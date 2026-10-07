Police seized electronic devices during a September search; investigation into alleged possession and accessing of child sexual abuse material continues

THUNDER BAY — A 56-year-old Thunder Bay man faces two charges following an investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit.

Police said the investigation began August 19, 2026, after receiving a report alleging that a local resident had uploaded child sexual abuse and exploitation material to the Bing search engine.

Investigators subsequently identified a suspect. On September 24, officers searched a Thunder Bay home and seized multiple electronic devices.

According to an October 7 police release, the suspect turned himself in at Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters that day.

Jeffrey Peters, 56, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material;

Accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police said Peters was remanded into custody following his first court appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.

The charges have not been proven in court. Peters is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Remand is detention during court proceedings, not a sentence following conviction.

Although police described an alleged upload as the starting point of their investigation, the release lists possession and accessing charges. It does not announce a distribution charge.

The two offences address different conduct. Possession, under section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code, concerns knowingly possessing prohibited material, including exercising the required control over it. Accessing, under section 163.1(4.1), concerns knowingly causing prohibited material to be viewed by or transmitted to oneself. Accessing does not necessarily require keeping a permanent downloaded copy.

Both are hybrid offences, meaning the Crown can proceed by indictment or by summary conviction. The statutory sentencing provisions are:

Charge If prosecuted by indictment If prosecuted by summary conviction Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material Maximum 10 years in prison; the Code specifies a one-year minimum, subject to the legal qualification below. Maximum two years less a day; the Code specifies a six-month minimum, subject to the legal qualification below. Accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material Maximum 10 years in prison; the Code specifies a one-year minimum, subject to the legal qualification below. Maximum two years less a day; the Code specifies a six-month minimum, subject to the legal qualification below.

These provisions appear in section 163.1 of the Criminal Code. Police did not indicate which prosecution route the Crown would take.

Minimum sentences require additional explanation. In Quebec (Attorney General) v. Senneville, decided October 31, 2025, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the one-year mandatory minimums for possession and accessing prosecuted by indictment. SCC Cases

Subsequent legislative changes introduced a provision allowing shorter jail terms where applying a minimum would constitute cruel and unusual punishment for the particular offender. Justice Canada explains that this framework makes previously invalidated minimums operative again, with that judicial safeguard. Section 718.4 requires a shorter term in those circumstances. The listed minimums therefore should not be described as unconditional sentences that automatically apply in every case.

Any sentence would depend on the offences proven, the applicable law and the circumstances of the offender. Maximum penalties are not predictions of the result, and adding the maximums together would not establish an expected sentence. Courts must consider aggravating and mitigating circumstances and ensure that combined consecutive sentences are not unduly long or harsh.

A conviction can also lead to protective court orders. Depending on the applicable conditions, courts may restrict internet use, contact with children, or activities that place an offender in a position of trust or authority over children. These restrictions are determined by the court.

Thunder Bay police are encouraging parents and caregivers to remain involved in children’s online activities and maintain conversations about internet safety.

Families can find resources and report suspected online child sexual exploitation through Cybertip.ca, Canada’s national reporting tipline.

Police also highlighted Talking for Change for people concerned about their sexual interest in children or their risk of harmful behaviour. The program offers free therapy and an anonymous helpline; therapy and anonymous support have different intake and privacy arrangements.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Brian Stewart at 807-684-1200, extension 407.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com.

The police file number is TB26033026.