A Jellicoe man faces eight charges after allegedly fleeing OPP on Highway 11 on October 2, with police reporting speeds of 170 to 180 km/h

Police allege pickup truck reached speeds of 170 to 180 km/h before driver was arrested in Jellicoe

NIPIGON – REGIONAL NEWS – A 55-year-old Jellicoe man faces eight charges after allegedly failing to stop for police during two encounters on Highway 11 on October 2, 2026.

Members of the Nipigon and Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police detachments were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Initial attempted stop near Nipigon

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Nipigon OPP officers attempted to stop a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck on Highway 11 in the Township of Nipigon. Police believed the man driving was prohibited from operating a vehicle.

Police allege the driver failed to stop and continued northbound, passing other vehicles and travelling at excessively high speeds.

Vehicle spotted near Jellicoe

At approximately 12:16 p.m., officers spotted the suspect vehicle and driver on Highway 11 near Jellicoe in the Township of Greenstone.

Police allege the vehicle travelled at speeds between 170 and 180 km/h while attempting to avoid officers. Members of both detachments unsuccessfully attempted to stop the truck and did not pursue it further.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle parked outside a residence in Jellicoe. Police say the driver emerged from a nearby wooded area, approached officers and was arrested.

Eight charges laid

Michael Metansinine, 55, of Jellicoe, was charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Operation while prohibited

Dangerous operation

Failure to comply with a probation order

Failure to comply with a release order

Flight from a peace officer

Failure to stop for police

Driving a motor vehicle while performing a stunt — excessive speed

Driving while under suspension

The accused was remanded into custody and held for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent.