RockHawks Mining Update: The Stories Miners and Investors Need to Know

THUNDER BAY – ROCKHAWKS MINING NEWS – October 4, 2026 – Gold, copper, lithium and critical minerals remain the centre of the mining story, but the most important lesson this week is that an exploration result is not the same as a mine, and an agreement is not the same as a completed deal.

Internationally, regulators and governments are increasingly treating copper, lithium, fluorspar and rare earths as strategic materials. In Canada, companies are moving projects toward construction, while Northwestern Ontario is seeing early works at Marathon, new exploration at Rainy River and continued high-grade drilling at Red Lake.

International: China seeks copper supply guarantees in Anglo-Teck review

China’s antitrust regulator is asking Anglo American for commitments to supply copper concentrate to Chinese buyers as it considers the proposed US$54-billion merger with Teck Resources, Reuters reported on October 2.

The request reflects China’s position as the world’s largest copper-processing centre and a reported shortage of concentrate for smelters. The proposed transaction would combine two major mining groups, but Reuters reported that the merged company would control about five per cent of global copper supply. The deal still requires regulatory clearances and has not closed.

Why it matters: China appears to be using the merger review to protect access to a strategic raw material. That could influence where future copper is sold, how concentrate contracts are negotiated and whether Western smelters face higher competition for feedstock.

International: gold remains high, but the market is volatile

The spot gold fell 0.9 per cent on October 2 to about US$4,140 an ounce and was down about 3.4 per cent for the week. Reports linked the decline to a stronger US dollar and high Treasury yields, which can reduce demand for non-interest-bearing gold.

The price remains historically high, but that does not guarantee that every gold exploration company will succeed. A project still needs a credible resource, mine plan, permits, financing, infrastructure, skilled labour and a market for its product.

International: recycling is becoming part of the critical-minerals race

The energy transition is increasing demand for copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel, silver and rare earths while recycling companies are trying to recover more metal from batteries, solar equipment, wind components and old infrastructure.

Recycling will not remove the need for new mines. It can, however, reduce pressure on primary supply, create processing businesses closer to manufacturers and improve the security of critical-mineral supply chains. For Northwestern Ontario, the opportunity is not only in extraction. Engineering, equipment rebuilding, metallurgy, transportation, environmental work and recycling can also become part of the regional mining economy.

Canadian critical minerals: PMET files amended lithium technical report

Quebec-based PMET Resources has filed an amended version of the NI 43-101 technical report for the CV5 lithium-only feasibility study at its Shaakichiuwaanaan Project in Eeyou Istchee. PMET says the filing followed a routine review by the Autorite des marches financiers.

The company describes Shaakichiuwaanaan as one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in the Americas. Its website lists a consolidated mineral resource of 108.0 million tonnes at 1.40 per cent Li2O indicated and 33.4 million tonnes at 1.33 per cent Li2O inferred. Those figures are company-reported mineral resources and are not the same as mineral reserves or guaranteed production.

The amended report is important because technical reports are the documents investors, regulators and lenders use to assess a project. It is not, by itself, a construction approval or a binding financing decision. PMET also lists a proposed letter of intent with Matagami for transshipment work; that should be treated as an agreement under development unless final contracts are announced.

Canadian corporate activity: proposed deals and financing remain conditional

The current market release list includes several transactions that require careful wording:

Austral Resources and Hammer Metals: the proposed acquisition has advanced following a first court hearing, but court and shareholder processes still matter. It is not a completed takeover.

the proposed acquisition has advanced following a first court hearing, but court and shareholder processes still matter. It is not a completed takeover. Tivan and the Molyhil tungsten project: the company says it is advancing a joint venture. A joint-venture process is not the same as a producing mine.

the company says it is advancing a joint venture. A joint-venture process is not the same as a producing mine. OD6 Metals: the company market feed identifies about A$6.9 million in financing to accelerate a United States fluorspar strategy. The amount, structure and use of funds should be checked against the final company filing before publication.

the company market feed identifies about A$6.9 million in financing to accelerate a United States fluorspar strategy. The amount, structure and use of funds should be checked against the final company filing before publication. Rox Resources: the listed update refers to financial close and a first drawdown. That indicates financing activity, not proof that a project has reached production.

These examples show why RockHawks should identify the currency, the stage of the transaction and any remaining conditions in every mining story.

Northwestern Ontario: Marathon early construction begins

Generation Mining says it has commenced construction at the 100-per-cent-owned Marathon Copper-Palladium Project, about 10 kilometres north of Marathon. The company’s October 1 announcement followed the posting of a C$6.5-million financial-assurance bond for the early works phase.

The early works program includes road upgrades, site clearing, water-management infrastructure, temporary facilities and camp-related work. Generation Mining also says it is procuring roughly C$150 million in early equipment and infrastructure. The company has described a construction period of 20 to 24 months, up to 1,000 construction jobs during construction and approximately 400 operational jobs when the mine is running.

Ontario has separately announced up to C$11 million in conditional support through the Critical Minerals Processing Fund for the proposed processing facility. The province says the facility’s estimated capital cost is about C$410 million. A conditional loan or term sheet is not the same as cash already advanced, and early works are not the same as commercial production.

Regional significance: Marathon is now moving from financing and planning toward physical work. That creates immediate opportunities for contractors, heavy-equipment suppliers, camps, transportation firms, environmental services and Indigenous businesses. It also increases the need for transparent procurement, safety planning, meaningful consultation and clear reporting on costs and schedules.

Northwestern Ontario: Rainy River exploration targets a longer mine life

Coeur Mining has assigned about US$18 million of its 2026 exploration budget to the Rainy River gold-silver mine near Fort Frances. Northern Ontario Business reported that drilling is testing extensions near the ODM and Intrepid zones, along with mineralization between two planned pits.

The mine plan is currently expected to run to about 2031, while Coeur says exploration could support operations beyond 2035. The company also reported more than 2.2 million ounces of gold and 5.6 million ounces of silver in its latest figures.

These are encouraging exploration and corporate statements, not a new reserve estimate. Extending a mine requires additional drilling, resource modelling, engineering, permits, capital and operating decisions. The immediate regional effect is the demand for drill crews, contractors, supplies and technical services.

Red Lake: West Red Lake Gold reports high-grade Madsen drilling

West Red Lake Gold reported drill results from the Madsen Mine area, including 176.04 grams per tonne gold over 5.3 metres, 128.32 grams per tonne over 4.5 metres and 35.72 grams per tonne over 13.35 metres.

These are company-reported down-hole intervals. Down-hole length is not automatically the true thickness of a mineralized zone. Investors should review the complete technical release, drilling angle, sampling method, quality controls and any statement about true width before drawing conclusions about mineable tonnes.

The results may help West Red Lake Gold test extensions and improve confidence in parts of the Madsen resource. They do not establish a new reserve, production schedule or economic return on their own.

Springpole remains a major environmental and Indigenous-relations file

Ontario’s review page for First Mining Gold’s proposed Springpole project says Cat Lake First Nation and Lac Seul First Nation announced that they did not object to environmental-assessment approval subject to 35 conditions accepted by First Mining Gold. Slate Falls Nation has identified unresolved issues involving rights, a community-based land-use plan, a two-kilometre buffer, environmental and design risks and information gaps.

The positions of individual First Nations must not be combined into a single regional view. Springpole remains a proposed project subject to regulatory decisions and continuing rights, consultation and environmental questions. Any economic analysis must include who bears the environmental and social risks, not only the proposed jobs and spending.

Exploration continues across the Northwest

Ontario’s Environmental Registry shows recent or recently closed early-exploration permit processes near Pickle Lake, east of Red Lake and north of Thunder Bay. Exploration permits are an important sign of activity, but they authorize defined work programs; they do not approve a mine.

For communities, the practical questions are straightforward: Who owns the claims? Which First Nations are affected? What access, procurement and training opportunities are available? What water, wildlife and cumulative-impact information is being collected? And what financial assurance will be available if a project does not proceed?

Commodity price snapshot

The following snapshot was supplied for this RockHawks update at 7:15 p.m. Eastern time on October 4, 2026. Prices can move quickly and should be refreshed before publication.

Commodity Price Change Gold US$4,143.90/oz +0.10% Silver US$60.69/oz +0.50% Platinum US$1,702.00/oz +0.65% Palladium US$1,156.00/oz +0.35% Copper US$6.58/lb +0.06% Nickel US$7.00/lb 0.00% Lithium carbonate US$18,320.03/t 0.00% Uranium US$89.95/lb 0.00%

What the week means for Northwestern Ontario

The region is benefiting from a rare combination of operating mines, advanced projects, exploration, engineering capacity and a growing critical-minerals policy push. Marathon’s early works are the clearest near-term construction signal. Rainy River’s exploration spending supports existing employment. Red Lake drilling shows why the district remains a major source of high-grade gold news.

But the regional mining economy will be stronger if projects are measured by more than headlines. Communities need reliable schedules, local procurement, training, environmental monitoring, Indigenous participation and financial assurance. A high-grade intercept can attract attention; disciplined development is what creates a mine.

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