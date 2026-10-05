NetNewsLedger’s October 5, 2026 NewsHawks briefing covers global conflict and energy risks, Quebec’s election, Canada-US trade, Northern Ontario highways, mining, wildfire, health

THUNDER BAY – NEWSHAWKS BRIEFING – Conflict-driven energy risks, elections in Quebec and Brazil, Canada-US trade pressure, major highway work and Thunder Bay’s homelessness response are among the stories shaping the news agenda this Monday.

International News

Strait of Hormuz remains a major energy and shipping risk

Middle East crude exports briefly returned to pre-war levels in September, reaching a seven-day average of 18.3 million barrels per day on September 30. However, Reuters reports that at least seven tanker incidents were recorded in the first week of October.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries about 20 per cent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Continued attacks could increase fuel, shipping and insurance costs, even if oil exports remain temporarily strong. The effects could reach Canada through higher transportation costs, inflation and more expensive industrial supplies.

Brazil heads toward a polarized presidential runoff

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro will face each other in a runoff election on October 25. Reuters reported that Bolsonaro received about 47 per cent in the first round, compared with about 45 per cent for Lula.

The result matters beyond Brazil. The country is Latin America’s largest economy and a major agricultural, energy and critical-minerals producer. The runoff could affect Amazon policy, relations with Washington and future investment rules.

Ukraine faces another winter of attacks on energy infrastructure

Germany has pledged 1 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and another 350 million euros for energy repairs as Russia continues strikes on infrastructure ahead of winter. The issue is not only military. Damage to power and heating systems could increase pressure on Ukraine’s population and create new refugee and humanitarian demands across Europe.

European markets watch France’s debt and political gridlock

The euro fell to a 17-month low as investors reacted to concerns about France’s debt levels and political uncertainty. Reuters reported that the widening gap between French and German borrowing costs is raising concerns about broader European market instability.

National News

Quebec voters go to the polls

Quebec voters are choosing a provincial government in an election covering all 127 ridings. The Parti Québécois entered voting day in the lead, while the Coalition Avenir Québec, Quebec Liberals, Québec solidaire and Conservatives are also competing.

The campaign has focused on the cost of living, economic uncertainty and the possibility of another sovereignty referendum. Polls close at 8 p.m. Advance voting was reported at nearly one-quarter of eligible voters. Results were not available at publication time.

Search suspended for missing Ontario air-ambulance crew and passengers

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for six people aboard a Canadian-operated air ambulance that disappeared off Nantucket. Debris was located about 32 kilometres from the island after a search covering approximately 7,000 square kilometres of ocean.

The aircraft was carrying four Canadian crew members, a Bermudian patient and a family member travelling to Boston. Latitude Air Ambulance, based in Hamilton, said it was mourning those aboard and supporting their families.

Parliament returns with Bill C-39 and energy debate

Members of Parliament are returning to Ottawa with debate expected on Bill C-39. The government says the bill would speed up major project decisions, create areas for pre-approved projects and change rules affecting strikes and lockouts.

Opposition parties are expected to challenge the bill’s effects on labour rights, environmental review and Indigenous consultation. Conservatives are also proposing measures related to diesel production and extending the pause on certain fuel excise taxes.

Canada-US trade pressure continues

The United States continues to bar certain Canadian alcohol, dairy and vehicle imports under a September 29 proclamation. Products already imported but not entered for consumption remain subject to the former 50 per cent duty.

On October 2, Finance Canada published a process for Canadian companies seeking exceptional remission of the 15, 25 or 50 per cent counter-tariffs on qualifying U.S.-origin goods. The process is not a new exemption or remission order. Companies must show that goods cannot reasonably be sourced in Canada or from non-U.S. suppliers, or that the tariffs could cause severe economic harm.

This could matter to Northwestern Ontario mining, forestry, transportation and construction firms that depend on specialized American equipment or replacement parts.

Trial begins in Pearson airport gold-heist case

A Brampton trial is beginning for Parmpal Sidhu, who faces charges of theft over $5,000 and conspiracy in connection with the 2023 Pearson airport gold heist. The charges have not been proven in court.

Regional News: Northwestern Ontario

Highway 11/17 twinning advances near Nipigon

Ontario is moving ahead with a five-kilometre, four-lane section between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road near Nipigon. The project includes two new bridges over the Black Sturgeon River.

The road contract was awarded to Teranorth Construction & Engineering for approximately $87.9 million, with up to $26 million in federal funding. The province has also announced that the Shuniah truck inspection station will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The project is important because Highway 11/17 is a national freight corridor. Collisions, winter storms and closures can disrupt supplies moving between Western and Eastern Canada. The exact opening date for the new section has not been announced.

Generation Mining begins early construction work near Marathon

Generation Mining has begun preparatory construction and equipment procurement for its proposed $1.3-billion copper-palladium project about 10 kilometres north of Marathon.

The company says early work follows the posting of a $6.5-million financial assurance bond. Planned work includes road improvements, site clearing, water-management infrastructure and temporary facilities. Generation Mining projects up to 1,000 construction jobs and about 400 operating jobs, but those figures remain company forecasts and depend on construction, financing, permitting and market conditions.

Sixteen wildfires remain active in the Northwest

The latest Ontario fire update available Monday was issued October 3. It reported 16 active fires in the Northwest Region: six under control and 10 being observed. No new fires were confirmed in that update, and no provincial restricted fire zone was in effect.

Residents should still check the provincial fire map and local municipal rules before burning. Fire conditions can change quickly during the fall shoulder season.

Influenza A confirmed in Northwestern Ontario

The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting the first laboratory-confirmed influenza case of the 2026-27 season in its service area. The health unit says influenza should now be considered a regional risk and is urging residents to use routine respiratory-illness precautions and watch for vaccination information.

Local News: Thunder Bay

Temporary Shelter Village is now operational

The City of Thunder Bay announced October 1 that its Temporary Shelter Village at 879 Alloy Place is open and operational. The site provides individual sleeping units, shared amenities and support intended to connect residents with housing and community services.

Resident intake was expected to begin in the days after the announcement. The project received a $2.8-million capital contribution through the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board. The early test for the program will be whether it creates safe pathways into permanent housing, treatment and income supports rather than simply moving people from one location to another.

SIU investigation closed; Thunder Bay police administrative review begins

The Thunder Bay Police Service says the Special Investigations Unit has closed its investigation into a June incident involving police officers. The SIU found no basis to believe an officer committed a criminal offence.

TBPS must now complete an administrative review under section 81 of the Community Safety and Policing Act. That review will examine member conduct, the policing provided and applicable procedures, and will be reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service Board. The SIU decision deals with criminal grounds only; it does not answer wider questions about training, policy or public trust.

Beverly Street closure begins for Tbaytel Multiplex work

A section of Beverly Street closes Monday, October 5, between Newton Street and the eastern Darwin Crescent intersection. The City expects the closure to last about four weeks while underground infrastructure work supports the new Tbaytel Multiplex indoor turf facility.

Drivers and pedestrians will be detoured through Newton Street and Darwin Crescent. Thunder Bay Transit Route 15 will detour via Oliver Road.

Municipal election information reaches voters

The City has begun election communications ahead of the October 26 municipal vote, including voter-information letters and information about voting options. Residents should check their letters and the City’s election page for registration, identification and advance-voting details.

What NewsHawks Should Watch Next

Whether tanker attacks cause a sustained rise in fuel and shipping prices.

The Quebec election result and its effect on federal-provincial relations.

Parliamentary debate over Bill C-39 and the government’s project-approval strategy.

Whether Generation Mining’s early works translate into broader employment and contracting opportunities.

How many people enter Thunder Bay’s Temporary Shelter Village and what housing outcomes follow.

New public-health guidance as influenza spreads through the region.

Traffic impacts from Highway 11/17 construction and the Beverly Street closure.

Editor’s note: This briefing reflects information available on Monday, October 5, 2026. Election results, conflict developments, weather, fire conditions, police investigations and transportation notices can change during the day. Confirm all details with the issuing agency before publication.