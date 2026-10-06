RockHawks mining news for October 6: Marathon construction, Danvers copper, Rainy River drilling, Quebec lithium logistics and dated commodity prices

THUNDER BAY – MINING DESK – Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Early construction at the Marathon copper-palladium project, fresh copper drilling in Canada’s North and progress on Quebec lithium transportation plans are among the developments NetNewsLedger RockHawks should follow today.

Internationally, the announcement feed points to continued interest in rare earths, uranium, copper and gold. A proposed Australian gold merger is also moving toward a shareholder vote. The briefing combines new announcements with recent regional developments that remain important for Northwestern Ontario.

International: Exploration and Consolidation Stay in Focus

Power Minerals reports a broad rare-earth intersection in Brazil

Power Minerals’ October 6 announcement reports 119 metres of rare-earth mineralisation from surface at its Morro do Ferro project in Brazil. Contemporary coverage reports the interval at 4.94 per cent total rare earth oxides.

The result adds to the exploration story, but the next tests are deposit continuity and processing performance. Total rare earth oxide grade does not establish how much saleable magnet material a project can produce. Metallurgical studies and a mineral resource estimate remain important milestones.

Sources: Power Minerals news and media; Orecast, October 6, 2026. The full October 6 technical filing was not accessible during this review; the reported grade is attributed to coverage of the announcement.

Cauldron finishes Yanrey drilling and advances technical discussions

Cauldron Energy says it has completed 100 holes totalling 10,506 metres at the Yanrey uranium project in Western Australia. Its October 6 release also reports a site visit by representatives of Uzbekistan’s national uranium company, Navoiyuran, and the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

The company describes the visit as a technical due-diligence step following a September 2025 memorandum of understanding. Discussions cover potential technical assistance, operating arrangements and funding. A visit and an MOU do not establish that financing or a binding development partnership has been completed.

Source: Cauldron Energy release distributed by ABN Newswire, October 6, 2026.

Genesis-Vault merger moves toward a vote

Vault Minerals announced October 5 that the Supreme Court of Western Australia had approved convening a scheme meeting for its proposed merger with Genesis Minerals. Reporting on the announcement identifies November 11 as the shareholder meeting date.

This is a procedural step toward a transaction that still requires the remaining approvals and conditions. Northwestern Ontario has a reason to follow the deal: Vault’s portfolio includes the Sugar Zone gold project near White River.

Sources: Vault announcement listing, October 5, 2026; announcement summary; Vault Minerals project portfolio.

National: Canadian Copper and Lithium Infrastructure

White Cliff’s Danvers copper result puts Nunavut on the watch list

Australian-listed White Cliff Minerals released an October 6 announcement reporting 76.5 metres grading 2.01 per cent copper at Danvers 1, part of its Rae copper project in Nunavut.

The headline is a Canadian exploration development even though the company trades in Australia. Follow-up drilling, deposit geometry, resource work and infrastructure requirements will determine its significance. The reported interval should not be described as a proven mineable width; a drill intersection alone does not demonstrate economic viability.

Sources: White Cliff announcement register, October 6, 2026; Stockhead’s October 6 report. The full technical filing was not accessible during this review.

PMET advances a proposed truck-to-rail lithium route

PMET Resources said October 4 it signed a letter of intent with the City of Matagami for concentrate transshipment supporting the proposed Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium project in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

Under the plan, trucks would move spodumene concentrate to Matagami, where it would transfer to rail for onward shipment to port. PMET is targeting a definitive commercial agreement before a final investment decision. The LOI sets a framework for infrastructure upgrades and services; it does not establish an operating shipment route.

Separately, PMET filed an amended technical report October 2 following a regulatory review. The company says the compliance corrections do not change the economic or technical conclusions of its 2025 lithium-only feasibility study. A separate study incorporating tantalum economics is targeted for the fourth quarter.

Sources: PMET, October 4, 2026; PMET, October 2, 2026.

Regional: Marathon, Rainy River and Red Lake

Marathon early works create a concrete construction story

Generation Mining’s October 1 release says early construction has begun at its Marathon copper-palladium project after posting a $6.5-million construction-phase closure bond.

The early works program includes access-road improvements, clearing, water-management structures, camp upgrades, initial earthworks, aggregate production and temporary power. It is expected to extend through the fourth quarter and into 2027.

The company also expects initial payments of about $30 million to secure approximately $150 million in critical equipment, subject to contractual arrangements and approvals.

Regional analysis: The scope points to potential demand for civil construction, aggregates, equipment services, camp support and environmental monitoring. Suppliers still need to establish procurement requirements, contract timing and capacity. Early works do not mean the mine is producing metal.

Source: Generation Mining, October 1, 2026.

Rainy River drilling targets growth around an existing operation

Coeur Mining’s September 22 exploration update remains a major regional development. The company plans approximately 64 kilometres of underground-targeted core drilling at Rainy River during 2026; about 43 kilometres across 51 holes had been completed by August 30.

Coeur reports extensions below existing resources at Zone 17 and the ODM Main Zone, along with further growth at Intrepid. One Zone 17 highlight was an estimated true-width interval of 5.8 metres grading 43.6 grams per tonne gold and 13 grams per tonne silver.

These results support continued resource assessment and mine planning. They do not automatically become reserves or guarantee a longer mine life.

Source: Coeur Mining, September 22, 2026.

Madsen reports high grades, with width qualifications

West Red Lake Gold’s September 22 release reported 176.04 grams per tonne gold over 5.3 metres, 128.32 grams per tonne over 4.5 metres, and 35.72 grams per tonne over 13.35 metres from Madsen’s Austin 955 and 904 complexes.

Those are uncapped assays over downhole lengths. True thickness was not calculated, although the company expects it to be at least 70 per cent of the reported lengths. The drilling is intended to help define near-term mining inventory and grow resources.

Source: West Red Lake Gold, September 22, 2026.

Commodity Price List: Dated Market Snapshots

All prices below are in U.S. dollars. They are reported market snapshots, not a single live quote board. Precious metals are quoted per troy ounce; copper is an LME three-month contract quoted per metric tonne.

Commodity Reported price Unit / basis Quote timing Gold $4,128.69 Per troy ounce, spot October 6, 01:55 GMT Silver $60.67 Per troy ounce, spot Early October 6 report Platinum $1,710.08 Per troy ounce, spot Early October 6 report Palladium $1,170.15 Per troy ounce, spot Early October 6 report Copper $14,431.50 Per metric tonne, LME three-month October 6, 03:00 GMT

The copper quote converts to approximately $6.55 per pound. That is a unit conversion of the LME price, not a separate COMEX quote.

Price sources: GMT times correspond to 9:55 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. EDT on October 5. Exact individual timestamps were not supplied for silver, platinum or palladium. Same-day uranium, lithium and other specialty-mineral benchmarks were not independently verified.

What RockHawks Should Watch Next

For Northwestern Ontario, the practical questions are Marathon’s construction progress, Rainy River’s resource conversion and Madsen’s ability to turn drilling information into consistent production. Internationally, watch metallurgy and resource updates at exploration projects, and the remaining steps in the Genesis-Vault transaction.

A drill result, a heritage clearance, a financing payment and a mine opening each answer different questions. Strong grades matter, but so do recovery rates, infrastructure, costs, environmental obligations and agreements with the Indigenous communities whose territories are involved.