A Thunder Bay resident faces impaired and dangerous operation charges after an October 4 collision near Memorial and Central sent one driver to hospital.

One driver taken to hospital following collision involving a pickup truck and minivan near Memorial and Central avenues

THUNDER BAY – LOCAL NEWS – A Thunder Bay resident faces impaired and dangerous operation charges following a collision that left two vehicles severely damaged and sent one driver to hospital Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response Unit officers responded to the Memorial Avenue and Central Avenue area at approximately 7:20 p.m. on October 4, 2026.

Officers found a pickup truck and a minivan with severe damage. One of the drivers was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not provide details about the driver’s injuries.

Traffic Unit assists investigation

The Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit joined the investigation. Police subsequently charged a Thunder Bay resident with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Police have not released the accused’s name. The accused was released on an undertaking with a future court date, and the charges have not yet been read in court.

The allegations have not been proven in court. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police incident number: TB26040123