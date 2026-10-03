Keeping lifts Texas at Rattler Days as Missouri stays first and Leme powers Austin to another PBR win

Daniel Keeping’s 90.25-point ride delivers a hometown victory, while Missouri stays on top and Jose Vitor Leme keeps rolling

FORT WORTH, Texas — Pull those hats down tight, bull-riding fans! Daniel Keeping gave the hometown crowd something to holler about Friday night, turning in a 90.25-point ride aboard Fury to push the Texas Rattlers past the Oklahoma Wildcatters at Dickies Arena.

The opening night of PBR Teams: Rattler Days presented by Germania Insurance delivered close finishes, big scores and a reminder that one qualified ride can change everything.

When the dust settled October 2, Texas had a 90.25–88.60 victory, Missouri still held the league lead, and Austin’s Jose Vitor Leme had added another spectacular ride to his MVP campaign.

Keeping Delivers When Texas Needs Him

There is something about Rattler Days that brings out the best in Daniel Keeping.

The Montague, Texas, cowboy improved to 9-for-11 all-time at the event, delivering the only qualified ride Texas needed to secure its latest hometown win.

Keeping’s fifth 90-point ride of the season tied him with Paulo Eduardo Rossetto for the league lead in that category.

Oklahoma’s Kaiden Loud made a fight of it, covering King Cobra for 88.60 points. But Keeping’s effort stood up, giving the Rattlers the decision by just 1.65 points.

Texas improved to 13-11 on the season and a remarkable 12-1 all-time at its annual homestand. Oklahoma slipped to 9-15 and ninth place.

Missouri Rolls Three Deep to Stay on Top

The Missouri Thunder came to Fort Worth with first place to protect—and three cowboys stepped up to do the protecting.

Missouri defeated the Arizona Ridge Riders 260.65–87.65, improving to 17-7 and maintaining a one-game advantage over Nashville.

Arizona struck first when veteran Eduardo Aparecido put up 87.65 points aboard Couyon.

Then Missouri got rolling:

Felipe Furlan: 88.15 points on Love County.

88.15 points on Love County. Macaulie Leather: 85.10 points on Bruised and Confused.

85.10 points on Bruised and Confused. Julio Cesar Marques: 87.40 points on Mike’s Motive in a re-ride.

Three qualified rides, a second consecutive victory and another night atop the standings—that will do just fine for the Thunder.

Arizona fell to 10-14, holding sixth place.

Leme and Kimzey Light Up the Scoreboard for Austin

If you like your bull riding with big names and bigger scores, the Austin Gamblers–Carolina Cowboys matchup had your number.

Two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood opened with 89.40 points on Apache Dots, putting Carolina in front.

Three-time PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme answered immediately with 91.10 points aboard Elmo, the highest score in the matchup.

Carolina’s Guilherme Valleiras fired back with 89.25 points on Good Riddance, only for Sage Steele Kimzey to put Austin ahead again with 90.60 points aboard Smooth Whiskey.

Four opening rides. Four qualified scores. Nobody was giving an inch.

Dener Barbosa added 87.40 points for Austin, helping the Gamblers finish with a 269.10–178.65 victory.

Austin’s third straight win moved the team into third place, ahead of Carolina, with both clubs sitting at 14-10.

Leme, meanwhile, is riding like a man who has found another gear. He has covered 18 of his last 19 bulls, and Friday’s effort was his 21st qualified ride of the season. His lead over Rossetto in the PBR Teams MVP standings grew to 186.1 points.

Outlaws Stop New York’s Four-Game Run

The Kansas City Outlaws brought enough firepower to end the New York Mavericks’ four-game winning streak, taking a 264.55–172.95 decision.

Mauricio Gulla Moreira opened New York’s scoring with 86.20 points on Rock ‘n Roll.

Kansas City answered through Sandro Batista, who delivered 89 points aboard Feeds Red River, and Maikon Calixton Rocha, who made his re-ride count for 89.45 points on UB Smooth.

Returning rider Hudson Bolton kept New York in contention with 86.75 points aboard Cowboy Playboy, bringing the Mavericks within 5.5 points.

But Hayden Welsh, also returning to competition Friday, finished the job for Kansas City with 86.10 points on XIT Socks In A Box.

The Outlaws improved to 9-15, climbed into eighth place and pocketed their second straight win. New York dropped to 8-16.

Cunha Saves Florida With a Last-Chance Ride

Talk about leaving it late!

The Florida Freedom reached their final out against the Nashville Stampede without a score. Then Yan Victor Cunhaclimbed aboard Spellbound and delivered exactly what Florida needed.

His 89.60-point ride gave the Freedom an 89.60–0 victory, snapping their four-game losing streak.

Cunha made the difference in just his third out of the 2026 season.

Florida improved to 10-14. Nashville, shut out on all five attempts, slipped to 16-8 with its second consecutive loss.

Friday Night Results

Winning team Score Opponent Florida Freedom 89.60–0 Nashville Stampede Missouri Thunder 260.65–87.65 Arizona Ridge Riders Kansas City Outlaws 264.55–172.95 New York Mavericks Austin Gamblers 269.10–178.65 Carolina Cowboys Texas Rattlers 90.25–88.60 Oklahoma Wildcatters

PBR Teams Standings After October 2

Rank Team Record Season points 1 Missouri Thunder 17-7 5,294.25 2 Nashville Stampede 16-8 4,677.25 3 Austin Gamblers 14-10 4,969.80 4 Carolina Cowboys 14-10 3,625.40 5 Texas Rattlers 13-11 3,812.80 6 Arizona Ridge Riders 10-14 3,953.40 7 Florida Freedom 10-14 3,188.95 8 Kansas City Outlaws 9-15 3,955.05 9 Oklahoma Wildcatters 9-15 3,000.70 10 New York Mavericks 8-16 3,667.00

Back in the Chutes Saturday Night

Rattler Days resumes Saturday, October 3, at 6:45 p.m. Central—7:45 p.m. in Thunder Bay.

PBR lists coverage of all five Saturday games on Paramount+ beginning at 7 p.m. Central, or 8 p.m. Eastern. Canadian viewers should check their local service listings for availability.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com.

The Rattlers have defended their home dirt once. Saturday brings another round—and another chance for eight seconds to turn the whole night upside down.

Source: PBR’s supplied October 2 competition report and results.