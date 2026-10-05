Two Alberta men face impaired operation charges after Nipigon OPP responded to an October 3 traffic complaint and alleged the drivers switched seats

Police allege the men switched seats before both were arrested outside a local business

NIPIGON – REGIONAL NEWS – Two Alberta men face impaired operation charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a traffic complaint outside a Nipigon business on October 3, 2026.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Nipigon OPP officers received a report of a possible impaired driver in the Township of Nipigon. Officers located a black Chrysler 300 parked outside the business.

Police allege drivers switched seats

During the investigation, police determined that the two men had switched seats and believed both were under the influence of alcohol.

Officers arrested both men and transported them to the Nipigon OPP Detachment for further testing.

Vipanpreet Singh, 19, and Gurditta Singh, 31, both of Alberta, were each charged under the Criminal Code with:

Operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date.

The charges have not been proven in court. Both accused are presumed innocent.

OPP asks public to report suspected impaired driving

The OPP says it continues to address impaired driving through enforcement and public education. Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs is urged to call 911.

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