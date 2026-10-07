Law firms spend their careers helping clients prepare for things that can go wrong. Essentially, lawyers are trained to anticipate risk before it becomes a problem.

They can anticipate disputes in contracts, so they reword them. Litigation teams spend hours thinking up all the possible scenarios. Attorneys advise clients about risk long before that risk becomes an actual problem. Yet when it comes to the firm’s own reputation, many still wait until something happens before deciding how they are going to communicate.

That is a difficult time to start. This is where crisis PR for law firms becomes part of risk management rather than simply publicity.

A crisis can be anything from a cybersecurity breach to a government investigation, or even a high-profile lawsuit involving a partner. Whatever starts it, the legal issue is only one part of what happens next. Employees have questions. Clients notice the headlines. Reporters start calling. Former clients may see the story on social media before the firm has issued a statement.

The legal strategy and communications strategy cannot fight each other

Lawyers are trained to be careful with language, and for good reason. A poorly considered public statement can affect litigation, reveal information that should remain confidential, or create a problem where one did not exist before.

That does not mean silence should automatically become the crisis communications plan.

As Jordan L. Estes notes for the American Bar Association, high-profile litigation requires legal and communications teams to coordinate carefully so public messaging supports the client’s broader strategy without creating additional legal or reputational risk. ABA Model Rule 3.6 also places limits on statements that could materially prejudice an ongoing proceeding. State rules, court orders, confidentiality obligations, and the circumstances of a particular case may impose additional limits.

In other words, crisis communications for a law firm cannot be separated from legal counsel.

The communications team may understand how a story is developing in the news media, while the legal team understands what cannot responsibly or ethically be said. Effective crisis management happens when those two sides are talking to each other before anyone talks to a reporter.

“No comment” does not make the story disappear

There are absolutely times when an attorney should not discuss details of an ongoing matter. But there is a difference between declining to answer a specific question and having no communication strategy at all.

If a story is already public, information will continue circulating whether the firm participates or not. Reporters will speak to other sources. Social media users will draw their own conclusions. Public records may be discussed without context. Clients may call individual attorneys or staff members looking for an explanation.

A response does not have to reveal privileged information or litigate the matter publicly. Depending on the situation and legal advice involved, it may simply acknowledge that the firm is aware of the matter, explain that certain details cannot be discussed, and identify where verified updates will come from.

What matters is that the decision is intentional.

In crisis PR, choosing not to comment is still a communication decision. The problem is when nobody has decided anything and five people inside the firm respond in five different ways.

Law firms have more than one audience during a crisis

The reporter calling reception is the obvious audience, but they’re not the only one that matters.

Existing clients may be wondering whether a situation affects their representation. Employees may worry about what to say to friends, clients, or other attorneys. Referral partners might want reassurance. Business partners, prospective hires, and professional organizations may all encounter the same story from very different angles.

A strong crisis communications plan accounts for those differences.

The public statement may be brief, while internal communications can answer practical questions employees need addressed. Clients directly affected by an incident may need individual outreach rather than learning about it through a press release. If the crisis involves a data breach, for example, cybersecurity experts, legal counsel, leadership, and communications professionals may all be involved in different parts of the response.

Trying to make one message do everything usually makes it worse.

High-profile litigation creates its own communications problem

Some crises do not originate inside the firm at all.

A law firm may become part of the public conversation because it represents someone involved in a major civil or criminal matter. That attention can create tension between two legitimate goals: protecting the client’s legal interests and addressing a fast-moving public narrative.

The court decides legal questions. Public opinion does not wait for the court.

News coverage can influence how customers, investors, employees, and other stakeholders perceive the people and organizations involved long before a case reaches its conclusion. High-profile litigation can affect areas well outside the legal proceeding itself, including reputation, customer relationships, employee morale, and business partnerships.

That does not mean attorneys should attempt to win a case through the press. It means they need to understand that the public conversation is happening alongside the legal one.

A strategic response may involve correcting an obvious factual error, preparing someone for a media interview, responding to a developing narrative, or deciding that engaging would only give the issue more oxygen. There is no single response that works for every high-stakes matter.

A crisis plan should exist before the crisis does

The first hour of a serious reputational problem should not be spent trying to find the firm’s communications consultant’s phone number.

A useful crisis communications plan establishes the basics in advance:

Who joins the response team?

Who has authority to approve public statements?

Who monitors media coverage?

How should employees route inquiries?

Which outside professionals need to be contacted (this depends on the type of crisis)?

Firms can also prepare for likely scenarios.

Cybersecurity incidents are different from partner misconduct allegations. A government investigation creates different communication concerns than a controversial client matter. This is why it’s important to prepare for all of it. Just as most companies have safety drills for intruders, fires, and other natural disasters, they should also have drills for different types of crises that could occur.

Even simple tabletop exercises can expose problems before they become real ones. Who calls whom? Who can approve a holding statement at 9 p.m.? Does the receptionist know where to send a reporter? If the managing partner is unavailable, who has authority to act?

Those details sound small until everyone needs an answer immediately.

Reputation is easier to protect when it already exists

Crisis communications starts not as a crisis response strategy, but as a reputation management strategy.

A law firm that has spent years building credible relationships with clients, journalists, community organizations, and professional peers already has a public identity when something goes wrong. A firm that has communicated only through advertising has less context surrounding it.

That reputation will not erase legitimate criticism, nor should PR be used to hide misconduct. But an established history gives stakeholders more information than a single headline.

This is why crisis management, media relations, thought leadership, and everyday public relations are more connected than they may appear. The firm is building its reputation during ordinary weeks too.

When the crisis eventually comes, the communications team is not creating credibility from scratch. It is trying to preserve the credibility that the firm has already earned.

Good crisis PR operates much like good risk management: the real work begins before anyone thinks they need it.