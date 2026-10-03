Thunder Bay – A section of Beverly Street will be closed starting on Monday, October 5 to support work on the new Tbaytel Multiplex indoor turf facility.

Beverly Street will be closed between Newton Street and the eastern Darwin Crescent intersection. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately four weeks.

During this time, a detour will be in place for vehicles and pedestrians via Newton Street and Darwin Crescent. Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and use caution around construction zones.

During the closure, Thunder Bay Transit’s Route 15 will not operate along Beverly Street, instead detouring via Oliver Road. For details, please view service alerts at thunderbay.ca/transit.

This closure will allow for underground infrastructure work to support the opening of the Tbaytel Multiplex. Completing this facility is part of Thunder Bay’s Smart Growth Action Plan (Action A23 – Multi-Use Indoor Turf Facility), helping to expand local recreation and event opportunities.