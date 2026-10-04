Gamblers Silence Rattlers, Lockwood Lights Up Fort Worth with 93.90-Point Ride

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hang on to your hats, rodeo fans! The Austin Gamblers rolled into the hometown Rattlers’ arena and walked away with the bragging rights Saturday, while Jess Lockwood delivered a ride that put an exclamation point on a wild night of PBR Teams action.

Austin downed Texas 265.20–87.85 at Dickies Arena on Oct. 3, earning its fourth consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the first-place Missouri Thunder edged the Nashville Stampede by just 1.75 points to stretch their lead atop the standings to two games.

Austin Comes Up Aces in Texas Showdown

The Land.com Texas Cup matchup didn’t take long to find its fireworks.

Sage Steele Kimzey opened the Gamblers’ account with a 90-point ride aboard Bowser, setting a standard the hometown team couldn’t match.

Then came Kaique Pacheco. The 2018 PBR world champion stayed aboard Woody for 89.70 points, giving Austin two big scores and putting Texas under pressure.

Brady Fielder answered for the Rattlers with 87.85 points on Let’s Roll, but that would be the home team’s only qualified ride.

Dalton Kasel finished the scoring for Austin with 85.50 points aboard Splash Tide, sealing the win and moving the Gamblers to 15–10. Texas slipped to 13–12.

Three rides, one rivalry victory and four straight wins: Austin is finding its stride as the playoff race tightens.

Lockwood Goes Lights Out for Carolina

If you were looking for Saturday’s biggest individual performance, Jess Lockwood supplied it.

The two-time PBR world champion rode Lights Out for 93.90 points, the highest score of the PBR Teams season, to cap Carolina’s 359.50–88.75 victory over the Kansas City Outlaws.

And folks, the Cowboys had already been putting on a clinic.

Thiago Salgado started with 88.60 points on Easy Come, Easy Go. Guilherme Valleiras followed with 87.75 on Feel the Magic, before 20-year-old Clay Guiton snapped a six-out buckoff streak with 89.25 aboard Benjamin Ranklin.

That left Lockwood to close the show.

Speaking on the Paramount+ broadcast, Lockwood said Cooper Davis had suggested putting Ethan into the lineup once Kansas City bucked off and the outcome was decided.

“Excuse my language, I said, ‘Like hell you are. I’m ridin’ this bull. I’m gonna be a pile of points,’” Lockwood said.

“I know after I said that it was time to back it up. Got the job done and stayed healthy and safe. Praise God.”

Back it up he did.

Carolina finished 4-for-5, improving to 15–10. Kansas City’s lone score came from Eric Henrique Domingos, whose 88.75-point ride on Enter Sandman was his fifth consecutive qualified ride.

Thunder Wins a Close One at the Top

There wasn’t much daylight between the league’s top two teams Saturday.

Missouri beat Nashville 174.45–172.70, improving to 18–7 while the Stampede fell to 16–9.

Gustavo Luiz da Silva put Nashville on the board with 86.95 points on Margin of Error, and Rogério Venâncio added 85.75 aboard Sucker Pop.

Missouri countered with 88.60 points from Paulo Eduardo Rossetto on Dirty South.

Then Macaulie Leather delivered the ride the Thunder needed: 85.85 points aboard Train Robber, enough to put Missouri ahead for good.

Both teams covered two bulls. Missouri made those scores count for just a little more—and claimed a valuable win over its closest challenger.

Arizona Makes Its Re-Ride Count

The Arizona Ridge Riders and Florida Freedom each managed one qualified ride, leaving this one to be settled by the judges’ numbers.

Murilo Henrique de Oliveira, acquired by Florida in a trade earlier in the week, marked his first qualified ride with the Freedom by scoring 86.65 points on Bex Red Eye.

But Arizona’s Everton Natan da Silva made the most of a re-ride, earning 89.35 points aboard Glitch.

After a lengthy stretch of re-rides and challenges, that score held up for an 89.35–86.65 Arizona victory.

The Ridge Riders improved to 11–14, while Florida dropped to 10–15.

Mavericks Answer Back Against Oklahoma

Oklahoma struck first, but New York had the winning response.

Eduardo Matos scored 88.75 points aboard Dirty Honey for the Wildcatters. Hudson Bolton promptly brought the Mavericks within a whisker, recording 88.70 on The HONDO.

Bob Mitchell then supplied the difference with 81.95 points aboard Tigger, giving New York a 170.65–88.75 victory.

The result left both clubs at 9–16, alongside Kansas City in the lower half of the standings.

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Winning team Score Losing team Score Carolina Cowboys 359.50 Kansas City Outlaws 88.75 New York Mavericks 170.65 Oklahoma Wildcatters 88.75 Missouri Thunder 174.45 Nashville Stampede 172.70 Arizona Ridge Riders 89.35 Florida Freedom 86.65 Austin Gamblers 265.20 Texas Rattlers 87.85

PBR Teams Standings After Saturday

Rank Team Record 1 Missouri Thunder 18–7 2 Nashville Stampede 16–9 3 Austin Gamblers 15–10 4 Carolina Cowboys 15–10 5 Texas Rattlers 13–12 6 Arizona Ridge Riders 11–14 7 Florida Freedom 10–15 8 Kansas City Outlaws 9–16 9 New York Mavericks 9–16 10 Oklahoma Wildcatters 9–16

Sunday Brings the Final Showdown

There’s another round to ride before this Fort Worth stop is done.

PBR Teams: Rattler Days, presented by Germania Insurance, concludes Sunday, Oct. 4, with action scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. Central, or 2:45 p.m. Eastern.

According to PBR’s event report, all five Sunday games are scheduled to air live on The CW beginning at 2 p.m. Central, or 3 p.m. Eastern. Canadian viewers should check local listings.

Austin has momentum, Missouri has breathing room, and Lockwood has set a mighty high mark for anyone hoping to steal the show.

Source: PBR’s supplied event report and results for Oct. 3, 2026.