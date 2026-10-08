Bitcoin’s recovery has brought a familiar question back into focus: can the crypto rally extend toward USD 90,000, and will Ethereum and XRP participate in the next move? After a strong third quarter, attention is shifting from the size of the rebound to the demand needed to sustain it. For Canadian readers, the outlook depends on global liquidity, US interest rate expectations and whether buying spreads beyond Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s recovery sets the next stage

Bitcoin ended the third quarter with a 42.6 per cent gain, closing at USD 83,624. The advance ended three consecutive quarterly declines and gave the market a stronger starting point for October.

Early on October 6, Bitcoin was trading around USD 85,400. That was below the USD 86,000 area seen on Monday, showing that the recovery has not progressed in a straight line.

The question now is whether buyers can turn the recent advance into another sustained move. A strong quarter provides context, but it does not establish where prices will trade next.

What could support the next crypto rally?

Market demand remains central to the outlook. The next phase would depend on whether buying can absorb the supply offered as prices approach recent highs. Sustained activity across several sessions would provide a stronger foundation than a brief burst of enthusiasm around a headline target.

Interest rate expectations are also shaping the outlook. Reduced expectations of another immediate Federal Reserve rate increase supported Bitcoin in early October. Elevated long-term Treasury yields, however, showed that financial conditions remained mixed even as the near-term policy outlook became more supportive. According to the Federal Reserve monetary policy calendar, the next policy meeting is scheduled for October 27–28, keeping monetary policy firmly in the market backdrop.

A steadier policy outlook could support another advance. However, stronger underlying buying would provide more convincing evidence of sustained demand than a brief surge driven mainly by leveraged positions.

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are drawing attention

The recovery has extended beyond Bitcoin. During early trading on October 5, Ethereum stood around USD 2,730 and XRP above USD 1.52, with both participating in the advance that began in mid-September. Their performance has made the breadth of the recovery an important part of the outlook.

The technical levels in focus include USD 2,800 for Ethereum, followed by USD 3,000. XRP faces an initial barrier near USD 1.67. For the broader crypto rally prediction, the useful signal is whether both assets can sustain their recoveries as Bitcoin approaches its next hurdle.

Participation across several major assets would suggest that demand is broadening. Bitcoin can lead a recovery, but gains elsewhere help establish whether confidence extends across the market.

That focus on short-term price direction also informs crypto wagers on Moon, where outcomes are tied to market movements without ownership of the underlying assets.

How could key price levels shape the market?

Bitcoin’s October 5 technical outlook placed resistance near USD 87,599, putting the USD 90,000 area within the next sequence of levels buyers would need to overcome rather than making it an automatic destination.

A separate breakout scenario suggests that a decisive daily close above USD 87,000 could open a path toward USD 93,000–94,500. The 20-day exponential moving average near USD 83,300 provides another reference point for assessing whether the recovery retains its short-term structure.

These scenarios depend on Bitcoin moving beyond its recent trading ceiling. Holding above that area across subsequent sessions would strengthen the breakout case. A temporary move above resistance followed by a retreat would provide less confirmation.

USD 100,000 remains a more distant milestone. Reaching it would require further progress beyond the nearer levels and enough demand to sustain a substantially larger advance.

Why the rally matters in Canada

The crypto rally matters in Canada because major cryptocurrencies trade within a global market. Changes in US interest rate expectations, international demand and market sentiment can influence the same assets followed by Canadian readers. The Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP levels attracting attention elsewhere therefore have local relevance.

Currency exposure also affects the result. The price levels discussed here are in US dollars, while values expressed in Canadian dollars can differ as the exchange rate changes. A stronger Canadian dollar can soften a US-dollar gain; a weaker one can amplify it. The Bank of Canada daily exchange rates provide a consistent reference for comparing those movements.

Consistent price references help make those movements easier to interpret. Separating changes in the cryptocurrency itself from changes in the exchange rate provides a clearer picture of how the rally is developing.

What comes next for the crypto market

The next several sessions should help show whether the recovery is attracting additional buyers. Bitcoin’s response near resistance, trading volume and participation from Ethereum and XRP will offer more useful evidence than a single intraday spike.

The constructive scenario is a sustained Bitcoin breakout accompanied by firmer demand across major cryptocurrencies. Consolidation would leave the market waiting for clearer confirmation, while renewed selling would require the outlook to be reassessed.

For now, USD 90,000 is a conditional Bitcoin target. The strength and breadth of the buying behind any move will determine whether the crypto rally can extend.