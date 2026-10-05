In just four years, Ontario has become one of the most active gambling markets in North America. Since the start of regulation in April 2022, the province has gone on to attract dozens of operators and has led to players being able to access thousands of casino games, as well as sports betting.

Casino gaming has been a massive part of the growth that has been seen. Slots account for much of the activity, but blackjack, roulette, baccarat and other table games have also made the move online. Players can now choose between computer-based versions and tables streamed live from casino studios.

How Ontario’s iGaming Market Works

Ontario launched its regulated iGaming market on 4 April 2022. This led to a system where private operators can legally provide online gambling within the province. Operators need to be registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and, apart from OLG, enter an operating agreement with iGaming Ontario.

The market has grown at speed since launch. As of September 2026, iGaming Ontario lists 49 operators and 84 gaming websites within its regulated system. Players must be at least 19 and physically located in Ontario when playing through these regulated platforms.

Table Games Have Moved Online

Traditional casino tables translate surprisingly well to digital play. Players exploring table games online can find blackjack, roulette and baccarat alongside different versions that adjust rules, betting options or presentation. Instead of needing a physical table, the game is displayed through a computer, smartphone or tablet.

Computer-based games are all about software handling the action. This makes them a great choice for those looking for quick sessions. Blackjack cards are dealt instantly, and roulette wheels spin as soon as you’re ready. There’s no need to wait for other players to join: it’s all about when you want to get started.

Live Dealers Offer Another Option

Live casino takes the same games but goes in a different direction. A real dealer takes charge of the game in a studio while cameras stream the table to players, who place their bets through controls on the screen. Roulette, blackjack and baccarat are common because their physical formats work so well and naturally within a live broadcast.

The technology behind these tables has improved hugely over recent years. Multiple camera angles, on-screen betting interfaces and real-time game information help combine the physical table with the convenience of online access. Some providers now also offer game-show titles and variations featuring additional multipliers or side bets.

Slots Remain a Huge Part of Ontario Casino Play

Table games share casino lobbies with an enormous range of slot titles. Players browsing all casino slots can come across everything from straightforward reel games to titles containing free spins, expanding symbols, jackpots, multipliers and interactive bonus features. The variety helps explain why casino has taken such a large share of Ontario’s regulated iGaming activity.

Modern slot libraries can also be organised by provider, theme, popularity or game type. This makes it much easier to find the games that appeal. Mobile design has become important, with most newer titles now developed to work on smaller touchscreens. The result is a casino experience that is no longer about sitting at a desktop computer.

Why Ontario’s Model Is Different

Gambling regulation in Canada is mainly handled provincially, which makes Ontario’s approach interesting. Instead of limiting legal online gambling to a provincial lottery platform, Ontario created a framework allowing numerous private operators to participate after meeting its requirements.

The size of the market shows just how far that approach has developed. During 2024-25, Ontario recorded $82.7 billion in total wagers across regulated iGaming operators, excluding promotional wagers. Casino products were the leading source of gaming revenue, ahead of sports betting and peer-to-peer poker.

Choosing a Regulated Ontario Casino

Ontario players can check iGaming Ontario’s public directory to see whether a website belongs to an authorised operator. The list is updated as new regulated sites become available, giving players a straightforward way to confirm a platform’s status before opening an account.

Regulated operators have to meet provincial standards covering areas including game integrity, player protection and responsible gambling. Sites also use location controls because participation in Ontario’s regulated market requires players to be physically within the province when gambling.

Where Online Table Games Fit In

Ontario’s iGaming expansion hasn’t been driven by just one type of casino game. Slots provide enormous variety, while computer-based table games offer fast versions of casino favourites, and live dealer studios recreate the atmosphere associated with physical tables.

That combination has helped online casinos become the dominant product category within Ontario’s regulated market. Four years after launch, players have access to a broad mixture of casino formats through dozens of authorised websites. For blackjack, roulette and baccarat in particular, the choice between digital and live versions shows how far online table gaming has developed.