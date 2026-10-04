THUNDER BAY – NEWSHAWKS BRIEFING – A new shock to global energy supplies, continuing Canada-US trade pressure, major Highway 11/17 work and several Thunder Bay public-safety developments are shaping the news agenda this Sunday.

International: Strait of Hormuz remains a major energy risk

Iran says the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions in a developing understanding negotiated through Islamabad are met. Iranian parliament speaker and lead negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on October 4 that seven conditions must be fulfilled. Reuters reported that Qatar is helping mediate and that the current discussions do not include inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites.

The Strait is a critical route for oil and liquefied natural gas. Any prolonged restriction can lift fuel, shipping and insurance costs well beyond the Middle East. The G7 has agreed to release 100 million barrels from emergency reserves through the International Energy Agency, but reserve releases do not remove the underlying security risk.

What it means for readers: Northwestern Ontario households and businesses may feel the effects through diesel, gasoline, heating, freight and food costs. This is a developing geopolitical story, not a confirmed long-term closure.

International: Gaza and Red Sea attacks keep the conflict regional

An Israeli strike in central Gaza killed one Palestinian and injured at least 11 people. Israel said it was targeting a Hamas militant. Gaza health authorities reported that 1,445 Palestinians have been killed since a ceasefire, a figure that has not been independently verified and should be attributed as a ministry claim.

There are also new Houthi airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, and a projectile strike involving a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was reported safe. These incidents show why shipping companies continue to reroute vessels or pay higher risk premiums, adding pressure to global commodity prices.

International: Ukraine war remains active despite diplomacy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Kyiv as Russia intensified aerial attacks with missiles and drones, according to AP. Germany says its support for Ukraine has reached more than EUR43.3 billion, including military assistance. Russia has warned foreigners to leave Ukraine.

The visit is significant because European governments are trying to maintain military and financial support while the war continues along a roughly 1,250-kilometre front. It does not represent a peace agreement or evidence that a settlement is imminent.

National: Ottawa fast-tracks a proposed west-coast oil pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has designated the proposed Pacific Link pipeline as a project of national interest and is targeting completion of a single federal regulatory review by September 1, 2027. Reuters reported that the project is intended to move about one million barrels of crude oil a day to Canada’s west coast and diversify exports beyond the United States.

Trans Mountain and Pembina Pipeline are identified as project partners. The estimated capital cost is C$35.2 billion to C$43.7 billion. The project proponents say it could add more than C$20 billion a year to GDP and generate about C$100 billion in government revenue by 2060. At least 10 per cent Indigenous ownership is being offered, and Fort McKay First Nation has expressed interest.

Important qualification: A national-interest designation and a regulatory target are not construction approval, financing or a final environmental decision. Consultation, regulatory review, commercial agreements and Indigenous participation remain outstanding.

National: trade friction is still weighing on Canadian industry

Canada’s manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September from 53.0 in August. The index remains above 50, which indicates expansion, but it was the weakest growth in six months and that business confidence fell to a nine-month low as trade friction and energy costs increased.

Canada’s counter-tariffs on selected United States goods remain in force. The federal list includes 15, 25 and 50 per cent surtaxes on specified products.

The Canadian dollar has also been under pressure, recently trading near C$1.43 to the US dollar. These are national economic indicators, not a forecast that every Canadian product will rise by the same amount.

For Northwestern Ontario, the most exposed areas are transportation, mining supply, machinery, steel, forestry and food distribution. The effect on a particular company depends on tariff classification, country of origin, contracts and whether costs can be passed through to customers.

Regional: Highway 11/17 twinning reaches a new construction stage

Work is moving ahead on a five-kilometre section of Highway 11/17 between McGuire Road and Coughlin Road, east of Thunder Bay toward Nipigon. The Trillium reported that Teranorth Construction and Engineering received an approximately C$87.9-million contract. The project includes a divided four-lane highway and two new bridges over the Black Sturgeon River.

The Ontario government has described a broader C$31-billion plan for northern highways, roads and bridges. The federal contribution reported for this contract is about C$26 million. The work should improve separation between opposing traffic on this section, but construction will bring temporary lane changes, delays and work-zone risks.

The highway is a national transportation link, not only a local road. Closures or serious collisions can disrupt freight, medical travel, tourism and access between communities. Drivers should obey reduced work-zone speeds and check Ontario 511 before long trips.

Regional: Rainy River mine exploration could extend operations

Coeur Mining is increasing exploration at the Rainy River gold mine, 65 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances. Northern Ontario Business reported that Coeur has assigned about US$18 million of its 2026 exploration budget to Rainy River. The company says underground drilling is finding mineralized areas farther from existing zones and that surface drilling is testing areas between planned pits.

The current mine plan is expected to run to about 2031, while Coeur says exploration could support operations beyond 2035. Those are company expectations, not a new reserve declaration or a guarantee of an extended mine life. Drill results still require technical evaluation, resource modelling, permitting and operating decisions.

The potential upside for the region includes longer employment, contracting and service demand. The risk is that exploration success does not automatically become a profitable or permitted expansion.

Local: SIU closes Thunder Bay police investigation

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit announced on September 28 that it had concluded its investigation into a June 6, 2026 incident involving Thunder Bay Police Service officers. The SIU said a 25-year-old man suffered a broken nose during his apprehension and that there were no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed a criminal offence.

TBPS said on October 2 that it will now conduct the required administrative review under section 81 of the Community Safety and Policing Act. The review will examine member conduct, policing provided and procedures, and will be reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service Board when complete.

The SIU decision addresses criminal grounds only. It does not remove the obligation for the administrative review, nor does it settle broader public questions about training, policy or trust.

Local: weekly police workload shows pressure from collisions and mental-health calls

Thunder Bay police reported 1,096 officer calls for service from September 20 to 26. NetNewsLedger’s review of the weekly figures found 72 motor-vehicle collisions, 45 calls under the Mental Health Act, 45 intimate-partner-violence calls, 36 assault calls and 23 weapons calls.

The communications centre handled 4,241 telephone calls, including 1,902 direct 911 calls. These numbers measure demand and reports, not confirmed crimes or the quality of individual responses. A single week cannot establish a long-term crime trend, but it shows the continuing overlap between road safety, mental health, violence and police workload.

Local and regional: public-safety files remain active

The Thunder Bay Police Service says an intelligence-led investigation into suspected drug trafficking resulted in the seizure of cocaine, suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone tablets and a loaded firearm on September 23. Three Thunder Bay residents were charged. All allegations remain before the courts.

In Pikangikum First Nation, the OPP is investigating a suspicious death reported on September 30. Police say they believe it was an isolated incident with no broader threat. In a separate Highway 11/17 matter near Nipigon, OPP charged a Sudbury man with stunt driving after recording a speed of 148 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone.

These cases illustrate why readers should rely on official updates and court records. An arrest or charge is not a finding of guilt.

Thunder Bay: city services and Sunday reminders

The City of Thunder Bay says its temporary shelter village at 879 Alloy Place is operational, with resident intake beginning. The site provides indoor sleeping units, shared amenities and housing-service supports.

The city has also issued voter-information letters ahead of the 2026 municipal election. Residents who have not received a letter should use the city’s official election information rather than relying on social-media posts.

Sunday is the final day of Ontario Culture Days. The city calendar also lists the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure on Victoria Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon. Check organizers for last-minute changes, road closures and accessibility information.

What NewsHawks should watch next

Whether Iran’s conditions for reopening Hormuz are accepted and whether shipping traffic resumes;

new US tariff, import-ban or Canadian remission announcements;

the Pacific Link regulatory timetable, Indigenous participation and environmental review;

work-zone traffic plans for Highway 11/17 and any collision or closure reports;

Coeur Mining’s next Rainy River exploration results and technical disclosures; and

the Thunder Bay Police Service administrative review following the SIU decision.

TAGS

NewsHawks, NetNewsLedger, Thunder Bay, Northwestern Ontario, Canada News, World News, Iran, Strait of Hormuz, Mark Carney, Trade, Pacific Link, Highway 11/17, Rainy River Mine, Thunder Bay Police, Pikangikum