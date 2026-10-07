Thunder Bay police charge Zachery Jim after an alleged knife assault on Arthur Street West

Thunder Bay police say officers intervened after receiving multiple reports of an assault involving a knife

THUNDER BAY — A 31-year-old man faces robbery, weapons and threats charges after police say they stopped an assault in progress on Arthur Street West.

Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response officers were dispatched to an address shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, following multiple reports of an ongoing assault.

According to an October 7 police release, officers received information that a suspect was wielding a knife while assaulting an adult man.

Responding officers located a man matching the suspect’s description, arrested him and found a knife in his possession, police said.

After speaking with the victim, investigators allege the suspect demanded money before brandishing a knife and committing an assault.

Zachery Jim, 31, is charged with:

Robbery;

Assault with a weapon;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said Jim was remanded into custody following his initial court appearance. The release did not provide information about injuries, whether any money was taken, or the next court date.

The allegations have not been proven in court. Jim is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The charges involve separate elements that prosecutors would need to establish. Their potential penalties depend on the offence and, for three of the charges, how the Crown proceeds.

Charge What the offence involves Potential maximum penalty Robbery Includes stealing through violence or threats, stealing while armed, or assaulting someone with the intent to steal. A completed theft is not required where an assault with intent to steal is proven. An indictable offence carrying a maximum of life imprisonment. Life imprisonment is not an automatic sentence. Assault with a weapon Committing an assault while carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon or imitation weapon. Up to 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or the applicable summary-conviction penalty. Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose Carrying or possessing a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace or to commit an offence. Up to 10 years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or the applicable summary-conviction penalty. Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm Knowingly communicating, conveying or causing someone to receive a threat to kill or physically harm a person. Up to five years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or the applicable summary-conviction penalty.

Robbery is defined in section 343 of the Criminal Code, with penalties set out in section 344. The firearm-specific mandatory minimum provisions do not apply merely because a knife is alleged. laws-lois.justice.gc.ca

The other offences are covered by sections 267, 88 and 264.1 respectively. Each is a hybrid offence, allowing the Crown to proceed by indictment or by summary conviction. lois.justice.gc.ca

For those three charges, proceeding by summary conviction generally carries a maximum of two years less a day in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both, per offence. The police release did not identify the Crown’s intended approach.

Maximum penalties are not predictions of the outcome. If there is a conviction, sentencing depends on the proven circumstances, relevant aggravating or mitigating factors, and the offender’s circumstances. Courts must also ensure that combined consecutive sentences are not unduly long or harsh.

The Thunder Bay Police Service file number is TB26038332.