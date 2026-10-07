Forecast issued: Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Residents across Northwestern Ontario should prepare for a changeable three-day stretch from Wednesday, October 7, through Friday, October 9. Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for showers, a risk of thunderstorms in several districts, and west to northwest winds that may gust to 40 or 50 km/h.

The far north will be cooler, with some communities near the freezing mark overnight.

The strongest wind and shower concerns are expected Wednesday. Conditions should ease somewhat Thursday and Friday, but many communities will remain cloudy with a chance of showers. Forecasts can shift quickly in remote areas, so travellers and families should check the local Environment Canada forecast before departure.

At a glance

Wednesday: Showers develop or continue across most districts. A thunderstorm is possible. West or northwest winds may gust to 40 to 50 km/h.

Showers develop or continue across most districts. A thunderstorm is possible. West or northwest winds may gust to 40 to 50 km/h. Thursday: Cooler, with a continuing chance of showers. Far-northern communities may see rain mixed with wet snow or flurries.

Cooler, with a continuing chance of showers. Far-northern communities may see rain mixed with wet snow or flurries. Friday: Mostly unsettled but generally less windy. Local forecasts keep a chance of showers in many western communities, with highs near 7 to 14 C.

Mostly unsettled but generally less windy. Local forecasts keep a chance of showers in many western communities, with highs near 7 to 14 C. Alerts: No active weather alert was shown for the Northwestern Ontario communities checked at the time of publication.

Kenora, Lake of the Woods and Rainy River district

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: Wednesday brings a mix of sun and cloud followed by a 40 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high is near 16 C. West winds may reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. The local outlook keeps a chance of showers Thursday, with a high near 15 C, then a cooler Friday near 13 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay: Expect a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high near 13 C. Northwest winds will be about 30 km/h, gusting to 50, then easing Wednesday evening. Thursday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 13 C. Friday is similar, with a high near 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: Wednesday should be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high is near 16 C, with west winds 20 km/h and gusts to 40. The local outlook calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers Thursday and a high near 15 C, followed by a drier mix of sun and cloud Friday near 14 C.

Sioux Lookout, Savant Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls

Sioux Lookout and eastern Lac Seul: Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high is near 12 C. Northwest winds of 30 km/h may gust to 50. Thursday stays unsettled, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 11 C. Friday is expected to remain cloudy at times, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 11 C.

Savant Lake and Sturgeon Lake: Wednesday brings a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high near 12 C. Northwest winds may reach 30 km/h, gusting to 50. Thursday and Friday should remain cool and showery at times. Plan for reduced visibility on local roads and air routes during heavier showers.

Red Lake, Woodland Caribou and Ear Falls: Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Highs are near 13 C in Red Lake and Ear Falls. Northwest winds may gust to 40 or 50 km/h. Thursday remains unsettled, with a chance of showers and highs near 11 to 13 C. Friday should be cooler than the start of the week, with breaks in the cloud and showers possible.

Atikokan, Quetico and the Thunder Bay corridor

Atikokan and Quetico: A 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm is expected Wednesday. The high is near 15 C, with west winds around 20 km/h gusting to 40. Conditions may be rough on exposed lakes. Thursday and Friday should be cooler, with periods of cloud and showers possible.

Upsala and Raith: Wednesday will be showery at times, with a risk of a thunderstorm. The high is near 15 C. Southwest winds around 20 km/h may shift northwest and strengthen to 30 km/h, gusting to 50, in the afternoon.

Thunder Bay, Kakabeka, Whitefish and Arrow Lake: Wednesday is expected to reach about 17 C. Showers are possible, with a risk of a thunderstorm and west winds near 30 km/h, gusting to 50 in exposed areas. Thursday and Friday should remain variable, with cloud, sunny breaks and occasional showers.

Nipigon, Beardmore, Jellicoe, Geraldton and Longlac: Showers are likely at times Wednesday, with a risk of thunderstorms. Highs range from about 13 to 16 C. West or northwest winds may gust to 40 or 50 km/h. Thursday remains unsettled and cooler. Travellers on Highway 11 should be ready for sudden visibility changes and crosswinds.

Remote and fly-in communities

Pickle Lake and Cat Lake: Wednesday brings a 60 per cent chance of showers, northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a high near 11 C. Thursday is expected to stay showery with a high near 8 C. Friday should be cooler, with a risk of rain showers or flurries in the current outlook and a high near 7 C.

Sandy Lake, Weagamow and Deer Lake: Expect a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday, northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a high near 11 C. Thursday brings a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 8 C.

Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and MacDowell: Wednesday will be showery at times, with northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40 and a high near 12 C. Thursday stays cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high near 10 C.

Summer Beaver, Wunnumin and Kingfisher: These communities can expect a 60 per cent chance of showers Wednesday, northwest winds near 30 km/h gusting to 50 and a high near 9 C. Thursday remains showery, with a high near 7 C.

Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika and Sachigo: Wednesday highs will be near 7 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and northwest winds near 30 km/h gusting to 50. Thursday remains cool, with showers possible and highs near 6 C.

Fort Hope and Lansdowne House: Wednesday brings a 60 per cent chance of showers, northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40 and a high near 11 C. Thursday is cooler, near 7 C, with showers possible.

Webequie, Attawapiskat and Peawanuck: Rain, showers and mixed precipitation are possible as colder air arrives. Webequie may see rain showers mix with flurries overnight. Attawapiskat may see flurries mixed with rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Peawanuck could see flurries and rain showers, with a Thursday high near 4 C.

Travel and outdoor safety

Allow extra time on Highway 11, Highway 17 and Highway 527. Heavy showers can reduce visibility quickly, and gusty crosswinds can affect high-profile vehicles.

Check 511 Ontario before leaving and carry warm clothing, water, food, a charged phone and an emergency kit.

Boaters should use caution on Lake of the Woods, Lac Seul, Lake Nipigon and other exposed waters. Gusts to 50 km/h can create choppy conditions, even when a nearby harbour appears calm.

Secure canoes, docks, tents, loose building materials and outdoor equipment before the strongest gusts arrive.

Outdoor workers should use rain gear, take wind breaks and watch for lightning. Stop work and move to a safe shelter if thunder is heard.

In the far north, confirm flight schedules and runway conditions with the local airport or airline. Showers, low cloud and gusty winds can affect small-aircraft operations.

School bus status

The Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium bus-status page was checked at 5:34 a.m. CST on October 7, 2026. It reported: “All busses are running on time.” The page also notes that delays of less than 15 minutes are not posted.

No weather cancellation, driver-shortage cancellation or mechanical cancellation was listed in that update. Families should still check their school board, transportation portal or local notifications before the morning run because the status can change after publication.