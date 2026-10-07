Many people feel as if there aren’t enough hours in the day, as they might have a demanding career, a hectic home life, personal responsibilities, or all of the above.

Yet, there are likely pockets in your day when you could have fun, but you might spend them mindlessly scrolling Instagram or zonking out in front of the TV.

If this sounds like you, or you’re looking for ways to maximize your leisure time, here are a handful of ten-minute entertainment escapes that can fit into any busy schedule.

Practice a Musical Instrument

Whether you’re a budding musician or a pro, there is always room for improvement when playing an instrument.

If you have ten minutes to spare at home, don’t waste them with another podcast or Netflix series. Make better use of your time by practicing a musical instrument.

Ten minutes of practice every day will add up throughout the year, helping you become a better and more confident musician.

Play a Quick Online Game

If you have a short gap in your day, such as a work break, consider playing a fun game online to enjoy a little escapism.

For instance, you can test your card skills by playing fun table games at lonkerokasino.com, which can provide plenty of fun to match your budget.

Alternatively, you could play a casual title to distract your mind from your daily task list, such as a compelling word game or brain-teasing puzzle. It’s a great way to have fun while filling a quick break in your day.

Read Something

If you want to do something fun and educational when waiting for the kettle to boil or a train to arrive at a platform, read something.

There are plenty of options to enjoy during a lull in your day, as you could read:

A short story

A poetry collection

An essay

An online article

A newsletter

Many e-readers also feature fantastic ten-minute reads for you to enjoy at home or on the go, which might be ideal for a short commute to work.

Get Creative

Unleashing your creativity is a great way to lower stress, improve your mental health, and develop better focus. If you often feel anxious or your body is tense, a creative outlet could provide multiple benefits that could improve your mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

You don’t need hours to embrace your creative side, as there are many fun activities you can complete within ten minutes.

Great options include:

Writing a few paragraphs of a story

Sketching

Journaling

Taking or editing photographs

Practicing origami

Completing a page of a coloring book

Learn Something New

Stop doomscrolling when you have five or ten minutes to spare. Instead, spend the time learning something new to improve your brain’s neuroplasticity, focus, and cognitive health.

You don’t need to pull out an encyclopedia to improve your knowledge. For instance, you could quickly boost your IQ or skills by:

Watching a YouTube explainer video

Mastering a new tongue with a language-learning app, such as Duolingo

Downloading a Word of the Day app

Reading a new recipe

They’re great ways to learn something new every day of the week, which will make you feel smarter, happier, and more confident.

Conclusion

Ten minutes might seem like a short amount of time to squeeze in some entertainment, but a quick online game, a short but enjoyable read, or a brief jamming session could transform your mood and outlook throughout the day.

So, avoid the temptation to scroll through social media and try one of the escapes above to make those smaller moments in your day count.