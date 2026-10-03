Northwest Wildfire Update: Eight Fires Called Out, 17 Remain Active

THUNDER BAY — Eight wildland fires were declared out in Ontario’s Northwest Fire Region on October 2, with no new fires confirmed by the evening update.

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reported 17 active fires across the region as of 5:30 p.m. CDT Friday. Seven were under control and 10 were being observed.

No Active Fires Listed as Out of Control

The remaining fires were classified as follows:

Fire status Number Under control 7 Being observed 10 Total active fires 17

None of the active fires were listed as not under control or being held in the October 2 report.

Fire Danger Ranges From Low to High

The accompanying fire-danger map showed ratings ranging from low to high across the Northwest Region as of 5:25 p.m. CDT October 2.

Conditions vary by location and can change throughout the day. Ontario’s interactive fire map uses information from more than 130 weather stations across the province’s fire region to calculate danger ratings.

Residents and travellers can find the map and current wildfire information through Ontario’s Fire Updates page.

Outdoor Burning Rules Remain in Effect

Ontario’s legislated fire season continues until October 31, and AFFES reminds residents that outdoor burning rules still apply.

The agency encourages alternatives to burning yard waste and woody debris, including composting or using a local landfill where permitted.

For those conducting outdoor burns, AFFES provides these reminders:

Ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset .

. Extinguish them no later than two hours after sunrise .

. Keep adequate water and tools at the site to contain and extinguish the fire.

Check with the local fire department for municipal restrictions and permit requirements before burning.

How to Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, call 310-FIRE (3473).

For wildland fires south of the French or Mattawa rivers, call 911.

Source: Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services, Northwest Fire Region. Report issued October 2, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. CDT.