Northwestern Ontario Weather: Frosty Start, Sunny Monday and a Warm but Showery Tuesday

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Monday, October 5, 2026 – A cold start, morning fog and gusty winds will give way to sunshine across much of Northwestern Ontario today. Temperatures will rise sharply on Tuesday before showers return across many communities on Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts show no active weather warning, watch or advisory for the listed Northwestern Ontario communities at the time of this check. The alert table should still be reviewed before travel because conditions can change quickly.

Monday, October 5: Frost, fog and improving skies

Northwest winds of 20 to 30 km/h, with gusts up to 40 or 50 km/h, are expected in many areas early today. Fog patches may affect roads and airport operations before clearing.

Community or area Monday forecast Monday night Kenora and Lake of the Woods Sunny after morning fog; high 12 to 13 C Increasing cloudiness; low 6 C Dryden and Vermilion Bay Mix of sun and cloud, becoming sunny late morning; high 11 C Clear, then cloud increasing; low 4 C Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake Clearing; high 10 C, with morning wind chill near minus 6 Clear; low 2 to 3 C Red Lake and Ear Falls Mainly sunny; high 10 C, with morning wind chill near minus 4 Cloud increasing; low 4 to 5 C Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River Sunny after fog clears; high 14 C Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy; low 5 C Atikokan and Quetico Mix of sun and cloud, clearing near noon; high 13 C Increasing cloudiness; low 3 C Pickle Lake and Cat Lake Mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning; high 9 C Partly cloudy; low 4 C

The Northern Ontario bulletin issued Sunday evening called for fog, frost and northwest gusts across the region. It also identified morning wind chills near minus 6 in the Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake area.

Tuesday, October 6: A brief warm-up

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the three-day period in many communities. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper teens, with some areas near 20 C.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods: about 20 C, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers.

about 20 C, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Dryden and Vermilion Bay: mainly sunny, near 19 C.

mainly sunny, near 19 C. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers, high near 17 C.

a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers, high near 17 C. Red Lake and Ear Falls: a 30 per cent chance of showers, high near 18 C.

a 30 per cent chance of showers, high near 18 C. Fort Frances, Emo and Rainy River: sunny or clearing, near 19 to 20 C.

sunny or clearing, near 19 to 20 C. Atikokan and Quetico: mainly cloudy to sunny, near 19 C.

mainly cloudy to sunny, near 19 C. Pickle Lake: cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon; high near 16 C.

Farther north, communities including Sandy Lake, Weagamow Lake and Deer Lake could see afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Pikangikum, Poplar Hill and MacDowell are forecast to become windy, with west winds gusting to 50 km/h. Pickle Lake and Cat Lake may also see afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday, October 7: Showers return

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers across much of the region. Highs will range from about 14 to 17 C in the southern and central parts of Northwestern Ontario.

Kenora: high near 16 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 16 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Dryden and Ignace: high near 15 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 15 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Sioux Lookout and Savant Lake: high near 15 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 15 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Red Lake and Ear Falls: high near 14 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 14 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fort Frances and Rainy River: high near 17 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 17 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Atikokan and Quetico: high near 16 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

high near 16 C, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Pickle Lake and other far-northern communities: showers remain possible, with temperatures closer to 12 C.

Environment Canada’s extended bulletin confirms the Wednesday warm-up will be followed by a continuing pattern of cloud, showers and cooler nights.

Travel and road conditions

Drivers should be ready for reduced visibility in fog, especially near lakes, rivers, low-lying areas and rural roads. Frost may create isolated slippery spots on bridges, shaded pavement, gravel roads and airport access routes early Monday.

Northwest gusts up to 50 km/h may affect high-profile vehicles and move loose objects near roads. Drivers should reduce speed, leave extra space and use headlights when visibility is poor.

The Tuesday warm-up may improve travel conditions, but showers and possible thunderstorms in the far north could produce sudden wet roads, reduced visibility and localized delays.

Advice for families and outdoor workers

Dress children in layers for a cold start, even when afternoon temperatures become mild.

Outdoor workers should prepare for morning frost, wind chill and wet conditions later in the week.

Check aircraft and air-transport schedules before travelling to remote communities.

Secure signs, equipment and light materials before periods of stronger wind.

Carry extra clothing and emergency supplies when travelling long distances.

Boaters and shoreline users

Northwest winds and cold water remain a serious risk for small boats, canoes and personal watercraft. Anyone going onto Lake of the Woods, Lac Seul, Rainy Lake or other large lakes should check the latest marine forecast, wear a properly fitted life jacket and carry reliable communications.

Calmer conditions in a protected bay may not reflect conditions on open water. The combination of wind, cold water and shorter daylight makes a conservative decision the safest choice.

School bus cancellations and delays

No route-specific Northwestern Ontario Student Services Consortium cancellation or delay notice could be confirmed during this morning’s check. Families should use the NWOSSC Edulog Parent Portal and official alerts for their route.

A cancellation caused by a driver shortage, mechanical issue or staffing problem must not be described as weather-related. If a route is cancelled, families should confirm the reason directly with the consortium or school before sharing information.