pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Complaint identifies October 24 as alleged attack date

The Justice Department says Mohamud identified October 24 as his planned attack date and sent the confidential source a link to a Hmong Arts Celebration at the mall.

According to prosecutors, his messages referred to targeting people attending the celebration and expressed hostility toward non-Muslims.

Authorities also allege he referred to previous mass-casualty attacks as examples of the violence he wanted to carry out.

These statements form part of the prosecution’s allegations and have not been established at trial.

FBI supplied an inoperable rifle during undercover transaction

On October 6, an undercover FBI employee arranged a controlled transaction involving a rifle, magazines and ammunition.

The Justice Department says the FBI had rendered the rifle inoperable before the transaction. Mohamud allegedly paid approximately US$600 and was arrested shortly after taking possession of the items.

Prosecutors allege he reaffirmed his intention to use the weapon and ammunition to shoot people at the Mall of America during the transaction.

The announcement describes an alleged plot interrupted by law enforcement, with no shooting carried out as part of the reported incident.

Federal and local agencies investigated

The investigation involved the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bloomington Police Department, with assistance from IRS Criminal Investigation.

“As alleged in the criminal complaint, Mohamud took substantial steps to plot to murder innocent people in the name of ISIS,” U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen said in the announcement.

The case is being prosecuted by Ryan White of the Justice Department’s National Security Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Bejar for the District of Minnesota.

A criminal complaint is an accusation, not a finding of guilt. The prosecution must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, October 7, 2026.