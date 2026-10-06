Thunder Bay weather forecast for October 6-8, 2026, including current conditions, three-day forecasts for Thunder Bay, Nipigon and surrounding communities

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Thunder Bay and surrounding communities are starting Tuesday on a cool and damp note, but temperatures will climb sharply through the day. The city is headed for a much warmer-than-normal high near 21°C before cooler and more unsettled weather arrives Wednesday and Thursday.

After looking at the temperature this morning, it appeared that light gloves would be needed, it was 3°C, however it felt warmer than that. Your fingers might vary.

Western Lake Superior remains an important part of the weather story. Stronger southwest winds are expected over the open lake today, with rougher conditions developing as waves build.

Boaters should continue checking the latest Environment Canada marine bulletin before heading out.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At Thunder Bay Airport at 4:00 a.m. EDT, the temperature was 1.8°C, with 99 per cent humidity. Winds were light from the northeast at 3 km/h, visibility was 24 kilometres, and barometric pressure was 101.7 kPa and falling.

Despite the chilly start, Tuesday will become notably mild.

Thunder Bay – Tuesday, October 6

Expect cloudy skies, with a west wind developing near 20 km/h during the afternoon. The daytime high will reach about 21°C, well above the seasonal normal high of 13°C.

Tuesday night will bring a few clouds with a low near 9°C.

For communities west and southwest of Thunder Bay, including Kaministiquia, Kakabeka Falls, Neebing and Oliver Paipoonge, sheltered rural areas may begin the day several degrees colder than the urban core before warming quickly.

Along the north shore toward Nipigon and Red Rock, conditions will be cooler and more unsettled. Nipigon is forecast to become cloudy Tuesday morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers, south winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40, and a high near 16°C. Tuesday night brings a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low near 10°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Wednesday, October 7

Thunder Bay will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach about 17°C.

Wednesday night remains unsettled, with cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will fall to around 6°C.

The Nipigon and Red Rock area will remain somewhat cooler. Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers, with a high around 14°C. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low near 5°C.

Thursday, October 8

Thunder Bay will continue with a variable autumn pattern.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high near 15°C.

Thursday night will bring cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low near 3°C.

Farther east toward Nipigon, the daytime high will be closer to 12°C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will fall to around 2°C, bringing temperatures close to the frost range in sheltered inland locations.

Western Lake Superior Marine Forecast

The open waters of Western Lake Superior will be considerably rougher than conditions experienced inside Thunder Bay Harbour.

A strong wind warning has recently been in effect for Western Lake Superior, where Environment and Climate Change Canada defines strong winds as sustained winds of 20 to 33 knots.

Tuesday

Southwest winds are expected to strengthen to around 20 knots near midday.

Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Offshore waves, which had dropped significantly Monday evening, are forecast to build again to around 1.5 metres Tuesday afternoon.

Small craft operators should use added caution, particularly beyond protected harbour waters. Canoes, kayaks, personal watercraft and smaller fishing boats can encounter much more difficult conditions once exposed to the open lake.

Wednesday

Winds are expected to shift to the northwest near 20 knots.

That will keep conditions choppy across exposed sections of Western Lake Superior, especially where northwest winds have a long fetch across open water.

Thursday

The extended marine outlook calls for west winds near 15 knots, veering to northwest and increasing to around 20 knots.

Conditions inside Thunder Bay Harbour can be substantially calmer than conditions beyond the breakwater. Boaters should not rely on harbour conditions alone when deciding whether it is safe to travel onto the open lake.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Tuesday will require layers. A jacket or sweater will be useful during the cool morning, but temperatures near 21°C could make heavier outerwear unnecessary by afternoon.

Keep a light rain jacket or compact umbrella available Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers remain possible.

Residents in rural areas around Kakabeka Falls, Kaministiquia, Neebing and Oliver Paipoonge should also be prepared for colder morning and overnight temperatures than those recorded near Lake Superior.

For anyone heading onto Lake Superior, windproof and waterproof outerwear is strongly recommended. Water temperatures remain cold enough in October that proper flotation equipment and cold-water protection are essential for boaters.

Weather Trivia

Lake Superior strongly influences autumn temperatures across the Thunder Bay region. Water cools more slowly than land, so shoreline communities can remain somewhat milder overnight while inland valleys and rural communities cool much faster.

That same contrast between relatively warm lake water and colder autumn air can also help produce clouds and localized showers when cold air flows across the lake.