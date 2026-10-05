Nipigon OPP Charge Two After Recovering Stolen SUV Outside Local Business

Both accused were arrested again shortly after their release and held for bail following a second call to police

NIPIGON – NEWS – Two people face charges after Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police recovered a stolen SUV outside a local business on September 29, 2026.

Both accused were initially released with future court dates. Police say they were arrested again a pproximately 15 minutes later after officers received a report of two females harassing customers at a local business.

Traffic complaint leads officers to stolen vehicle

At approximately 2 p.m., Nipigon OPP responded to a complaint about a black SUV reportedly swerving while travelling south on Highway 11 toward Nipigon. The vehicle also matched the description of a stolen SUV.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Highway 11 near Lake Helen First Nation. Police say the driver failed to stop when officers activated their emergency lights. Officers discontinued the attempted stop because of public safety concerns.

A short time later, police found the SUV unoccupied outside a local business. A licence plate check confirmed it was a black Chevrolet Traverse reported stolen from the Longlac area a few hours earlier.

Officers located two people inside the business who matched the descriptions provided and arrested them.

Charges laid against both accused

Angelina Shebagabow, 33, of Long Lake 58 First Nation, was charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Alexia Taylor, 23, of Ginoogaming, was charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Flight from a peace officer

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Resisting a peace officer

Driving a motor vehicle without a licence

Second arrests follow release

After their initial release, officers responded to the reported disturbance at a local business and arrested both accused again.

Police laid an additional charge of failure to comply with an undertaking against each accused. One also received an additional charge of resisting police. The release did not identify which accused received that charge.

Both were held for bail hearings.

All charges are allegations that have not been proven in court. Both accused are presumed innocent.