Laura Salvatori is paving the way for women in finance as a senior leader at Anson Funds, a Toronto- and Dallas-based investment firm. Seven years after arriving as General Counsel, she now serves as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Risk Officer, and Chief People Officer.

Anson Funds promoted Salvatori to partner in 2024, and the firm now lists her as a principal, with legal and risk responsibility across multiple jurisdictions and oversight of governance, compliance, and talent management.

Her leadership at Anson Funds has also gained recognition outside the firm. In 2023 alone, Salvatori was named one of Canadian Lawyer’s Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers, selected for Corporate Counsel Business Journal’s inaugural 50 Women to Watch, and recognized as a Lexpert Rising Star.

A Cross-Border Career in Investment and Fund Law

Salvatori joined Anson Funds in early 2019 after working in New York and Toronto. She previously practiced in the capital markets group at Weil, Gotshal & Manges and worked at Goldman Sachs, where she became Vice President and Assistant General Counsel. Before joining Anson Funds, she was General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Match Marketing Group.

Salvatori’s work at Anson Funds has included fund formation and investment vehicle structuring, as well as documentation involving debt and equity transactions, private placements, secondary transactions, and public investments.

Her regulatory work at the firm has covered matters involving the Ontario Securities Commission, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

A Breakout Year for Industry Recognition

In 2023, Salvatori received a series of major legal industry honors. Canadian Lawyer included her in its Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers, naming her in the In-House category after a selection process that generated more than 21,000 votes.

Corporate Counsel Business Journal chose Salvatori for its first 50 Women to Watch class that year. The publication selected 50 recipients from nearly 500 nominations.

Lexpert also named her a 2023 Rising Star, an awards program recognizing leading members of the Canadian legal profession under 40. Salvatori returned to the program in 2024 as a judge.

She was also a finalist for the Mid-Market Excellence Award at the 2023 Canadian General Counsel Awards. Anson Funds promoted her to partner the following year.

A Sought-After Voice on Leadership and Governance

Salvatori has also become involved in professional development for women in finance. In January 2025, she participated in a Toronto program organized by 100 Women in Finance for early-career professionals.

The program addressed decisions surrounding parenthood and work, including parental leave, promotions, changing jobs, and conversations with employers.

Salvatori participated alongside EY partner Tiki Cheung and Scotiabank managing director Catherine Zhang, with Aird & Berlis partner Fiona Brown moderating.

Salvatori has spoken at similar industry programs, including an October 2024 Aird & Berlis webinar on women in leadership alongside Christie’s Deputy Chairman Tash Perrin and Research Capital portfolio manager Sucheta Rajagopal; Hedgeweek’s Funds of the Future US conference in New York in October 2025; and GlamourGals Foundation’s inaugural Spotlight on Powerful Women in Financial Services event in New York on October 29, 2025, hosted by Greenberg Traurig partner Sylvia Simson.

She has two further speaking engagements scheduled for October 2026: a panel on beneficial ownership, derivatives, and enforcement risk at GAIM Ops West in Dana Point, California, alongside Seward & Kissel partner Adriana Schwartz and Hudson Bay Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Scott Black, and a session on the path to general counsel, “The Skills Behind the Seat,” at Counselwell’s Summit 2026 in Toronto, alongside other general counsels at leading Canadian firms.

Salvatori’s Growing Influence at Anson Funds

Salvatori’s advancement at Anson Funds has taken place over seven years, taking her from General Counsel to partner, principal, and three chief officer positions at an alternative investment manager overseeing more than US$2 billion.

In her current role, she is the top woman leader at Anson Funds, and her involvement with 100 Women in Finance extends that presence into professional development for women building careers in the sector.