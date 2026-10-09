Arizona blanks Austin at PBR Ridge Rider Days as Missouri stays first, Nashville wins a thriller and Carolina’s Clay Guiton scores 90.10 points

Jeremias snaps buckoff streak, Nashville wins at the buzzer and Carolina’s Clay Guiton cracks 90 points in Glendale

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Open those chutes and turn up the noise, PBR fans! The Arizona Ridge Riders gave their hometown crowd something to holler about Thursday night, shutting out the Austin Gamblers 175.90–0 to launch Ridge Rider Days presented by Energy Transfer at Desert Diamond Arena.

And that was just the finishing kick.

Missouri protected its perch atop the standings, Nashville delivered another last-rider thriller, Carolina rolled behind a 90-point ride and Kansas City came out swinging with three straight qualified rides.

Five games. Plenty of fireworks. Let’s ride!

Arizona finds its footing on home dirt

Everton Natan da Silva got the Ridge Riders rolling, matching Husky jump for jump for 87.25 points and an early advantage.

Then came a moment Elizmar Jeremias had been waiting for.

After 12 consecutive buckoffs, Jeremias stayed aboard Wild Country for 88.65 points, clinching the victory in the bottom of the fourth and sending the Arizona faithful into celebration.

“This couldn’t have been at a better time. We really needed a win,” Ridge Riders head coach Colby Yates said on the Paramount+ broadcast.

Austin could not put a qualified ride on the board, slipping to 16–11 and fourth place. Arizona improved to 12–15, giving its homestand an opening-night boost.

For Canadian fans following Nick Tetz, the Arizona rider was bucked off The Paint at 4.86 seconds.

Missouri rides four and keeps command

The Missouri Thunder didn’t leave much room for suspense.

The league leaders covered four of five bulls to overpower the New York Mavericks 336.20–0, improving to 19–8 and maintaining a two-game advantage over their nearest challengers.

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto set the pace with 89.20 points aboard Cookie. That made it 17 qualified rides in his last 19 attempts and an outstanding 22-for-27 season.

Julio Cesar Marques followed with 85.65 points on Tchoupitoulas. Macaulie Leather added 77.45 aboard Freight Train, with Missouri choosing to keep the score rather than take a re-ride.

Then Paulo’s brother, Angelo Rossetto, stepped into his first PBR Teams attempt and made it count: 83.90 points on Buckwheat.

Now that’s how you introduce yourself!

New York fell to 10–17 after going scoreless.

Nashville saves its best for the final out

If you like your bull riding with a little last-second drama, Nashville had your ticket.

The Stampede edged the Oklahoma Wildcatters 177.45–173.65, winning by 3.80 points and snapping a four-game losing streak.

Eduardo Matos opened the night with 88.40 points on Mayor of Hogeye for Oklahoma. Nashville’s Alan de Souza answered with 88.60 aboard Boomtown, giving the Stampede a razor-thin early lead.

Oklahoma struck again when 21-year-old Brock Poulin battled through a difficult start to finish 85.25 points on Little Tony—the first qualified ride of his PBR Teams career.

That put the pressure squarely on Riquelmi Silva.

With Nashville needing a score in the bottom of the fifth, Silva delivered 88.85 points aboard Money Hustler, snatching the victory on the team’s final attempt.

It was Silva’s league-leading fourth walk-off ride of the season. Nashville improved to 17–10, while Oklahoma dropped to 9–18.

Guiton lights up Carolina with 90.10 points

The Carolina Cowboys brought three qualified rides to their showdown with Texas, beating the Rattlers 265.30–175.00for a third consecutive victory.

Guilherme Valleiras opened Carolina’s scoring with 88.25 points on Sunrise, recording his fourth straight qualified ride.

Texas answered through Jean Carlos Teodoro, who earned 87.65 aboard Margin of Error.

Then Clay Guiton hit the accelerator.

The North Carolina cowboy stayed with Mystified for a season-high 90.10 points, putting Carolina back in front with his third straight conversion.

“I’ve been going fast and not thinking about it,” Guiton said on the broadcast. “Just getting mad when I get up in there and it’s been working out.”

Two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood added 86.95 points on Love County. Daniel Keeping’s late re-ride score of 87.35 on Tijuana Two-Step gave Texas another qualified ride, but Carolina had already built too much of a lead.

The Cowboys moved to 17–10. Texas fell to 14–13.

Kansas City comes out three-for-three

The Kansas City Outlaws wasted no time taking control against the Florida Freedom.

Sandro Batista opened with 87.60 points on Young Buck. Eric Henrique Domingos followed with 87.40 aboard Hay Walker, extending his qualified-ride streak to seven.

Maikon Calixton Rocha then posted 87.40 on Bayou Boy, completing Kansas City’s three-for-three start.

Florida’s only score came from Murilo Henrique de Oliveira, who earned 85.85 points on Rank Hank.

The Outlaws won 262.40–85.85, improving to 11–16 with their fifth victory in seven games. Florida slipped to 10–17.

Thursday’s scoreboard

Winning team Score Losing team Score Nashville Stampede 177.45 Oklahoma Wildcatters 173.65 Carolina Cowboys 265.30 Texas Rattlers 175.00 Kansas City Outlaws 262.40 Florida Freedom 85.85 Missouri Thunder 336.20 New York Mavericks 0 Arizona Ridge Riders 175.90 Austin Gamblers 0

PBR Teams standings after October 8

Rank Team Record 1 Missouri Thunder 19–8 2 Nashville Stampede 17–10 3 Carolina Cowboys 17–10 4 Austin Gamblers 16–11 5 Texas Rattlers 14–13 6 Arizona Ridge Riders 12–15 7 Kansas City Outlaws 11–16 8 New York Mavericks 10–17 9 Florida Freedom 10–17 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 9–18

Missouri still holds the lead, but Nashville and Carolina remain close enough to keep the pressure on. Arizona has its home crowd behind it, and Kansas City is finding momentum.

Hold onto your hats—the Glendale weekend has only just begun.

Source: PBR opening-night results and standings, October 8, 2026.