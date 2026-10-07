October 7 NewsHawks briefing: Ukraine, Quebec politics, global economic risks, First Nations energy, forestry investment and Thunder Bay alerts

NetNewsLedger | Wednesday, October 7, 2026

THUNDER BAY — Deadly attacks in Ukraine, renewed debate over Canadian unity and global economic uncertainty lead Wednesday’s headlines. Closer to home, Northwestern Ontario is pursuing forestry investment, First Nations-owned renewable energy and business development, while Thunder Bay police warn families about a renewed fraud threat.

Here are the international, national, regional and local developments on the NewsHawks morning watchlist.

INTERNATIONAL — Russia launches deadly attacks across Ukraine

Ukrainian officials say Russian missile and drone attacks killed at least 15 people, striking residential buildings, industrial facilities and infrastructure. Reuters reports that casualties included children in the northern city of Pryluky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said energy infrastructure was among the targets. Russia said it attacked military-industrial facilities. The reported death toll remains subject to change as rescue work continues.

INTERNATIONAL — October 7 anniversary brings mourning and demands for accountability

Israelis are marking three years since the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks, while Palestinians continue to face displacement and destruction in Gaza.

Reuters reports anniversary vigils and demands for an independent examination of Israel’s security failures. Its reporting also describes continuing hardship in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire.

INTERNATIONAL — IMF warns about energy costs, debt and AI investment risks

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Wednesday that high energy prices, public debt and risks surrounding the artificial-intelligence investment boom threaten global growth.

Ahead of next week’s IMF–World Bank meetings, she said energy supply disruptions and AI-related demand are creating inflation pressures.

NATIONAL — Quebec election aftermath puts Canadian unity back in focus

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Quebec and Ottawa should concentrate on economic challenges following the Parti Québécois election victory.

The Associated Press reports that the PQ won 59 of 127 seats, short of a majority. Premier-designate Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has reaffirmed his independence ambitions, while Carney has emphasized housing, infrastructure and support for workers affected by U.S. tariffs.

NATIONAL — Carney announces Türkiye visit focused on trade and investment

The Prime Minister’s Office announced October 6 that Carney will visit Ankara and Istanbul from October 21–23.

Planned discussions include energy, mining, critical minerals, defence and advanced technologies. Ottawa says negotiations toward a comprehensive Canada–Türkiye free-trade agreement began earlier this year.

The PMO reports that two-way merchandise trade reached $4.3 billion in 2025.

Northwestern Ontario angle: Mining and supplier businesses have reason to monitor efforts to expand international markets. A diplomatic visit, however, is not a signed commercial contract or a completed trade agreement.

REGIONAL — First Nations-owned Greenstone solar proposal advances

Kenogamisis Energy Corporation is developing a proposed solar facility to supply the Greenstone Gold Mine.

Northern Ontario Business identifies the ownership partnership as Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, Aroland First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation and Long Lake #58 First Nation. Its reporting says construction could begin in 2027, depending on approvals.

Project documents describe approximately 8.5 megawatts of direct-current capacity, equivalent to 6.3 megawatts of alternating-current capacity, across two solar fields. September draft reports cover construction, operations and other assessments.

REGIONAL — Business-development funding targets communities across the Northwest

FedNor has pledged approximately $20 million for growth and development initiatives, including $16 million in Community Futures operational funding.

Northwestern recipients identified in the report include organizations serving Dryden, Kenora, Red Lake and Atikokan. Additional support includes Indigenous entrepreneurship through the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund.

The report also identifies $150,000 for Thunder Bay Ventures to administer the Northwestern Ontario Investment Pool for three years.

For business owners, the useful next step is to ask the relevant development organization which advisory, financing or mentorship services are available. Funding to an organization does not automatically mean a new grant is open to every business.

REGIONAL — Point Park receives the name Ogimaakamig

First Nations represented by Agency One gathered Tuesday to mark the renaming of Point Park near Fort Frances as Ogimaakamig.

The name reflects the land’s spiritual significance and its history as a gathering place. Agency One says it continues working with the town to keep the area available as a park for users.

LOCAL — Thunder Bay hosts Scandinavian forestry investment discussions

A trade mission running October 5–7 is bringing Scandinavian businesses to Thunder Bay to explore opportunities in Northwestern Ontario’s forest sector.

The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and CRIBE are organizers. Discussions include potential uses for underutilized poplar and white birch.

The talks are exploratory; no new manufacturing plant or investment commitment has been confirmed in that reporting.

Why NewsHawks should follow it: The important follow-up will be whether the meetings produce feasibility work, commercial partnerships and manufacturing jobs.

LOCAL — Police warn of grandparent scams demanding $5,000

Thunder Bay Police Service issued an October 6 warning after reports of residents receiving fraudulent calls claiming a family member had been arrested or involved in an accident.

Police say recent callers have demanded $5,000, urged secrecy and, in some cases, proposed sending someone to collect cash. Fraudsters may impersonate police or lawyers and disguise their phone numbers.

TBPS advises residents to hang up and independently contact the family member supposedly in trouble.

This is a practical story to share with parents, grandparents and anyone who could be pressured by a convincing emergency call.

LOCAL — Red River Road and Court Street closure begins October 13

The city says the intersection of Red River Road and Court Street will close for up to one week beginning Tuesday, October 13.

Court Street will be closed between Park Avenue and Cooke Street while crews complete paving-stone installation, traffic-signal commissioning and roadwork associated with the North Core Streetscape Project.

Downtown residents, businesses, customers and delivery drivers should plan alternate routes ahead of next week’s work.

This morning briefing combines October 7 developments with recent announcements that remain relevant today. Breaking stories and project timelines may change.