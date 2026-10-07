NetNewsLedger RockHawks | October 7, 2026

Gold, Copper, Uranium and Battery Minerals Lead the RockHawks Mining Briefing

Thunder Bay – Mining News – Mining markets are being driven by two stories this week: exploration results that may expand future resources, and projects moving from plans into construction or processing. Across Australia, Brazil and Africa, companies are reporting high-grade drill intervals. In Canada, the most important development is closer to home: Generation Mining has started early construction work at the Marathon copper-palladium project, while power and processing projects are being advanced across Northern Ontario.

The figures below come from company releases, exchange filings and government or infrastructure sources checked for this report. A drill interval is not automatically the true thickness of a deposit. Unless a company states otherwise, reported metres are down-hole lengths. Exploration results are not mineral resources, reserves or proof that a mine will be built.

Top international mining stories

QMines: pontoon drilling tests copper beneath a flooded pit

QMines reported the first results from pontoon and multi-rig drilling at the Mt Chalmers copper-gold project near Rockhampton, Queensland. The broader 2026 campaign returned a 44-metre intersection grading 1.03 per cent copper, including two metres at 5.52 per cent copper.

Another hole ended in mineralisation, leaving the system open below the end of the hole. A separate interval returned 1.5 metres grading 11.73 per cent zinc, 6.85 per cent lead, 1.35 per cent copper, 7.11 grams per tonne gold and 60.6 grams per tonne silver.

The next question is whether drilling beneath the historic flooded pit can add enough tonnage and confidence to influence the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study. QMines says 19 holes remained pending in the latest update. The results are encouraging, but they are still exploration data and do not establish an economic orebody.

Dalaroo: high-grade maiden gold result in Cote d’Ivoire

Dalaroo Metals reported maiden drilling at its Bondoukou Gold Ridge Project in Cote d’Ivoire, including 18 metres at 7.31 grams per tonne gold. The company also reported a broad 23-metre interval at 2.14 grams per tonne gold in the first results. Because this is maiden drilling, the key test is repeatability: more holes are needed to show the grade, width, continuity and geometry of the mineralisation.

Alligator Energy extends the Samphire uranium trend

Alligator Energy said drilling extended interpreted uranium mineralisation about one kilometre south of the Blackbush deposit at its Samphire project in South Australia. Two reported holes returned 5.2 metres at 0.15 per cent eU3O8 and 6.6 metres at 0.12 per cent eU3O8. The company plans to combine drilling, geological and geophysical data for a resource update targeted for the first half of 2027.

The result matters because it expands the area that may require future resource definition. It does not yet prove that the new southern zone will be included in a compliant mineral resource.

Barton Gold advances the Tunkillia resource-upgrade case

Barton Gold released final Phase 2 assays from its Tunkillia project in South Australia. Highlights included 53 metres at 2.51 grams per tonne gold, 21 metres at 4.13 grams per tonne, 17 metres at 2.26 grams per tonne and 14 metres at 3.80 grams per tonne. Barton says updated gold and silver JORC Mineral Resource Estimates will follow, with a pre-feasibility study targeted for the first quarter of calendar 2027.

These are infill and upgrade results inside planned starter-pit areas. They can improve confidence in a resource model, but they do not by themselves establish mine economics or a final production schedule.

BOA Resources reports continuing copper at Ricci Lee

BOA Resources reported high-grade copper in 20 of 23 reverse-circulation holes assayed so far at Ricci Lee in Western Australia. New results included 10 metres at 3.60 per cent copper, including six metres at 5.57 per cent, plus shallow mineralisation such as 11 metres at 3.20 per cent copper. The company says mineralisation can now be traced over more than 400 metres of strike and down dip.

BOA is still waiting for additional assays and is seeking shareholder approval for a proposed transaction that would increase its ownership of related Neds Creek assets. The acquisition is therefore a proposal subject to approval, not a completed deal.

Stellar Resources reports tin north of Severn

Stellar Resources reported high-grade tin mineralisation about 150 metres north of the Severn resource at its Heemskirk Tin Project in western Tasmania. The reported result includes a 2.1-metre interval at about 1.40 per cent tin within a broader mineralised zone. The company says the intercept may help connect the Severn and Montana areas, but the interpretation remains subject to further drilling and the full assay table.

Sigma Lithium resumes operations after court decision

Sigma Lithium said a Brazilian Federal Court of Appeals decision maintained the validity of its environmental licences and allowed mining-industrial operations at Grota do Cirilo to resume. The company repeated its target of reaching an annualised 330,000 tonnes of lithium oxide concentrate by the end of 2027.

The court decision is a material operating development. The 330,000-tonne figure is company guidance, not an independently guaranteed outcome. Production, prices, permitting, financing and operating performance remain risks.

Renascor reports battery-grade spherical graphite

Renascor Resources reported production of battery-grade purified spherical graphite from its demonstration facility in South Australia. The company reported carbon purity of 99.97 per cent and is using the demonstration work to support customer qualification and technical validation of its hydrofluoric-acid-free purification process.

The milestone is important for non-Chinese graphite supply chains, but demonstration-scale production is not the same as commercial production. Financing, construction, customer qualification and operating costs remain to be proven at scale.

Canadian mining and critical-minerals news

Generation Mining starts Marathon construction in Northwestern Ontario

Generation Mining has commenced early construction work at its 100-per-cent-owned Marathon Copper-Palladium Project, about 10 kilometres north of Marathon. The company says early works include site preparation, road and water-management work, temporary facilities and other construction-readiness activities. Generation Mining has also begun equipment procurement and reports that the project has a fully financed construction package.

The Marathon project is designed to produce copper, palladium, platinum, gold and silver. Its strategic importance is larger than one mine: Ontario has provided conditional support for a critical-minerals processing facility, and the project is intended to keep more value in the province. The project still faces construction, cost, permitting, labour, environmental, Indigenous-relations and commodity-price risks. Generation Mining’s own release identifies these as forward-looking matters rather than guarantees.

Electra appoints commissioning leader for Temiskaming cobalt refinery

Electra Battery Materials appointed Garzon Duenas as general manager and commissioning leader for its cobalt sulfate refinery in Temiskaming Shores. The refinery is designed to process about 18,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide feed each year and produce 5,120 tonnes of contained cobalt in battery-grade cobalt sulfate. A proposed Phase 2 expansion would raise production capacity to about 6,500 tonnes annually.

The appointment is an execution step, not proof that commercial production has started. The facility remains in the construction and commissioning pathway. Its importance is that Canada would gain domestic battery-grade cobalt refining capacity, reducing dependence on overseas processing if the plant reaches stable operations.

Red Lake transmission line moves through environmental assessment

Hydro One’s proposed Red Lake Transmission Line would run from Dryden through Ear Falls to Red Lake on a double-circuit 230-kilovolt line. Hydro One says the project is in the Class Environmental Assessment phase, with a preferred route targeted for spring 2027, construction planned for 2029 and service targeted for 2033. The company says the line could add about 400 megawatts of capacity.

For RockHawks, the significance is direct: power availability can determine whether mines and processing plants can be built, expanded or electrified. Hydro One says proximate First Nation partners may take up to a 50-per-cent equity stake in the transmission-line component. The route, approvals, costs and participation arrangements are not final.

Northwestern Ontario regional opportunities

Greenstone Solar Farm links First Nation ownership and mine power

Kenogamisis Energy GP Corporation is a partnership owned equally by Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation. Its proposed Greenstone Solar Farm is an approximately 8.5 MWdc, or 6.3 MWac, facility intended to supply renewable electricity directly to the Greenstone Gold Mines operation.

The project is still in planning and environmental review. Its importance is the business model: four First Nations are developing an energy asset connected to a producing mine, creating a possible template for Indigenous ownership, procurement, training and long-term revenue. Those benefits depend on approvals, financing, construction and a workable power agreement.

What the Northwestern Ontario pipeline means

Marathon, Greenstone, the Red Lake transmission line and the Waasigan transmission project point to a common constraint: mineral potential alone is not enough. Mines require roads, power, skilled labour, processing, housing, environmental approvals and long-term partnerships with First Nations and municipalities.

The strongest regional opportunity is not simply more drilling. It is building a supply chain in which Northern Ontario companies can provide earthworks, road construction, electrical work, heavy equipment, camp services, environmental monitoring, logistics and processing. The risk is that large projects may import much of that capacity unless local firms prepare early and procurement rules create realistic access for Indigenous and regional businesses.

Other market-moving company developments

Kalamazoo Resources: announced an A$10-million strategic cornerstone placement priced at a reported 29-per-cent premium. This is financing, not revenue or mine funding completion.

announced an A$10-million strategic cornerstone placement priced at a reported 29-per-cent premium. This is financing, not revenue or mine funding completion. EcoGraf: reported completion of a $4.727-million capital raising to support its graphite strategy.

reported completion of a $4.727-million capital raising to support its graphite strategy. PhosCo: announced a memorandum of understanding and investment from a Tunisian engineering firm. An MOU is an agreement to work toward a transaction, not necessarily a completed investment or project.

announced a memorandum of understanding and investment from a Tunisian engineering firm. An MOU is an agreement to work toward a transaction, not necessarily a completed investment or project. Forrestania and Zenith: supplementary bidder statements and a panel application show that takeover processes remain active. Readers should not treat those filings as completed acquisitions.

supplementary bidder statements and a panel application show that takeover processes remain active. Readers should not treat those filings as completed acquisitions. Genesis Minerals and Vault Minerals: scheme booklets have been registered with ASIC. Registration advances the process but does not mean shareholders, courts and all closing conditions have completed.

scheme booklets have been registered with ASIC. Registration advances the process but does not mean shareholders, courts and all closing conditions have completed. Power Minerals: mineralogical work at Santa Ana reported niobium-rich pyrochlore, a potentially relevant result for critical-minerals processing, but further technical and economic work is required.

Commodity prices: USD reference snapshot

Data timestamp supplied for this report: October 6, 2026, 7:15 p.m. EST. These figures are a reference snapshot, not live quotes. Prices can move materially before publication.

Commodity Price Change Precious metals Gold US$4,164.50/oz +US$24.80 (+0.60%) Silver US$61.33/oz +US$0.30 (+0.49%) Platinum US$1,701.00/oz -US$4.00 (-0.24%) Palladium US$1,154.00/oz -US$3.00 (-0.26%) Rhodium US$9,000.00/oz Unchanged Ruthenium US$1,750.00/oz Unchanged Base metals Copper US$6.66/lb +US$0.01 (+0.23%) Aluminium US$1.43/lb +US$0.01 (+0.62%) Zinc US$1.71/lb -US$0.01 (-0.62%) Lead US$0.830/lb +US$0.00 (+0.16%) Nickel US$7.02/lb +US$0.02 (+0.22%) Tin US$54,275.08/t +US$25.00 (+0.05%) Battery and critical minerals Lithium carbonate US$18,320.03/t Unchanged Cobalt US$17.80/lb +US$0.05 (+0.27%) Antimony US$80.41/kg Unchanged Tungsten US$66.30/lb Flat to quoted precision Molybdenum US$42.00/lb Unchanged Gallium US$259.51/kg -US$0.01 Indium US$783.01/kg -US$0.02 Tellurium US$119.09/kg -US$0.00 Rhenium US$7,482.07/kg Unchanged Titanium US$6.49/kg -US$0.00 Vanadium pentoxide US$10,141.29/t Unchanged Magnesium US$1.33/lb +US$0.00 (+0.01%) Bulk and energy minerals Iron ore US$83.11/t -US$0.25 (-0.30%) Uranium (U3O8) US$89.85/lb +US$0.15 (+0.17%)

What RockHawks should watch next

Whether QMines’ pontoon drilling adds mineable tonnes beneath the flooded pit. Follow-up drilling at Dalaroo’s Bondoukou project to test the maiden gold hit. Generation Mining’s construction schedule, procurement awards, cost control and Indigenous and community commitments at Marathon. Hydro One’s preferred Red Lake transmission route and the terms of First Nation participation. Whether Electra can complete commissioning and reach stable cobalt sulfate production. Customer qualification and commercial financing for Renascor’s graphite process.

Editor warnings and disclosure

Mining company announcements are often promotional and contain forward-looking statements. Drill grades and widths should be read with the full technical tables, sampling notes, quality-control data and true-width information. A company target, guidance number, memorandum, option, placement or proposed acquisition is not a completed mine, resource, reserve or transaction. This should not be considered investment advice.